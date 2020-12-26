Business
World Banks provides NIMC with £172 million Covid-19 protective equipment
The NIMC has been supported by the World Bank with protective equipment against Covid-19 worth £172m.
The World Bank has supported the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) with protective equipment against Covid-19 worth £172m, to assist the agency to carry out enrolments for National Identification Numbers (NIN) across the country.
This is coming after NIMC offices witnessed a turnout of large crowds, especially in Lagos and Abuja in a bid to get their NINs, while the website of the commission crashed due to huge volume of traffic.
According to a report from Punch, the Director-General of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, disclosed that the crowds were difficult to control, admitting that massive traffic on the commission’s website led to its crash recently, but noted that it is being resolved.
What the Director-General of NIMC is saying
The NIMC boss pointed out that the World Bank had to provide some support to the commission’s work with protective equipment to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 disease through the massive crowds showing up at NIMC offices.
Aziz said,
- “As much as possible, we shall follow the safety rules. Luckily, we had the World Bank’s support, as it bought a lot of sanitizers, face masks and everything that is required for our work, worth more than £172m. The items are to be distributed to all our offices and so we have the safety kits but we have to follow the rules.”
While responding to the issue of if all staff of the commission were going to work considering the directive by the government limiting the number of workers allowed to work as part of the measure against the spread of Covid-19, Aziz said the NIMC would obey laid down rules.
- “We provide essential services but the truth is that we have to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols. We should make sure that we limit the number of workers and ensure that they do shifts. But since there is no total lockdown, we will not lockdown our services totally.”
What you should know
- The Federal Government, on 15 December 2020, directed all telecom operators to block all phone lines that do not register on their networks with a valid National Identification Number.
- Following a public outcry against the length of time of the sudden policy, the government gave 3 weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020, to 19 January 2021, and also gave 6 weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30 December 2020 to 9 February 2021.
- However, it is yet to be seen how this can be achieved within the stipulated time, considering a large number of Nigerians that are yet to have the NIN and the existing measures being implemented by the government due to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the country.
Covid-19: FG directs universities to suspend academic activities till further notice
The Federal Government has directed the Vice-Chancellors of universities to put on hold all academic activities in their schools.
The Federal Government has directed the Vice-Chancellors of universities to immediately put on hold all academic activities in their various institutions.
This new measure by the government is in compliance with the Covid-19 protocol, which prohibits activities or events that involve the large gathering of people due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
According to a report from Punch, the directive which is contained in a circular issued by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and signed by its Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Mayaki, said that classrooms, hostel accommodation, conference and seminars should be suspended.
The commission also asked the universities to remain shut during the intervening period, pending further directives from the government on the reopening of the various institutions.
The decision from NUC, which is coming barely a few days after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called off its 9-month-old strike, seems to have dashed the hopes of university students to return back to classes as soon as possible after being at home for a long time.
What the NUC is saying
Maiyaki, in his statement on behalf of NUC, said,
- “Vice-Chancellors are to please note that the directive is part of the measures approved by Mr. President to mitigate the second wave of coronavirus infections in the country. The affected officers are expected to perform their duties from home while those on GL13 and above should strictly adhere to the extant preventive measures, including maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing of hands and/or sanitizing of hands, wearing of face masks and reducing the number of visitors to offices.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that following the reported outbreak of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which has seen a surge in the number of infections across the country, the Federal Government reintroduced some measures to help curb the spread of the disease.
- The government had directed civil servants from grade level 12 and below to work from home for 5 weeks, effective December 23, 2020.
- The Federal Government, while advocating for strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols, asked the state governments to ensure the shutdown of bars, nightclubs, event centres and so on.
Fish production, demand, piracy and the required strategies to boost supply
Nairametrics chats with an expert on the current state of Nigeria’s fish production.
Nigeria’s internal fish production is not enough to meet its 2.7 million tons demand annually, with a current deficit of 1.9million metric tons recorded.
