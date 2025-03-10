The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has advised Nigerians to modify their National Identification Number (NIN) details only through its official self-service portal to ensure data security and integrity.

This was disclosed in a press release by Dr. Kayode Adegoke, Head of Corporate Communications at NIMC, on March 10, 2025.

The commission emphasized that NIN modifications should only be done on SelfserviceModification.nimc.gov.ng, warning the public against using unauthorized websites.

“The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) wishes to state that in order to ensure the security and integrity of your National Identification Number (NIN) data, modifications can only be done on the official NIMC self-service portal: Selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng,” they noted.

Warning against unauthorized websites

NIMC cautioned Nigerians against attempting to modify their NIN data on third-party platforms, stressing that such actions could expose personal information to fraudsters.

“Do not attempt to modify your NIN data on any unauthorized websites, as this may compromise your personal information and put you at risk of identity theft,” the statement read.

The agency reassured Nigerians that its self-service portal is secure, reliable, and provides users with the convenience of updating their information from anywhere.

Highlighting the benefits of the new portal, NIMC noted that the platform ensures data integrity while allowing Nigerians to modify their details without visiting an enrollment center.

“By using the official NIMC self-service portal, you can be rest assured that your data is secure and protected. You’ll also enjoy the convenience of updating your information from anywhere, at any time,” the commission stated.

What you should know

NIMC has outlined specific procedures and required documents for modifying personal details such as date of birth, name, address, and phone number on the self-service portal.

Steps to modify date of birth on NIMC self-service portal:

Verify your NIN and log in to the self-service portal.

Select the date of birth modification option from the dashboard.

Complete the payment via Paystack.

Enter your National Population Commission (NPC) certificate number and validate it. The system will auto-fill your date of birth, making it non-editable. If you’ve lost your birth certificate, complete the birth attestation at nationalpopulation.org.ng.

Upload your NPC certificate and any supporting documents.

Submit the modification request and review changes.

Tick the attestation box before final submission.

Receive a modification transaction slip upon submission.

Once approved, a new NIN slip will be sent to your email, and you can print it from your dashboard.

Those who have misplaced their birth certificate are required to complete the birth attestation process online at nationalpopulation.org.ng. After that, they must upload their NPC certificate along with any necessary supporting documents, submit their modification request, review the adjustments, and check the attestation box before final submission. Upon submission, a modification transaction slip is generated.

Once the request is approved, the user will receive a notification, and the updated NIN slip will be sent to their email, with an option to print it directly from the dashboard.

Documents required for NIN modifications

For date of birth modifications, individuals born before 1992 are required to provide a digitized NPC attestation certificate, while those born after 1992 must present a digitized NPC birth certificate.

Name modifications require a court affidavit, a newspaper extract, a marriage certificate in cases of marital status changes, and other government-issued identification.

Address modifications require a utility bill, a tenancy agreement, or an attestation letter from a community leader.

Phone number modifications require a police report, with the new number provided without the “0” after the “+234” country code.