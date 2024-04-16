The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the Permits for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) licenses of at least three private jets for engaging in commercial operations.

Captain Chris Najomo, Acting Director-General of the NCAA, announced the suspension in a video press release posted on the official NCAA X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.

According to Captain Najomo, the affected PNCF holders violated the annexure provision of their PNCF licenses and Part 9114 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations.

“Back in November 2023, the use of private jets for commercial purpose had gotten the attention of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, who issued marching orders for cessation of such acts.

“Subsequently, in March 2024, the NCAA had issued a stern warning to holders of the permit for non-commercial flights (PNCF) against engaging the carriage of passengers, cargo or mail for reward and hire.

“The Authority had also deployed its officials to monitor activities of private jet terminals across the airports in Nigeria.

“As a result of this heightened surveillance, no fewer than three private operators have been found to be in violation of their PNCF and Part 9114 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations.

“In line with our zero tolerance for violations of regulations, the Authority has suspended the PNCF of these operators,” Captain Najomo said.

Furthermore, Acting Director-General of the NCAA has directed that all holders of PNCF licenses in the country be reevaluated on or before April 19, 2024, to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

What you should know

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has, since November 2023, observed and communicated that some private owners in the country have violated their licenses by conducting commercial flights.

This led the NCAA, in March 2024, to issue a stern warning to private jet owners against the unauthorized use of their aircraft for commercial purposes, stating that violators will face severe penalties, including the suspension, withdrawal, or revocation of their permit.

Similarly, Minister of the Aviation and Aerospace Development Ministry, Festus Keyamo, in an interview session on “News Track” on Channels Television on Sunday, reiterated his intention to take firm action against private jet owners who illegally use their planes for commercial purposes, including grounding the jets and revoking their licenses.