Aquaculture is an area where Nigeria is heavily reliant on imports due to multiple factors ranging from insecurity in the northeast, access to food, piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, to the absence of government’s input, amongst others.
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) revealed that over 13million Nigerian children are affected by chronic malnutrition, according to The Guardian 59million Nigerians are macronutrient deficient and about 45% of deaths among children under the age of 5 are linked to malnutrition.
Confidence MacHarry Analyst at SBM Intelligence, revealed to Nairametrics the current state of Nigeria’s fish production and what needs to be done from a regulatory point of view to improve Nigeria’s protein diet through fishing.
What is the current state of Nigeria’s local fish production and demand for fish?
Nigeria’s current fish production stands at 0.8million metric tons with a deficit of 1.9 million metrics tons of fish, as local demand for the protein is 2.7 million tons annually. $1.2 billion worth of fish is being imported annually into the country, according to the CBN.
What has been the impact of increasing insecurity to local production to the North East?
Contrary to what many people think, the local fish economy is mostly from the North East and North West. When the Boko Haram insurgency began and the military high command banned fishing activities in the region and around Lake Chad, we didn’t really feel the impact because the situation in the North West was not out of control at the time.
What can be expected to supply with the environmental impact of fishing in the Niger Delta?
With the insecurity that has befallen both regions and the coastal areas suffering from oil spills, it’s really dark days ahead. Despite the resumption of fishing activities in the North East, the region is still jointly controlled by the Islamic State and the rogue elements from the Nigeria Army. Nigeria’s internal fish production is so little that with the rise of insecurity and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta, not much has been felt by the market. However, Nigeria will need alternative sources of protein if the insecurity persists in 2021.
What steps can be taken to boost fish production in the North East and drive prices down?
The Military needs to stop acting as a barrier to the fish farmers looking for permits to farm in the Lake Chad region, and they should up the fight to drive terrorists from the area to boost fishing activities in the area. On this issue, if they are serious, they’d get the military in these areas to stop destroying fish baskets on their way to the market, because they didn’t get ‘permit’ from soldiers. They’d also clear the Lake from ISWAP, which places a heavy tax duty on farmers, thus making fish prices to go up. Getting a food grant from the UN is one thing, putting your house in order to get the best of the grant and your local economy is another.
Are the security forces doing enough to assure the safety of stakeholders in fish production while they go about their businesses?
The insurgency persisted this long because of the absence of political will to see the war to its end. For 8 consecutive years, the defense ministry has had the largest share of national budgets and each time, towards the end of the year, the military and the insurgents settle for a stalemate. It tells you all you need to know. If the facilities are nonexistent, PMC’s and MERCS should be brought in. The question is, would they be allowed to finish the job?
Should the idea of regional fish production be explored as a way to boost supply?
With a deficit of 1.9 million metric tons, no region in Nigeria has the present facilities to lead production across the nation. Only two regions are not involved in significant fish production – north central and southeast. Despite 4 regions being involved, not one can claim a monopoly. I don’t know if it’s a good thing, but with recent events, your guess is as good as mine.
How do you propose Nigeria tackles the issue of piracy and increasing insecurity to maximize production capacity?
Nigeria needs to work on a joint coalition to deal with the piracy problem in the Gulf of Guinea. This brings us back to question of insecurity. I’d have advocated for economic cooperation in the Gulf of Guinea by countries bordering it to encourage large scale fishing activities, but piracy. To tackle the menace of piracy, the Deep Blue Project must be effectively launched. Not just rhetoric, launch it and let it be operational. Also, like the MNJTF, there should be an international coalition of the Gulf countries to tackle piracy collectively. Nigeria should adopt the “subsistence agriculture” method of fish farming and approach fish farming from a scale higher to mechanized fishing, with the use of modern technology to maximize impact.
