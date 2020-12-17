Business
How to link your National Identity Number with your phone number
These are some steps to link your phone number with your National Identity Number (NIN)
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had earlier mandated the telecommunications operators in the country to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers (NIN) within 2 weeks.
This means that failure of the subscribers to register with NIN will lead to the blocking or disconnection of the line by the end of December 31, 2020, despite the huge public outcry against the sudden announcement of the policy and short time frame to implement it.
The Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have also directed that subscribers can link their NIN to more than one sim card. They said telecom subscribers should take their NIN to the office of their service provider.
However, some Nigerians who posses NIN are still unsure how to go about linking their phone numbers to their NIN
Here are a few steps to link your phone number with your NIN;
MTN users
- To link your NIN, simply dial *785# using the phone number you wish to link, enter your NIN and submit or;
- Dial *785#Your NIN# from the phone number you wish to link. The number will be linked to your NIN automatically.
- Visit https://mtnonline.com/nim/using your phone or computer.
- Complete the NIN linking form by entering your name, phone number, NIN, and email address.
- Submit the form as soon as you’re done.
- Wait for feedback from the network.
Airtel Users
To link your NIN to your Airtel phone number, follow the steps below:
- Dial *121# on the Airtel line you wish to link.
- Type 1 for “NIN Capture” and send.
- Enter your 11-digit NIN and send.
- Wait for the message confirming your submission. If you get an error, just wait for some time and try again.
Other networks (Glo and 9mobile)
- For the other networks, you simply visit the nearest office of your service provider (Glo or 9mobile) to register/link your NIN.
- Go with NIN and your SIM pack or call the customer care line of your service provider.
- 9mobile said it is making effort to develop a system that would make things simple for its customers. You can check your NIN status by dialling *346# from your 9mobile line.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that following the directive of NCC to telecommunication operators on 2-week ultimatum to disconnect sim cards not registered with NIN; the NIMC warned the general public to beware of fraudsters and scammers who are on the prowl to swindle unsuspecting people.
- NIMC said that Nigerians already enrolled in the NIMC scheme but have lost their NIN should dial *346# to retrieve the NIN. It also said that USSD code is available on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile.
US issues security warning to its citizens in Nigeria, lists actions to be taken
The US government has warned its citizens travelling to or residing in Nigeria to exercise caution due to the high crime rate.
The United States government has once again warned its citizens to exercise caution while travelling or residing in Nigeria due to the high crime rate.
This follows the expected increase in crime levels ranging from petty street crime to carjacking and so on, especially during this holiday season and at holiday events.
This disclosure is contained in a security alert that was issued by the US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
The statement from the US Embassy and Consulate reads:
- “The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos remind U.S. citizens to exercise caution while travelling and residing in Nigeria. Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria, ranging from petty street crime to carjacking, and crime levels tend to increase during the holidays. It is prudent to exercise particular caution during the holiday season and at holiday events.
- “Demonstrations are relatively commonplace in Nigeria and generally affect traffic flow, especially if they progress along major thoroughfares. Criminal and other elements often infiltrate large gatherings. Terrorist organizations and individuals inspired by extremist ideology exist throughout Nigeria. Shopping centres, airports, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, transportation hubs, street markets, and other public venues frequented by Westerners are common attack targets.”
In its travel and security advice, the United States embassy advised its citizens to adhere to the following:
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Keep a low profile.
- Carry proper identification.
- Stay alert in public places and locations frequented by tourists/Westerners.
- Review your personal security plans.
- Use caution when driving at night and avoid walking after dark.
- Always drive with your windows rolled up and the doors locked.
- Review and alter travel routes and times to reduce time and place predictability.
- Avoid large gatherings and protests.
- Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.
- Monitor local media for updates.
- Always keep the doors to your residence locked, even when at home.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in a travel advisory statement in August 2020, the United States Government advised its citizens against travelling to Nigeria due to the coronavirus pandemic, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, widespread inter-communal violence and others.
- In the travel advice, the United States listed some areas with increased risks and should be avoided. The US citizens were advised to exercise extreme caution throughout the country due to the threat of indiscriminate violence.
Border reopening: Influx of commodities to the market will drive prices low – NIS
The reopening of the nation’s land borders would drive the movement of more goods into the country.
Capt. Tony Onoharigho, the President of the Nigerian Institute of Shipping (NIS), disclosed that the reopening of the nation’s land borders would drive the movement of more goods into the country, which would increase their affordability in markets.
He made the disclosure in Lagos today, the 17th of November 2020, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Yesterday, Nairametrics reported that President Muhammadu Buhari directed the immediate opening of four land borders: Seme, Illela, Maigatari, and Mfun; 16 months after the FG ordered the partial closure of the borders to curb smuggling of goods and weapons.
It is noteworthy that during this timeframe, the prices of food items and other commodities have skyrocketed in the markets, while the foreign exchange value of the Nigerian currency “Naira” has depreciated substantially.
