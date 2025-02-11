The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has said that the National Identification Number (NIN) will be required for Nigerians to access all social services and government palliatives.

The SGF made this declaration while inaugurating an Inter-Ministerial retreat on the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) Project, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.

Represented by Professor Babatunde Bolaji, Akume emphasized that the provision of a digital identity for all Nigerians remains a key priority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

ID4D project

Akume, who also serves as the Chairman of the Project Ecosystem Steering Committee (PESC) for the Nigeria Digital ID4D Project, reiterated his commitment to backing the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) reforms aimed at repositioning the commission through the ID4D initiative.

He called on all government agencies to support the NIMC in building a robust and inclusive national identity system.

The Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Tanko Sununu, also praised the NIMC leadership and the ID4D team for their progress so far.

He reaffirmed his ministry’s collaboration with NIMC to ensure that the NIN is utilized as a prerequisite for accessing social services and palliatives targeted at vulnerable groups across the country.

Strengthening the National Identity System

The NIMC Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Engr. (Dr.) Abisoye Coker-Odusote, represented by Ayobami Abiola, Technical Assistant on Policy and Partnerships, expressed gratitude to the SGF and the Minister for their support.

She assured the PESC members of the commission’s dedication to delivering on its mandate.

In her remarks, the NIMC DG highlighted the importance of the retreat in fostering collaboration and innovation.

“The enthusiasm and collaborative spirit displayed at this retreat are truly encouraging. Our discussions today have not only highlighted our achievements but also paved the way for innovative solutions to the challenges ahead,” she said.

“We are confident that with sustained inter-agency collaboration and support from all critical stakeholders, we will fast-track our mission to reposition the national identity system, making it more robust and inclusive, ensuring that every Nigerian and legal resident has a verifiable digital identity and that no one is left behind,” she added.

What you should know

Nigeria is currently building a national database of all its citizens through the issuance of the NIN.

While the exercise started years ago had gone through several hiccups, including lack of funding, international support such as the World Bank’s Identity for Development (ID4D) project is now accelerating the enrolment of Nigerians.

As of October last year, the NIMC said NIN had been issued to 115 million Nigerians and legal residents.