An overview of the existing challenges in moving from small scale fishing to ocean fishing
One problem affecting Nigeria’s internal fish production is the fact Nigeria is not maximizing its access to the Atlantic Ocean. Data from some of the biggest seafood companies including MOWI ASA, with revenue of € 4.1 billion in 2019; Maruha Nichiro, over $8 billion 2019; Thai Union Group, $4.1 billion; Trident Seafoods, $2.6 billion in 2019; revealed one common thing – the location of the shipping/ fishing operations and aquaculture farms are mostly situated close to the oceans.
Nigeria’s access to this scale of fishing operations is largely affected by piracy. International Maritime Bureau (IMB) figures show a rise in piracy and armed robbery on the world’s seas in the first nine months of 2020, with a 40% increase in the number of kidnappings reported in the Gulf of Guinea.
In October, in its Global Piracy Reports, the IMB detailed 132 attacks since the start of 2020, up from 119 incidents in the same period last year. Of the 85 seafarers kidnapped from their vessels and held for ransom, 80 were taken in the Gulf of Guinea – in 14 attacks reported off Nigeria, Benin, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Ghana.
On 17 July 2020, eight pirates armed with machine guns boarded a product tanker underway around 196 nautical miles southwest of Bayelsa, Nigeria. They held all 19 crew members hostage, stole ship’s documents and valuable items, and escaped with 13 kidnapped crew members. The tanker was left drifting with limited and unqualified navigational and engine crew onboard. A nearby merchant vessel later helped the tanker to sail to a safe port. Regional Authorities were notified and the 13 kidnapped crewmembers were released safely one month later.
On December 20, Maersk was attacked off the West African coast. Bloomberg reported that the Maersk Cadiz was boarded by ‘criminals’ on Saturday at about 2:30pm Nigerian time while traveling from Tema in Ghana to Kribi in Cameroon. Nigerian naval ships have arrived to help the vessel, which can transport the equivalent of as many as 4,500 twenty-foot containers.
Despite a global decline in piracy in 2019, attacks have continued in the Gulf of Guinea this year, especially off Nigeria’s coast. These piracy activities have heavily impacted Nigeria’s abilities to maximize access to the ocean for seafood production and farming.
Bottom line
The Nigeria local fishing hubs have been heavily impacted by insecurity in the northeast and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta.
Also, Nigeria does not have a policy geared at taking advantage of Nigeria’s ocean waters for seafood fishing and aquatic farming like the global seafood companies do.
Hence, Nigeria will remain very dependent on fish imports for a long time if the issue of piracy at the Gulf of Guinea is not solved.
Pope Francis prays for peace in Nigeria and calls for vaccine distribution
Pope Francis called on global leaders to make the Covid-19 vaccines available to all countries as he prays for peace all over the world.
The leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has called for peace and reconciliation in Nigeria, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, South Sudan, and Cameroon, and also called on global leaders to make the Covid-19 vaccines available to the world.
This was disclosed in Pope’s Christmas sermon, in a virtual message from the lectern inside the Vatican, as reported by Reuters on Friday.
- “At this moment in history, marked by the ecological crisis and grave economic and social imbalances only worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, it is all the more important for us to acknowledge one another as brothers and sisters.”
He urged for global cooperation to make the Covid-19 vaccines accessible to poorer nations.
- “I beg everyone, heads of state, companies and international organisations to promote cooperation and not competition, to find a solution for everyone – vaccines for all – especially for the most vulnerable and needy in all areas of the planet. The most vulnerable and needy must be first. We can’t put ourselves before others, putting market forces and patent laws before the laws of love and the health of humanity. We cannot let closed nationalisms block us from living like the true human family that we are.”
The Pope called for an end to violence in Nigeria and other nations including Syria, Yemen, Libya, and urged the nations to seek reconciliation.
What you should know
- During the #EndSARS protests, Nairametrics reported that Pope Francis called on the Catholic faithful to pray against violence in Nigeria as events relating to the protests and police brutality went viral.