Captain Onoharigho disclosed that the reopening of the nation’s land borders would facilitate the free flow and movement of goods into the country, and in turn increase the market turnover and money in circulation.
What they are saying
Capt. Onoharigho said the opening of the borders was the right step to take, having been closed longer than expected. He said:
- “The opening of the border will be of benefit to the people of the south-west and south-south because the goods that will be coming in now will increase the market turnover and money in circulation. And when the goods flood the market, it will have a good effect on prices as it will come down and people will be able to afford them, because things have been very difficult in the country since the government closed the borders.”
Dr Segun Musa, Deputy National President, Air Logistics, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), also said the reopening is a welcomed news.
- “Some people had been adversely affected by the closure of the borders; however, the reopening would see them picking up and strengthening their businesses. I believe that the opening of the border has to do with the commencement of the AfCFTA, so that Nigeria will not be excluded in the trade agreement and this is a welcome development.”
Mr Usen Umor, Treasurer of MAN for Cross River and Akwa Ibom, who is also the General Manager of Royal Farms in Cross River, maintained that with the reopening of the borders, goods would now move freely, especially for the manufacturers exporting through the West African coast. He said:
- “With the COVID-19 pandemic, shutting down the borders did not help us as products that should have been moved across the borders to boost the nation’s economy and put money in the hands of manufacturers were halted. So, in the first place, I don’t see the need for border closure, because the expected benefits have not manifested. However, with the recent reopening of the borders, businesses will be fine, as people will move in their goods and sell, and also produce and sell by having access to the markets that they used to patronise.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on August 29 2019, the partial closure of the Nigeria-Benin border, popularly known as the Seme border. This was a move by President Buhari to restrict the illegal importation of rice and order commodities into Nigeria.
- Nairametrics also reported on October 14 2019, that the Federal Government of Nigeria ordered the complete closure of Nigeria’s borders; thus, enforcing a ban on both legitimate and illegitimate movement of goods in and out of the country, a move the Presidency claimed was borne out of the need to curtail the smuggling and illegal importation of drugs, arms, food, agricultural produce and other commodities into the country.
Developing countries cautioned from increasing their public debts – WEF report
The WEF in its latest report has advised developing economies and Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) against increasing their external debt burden.
Developing economies and sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) have been advised to restrain from increasing their public debt profile through conscious national reforms.
This is contained in the report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in its 2020 second edition of Global Competitive Report titled, “How Countries are performing on the Road to Recovery.”
According to the report
- An increasing public-debt burden presents new challenges for future growth, potential debt sustainability challenges and financial instability, especially in developing countries.
- The importance of maintaining budget discipline and macro-economic resilience during boom years becomes evident during crises, when public sector expenditure is crucial to keep the economy afloat.
- It also challenges current tax systems and calls for a review of tax structures. Further, in countries where trust in institutions is declining, there may be doubts about the efficacy of public spending of the large amounts being mobilized to stabilize the economy in the current crisis.
- Second area of concern before the 2020 pandemic was high levels of debt in selected economies as well as widening inequalities.
- The emergency and stimulus measures have pushed already high public debt to unprecedented levels, while tax bases have continued eroding or shifting.
- To respond to these issues, in the revival phase, the priority should be on preparing support measures for highly indebted low-income countries and plan for future public debt deleveraging.
- In the longer run (transformation phase), countries should focus on shifting to more progressive taxation, rethinking how corporations, wealth and labour are taxed. This will require both national reforms and setting up an international cooperative framework.
What they are saying
According to the Managing Director, WEF, Saadia Zahidi, while commenting on other findings in the report, she said:
- “In emerging markets and developing economies, business leaders noted an increase in business costs related to crime and violence, a reduction in judicial independence, a further reduction in competition and growing market dominance, and stagnating trust in politicians. They, too, expressed positive views on government response to change, collaboration within companies, and venture capital availability. They also noted an increase in the capacity to attract talent, potentially facilitated by the more digital labour market.”
- “During this time of profound uncertainty, the health crisis and economic downturn have forced a fundamental rethink of growth and its relationship to outcomes for people and planet. Policy-makers have a remarkable opportunity to seize this moment and shape new economic systems that are highly productive, while growing shared prosperity and environmental sustainability.”
Why this matters
- It is important that developing nations are aware of the fiscal implications of unduly increasing their huge public debt portfolio, as the cost of servicing such debts could be quite high and have adverse effects on the annual budget.
- A high level of indebtedness by any country inevitably means a reduced room to manoeuvre should external and unforeseen shocks occur, and such country always has less to invest for its infrastructures and economic development – as it will always continue to borrow from time to time.
- Rising debt burden leaves a country poorer, under intense financial pressure, with fewer economic opportunities for the country to exploit, as well as mortgaging the future of its citizens.
