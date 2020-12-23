Economy & Politics
COVID 19: Debt Service Suspension Initiative extended to June 2021 – World Bank
The Debt Service Suspension Initiative shall now end in June 2021 as against the earlier deadline of 31st December 2020.
The suspension period for the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) scheduled to end on December 31, 2020 has been extended through June 2021, as contained on the website of the World Bank.
DSSI was established on May 1, 2020 by G20 countries on the advice of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and has delivered about $5 billion in relief to more than 40 eligible countries.
The initiative is intended to help countries concentrate their resources on fighting the pandemic and safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of millions of the most vulnerable people all over the World.
What you should know
- 73 countries are eligible for the temporary suspension of debt-service payments owed their official bilateral creditors.
- The G20 has also called on all private creditors to participate in the initiative on comparable terms.
- Both the World Bank and the IMF are strongly supporting the implementation of the DSSI – by monitoring spending, enhancing public debt transparency, and ensuring prudent borrowing.
- All the DSSI borrowers are committed to using all their freed-up funds towards increasing their social, health, or economic spending in response to the crisis, including disclosing all their public-sector related financial commitments (involving debt and debt-like instruments), as well as limiting their non-concessional borrowings to levels agreed under IMF programs and the World Bank’s non-concessional borrowing policies.
Why this matters
Since the onset of the pandemic, many emerging markets are at significant risk of debt distress and a number of countries all over the world have announced their intention to seek debt restructurings.
COVID-19 has continued to pose unprecedented challenges and undue financial pressures on most countries across the world, more critical are the developing countries that already have huge debt burdens. In a period like this, the countries require significant liquidity and financing supports to deal with the pandemic, which the initiative is intended to serve.
Debt relief measures will help in providing some of the needed support, and the IMF and World Bank have announced enhanced lending facilities for developing country members to help in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
As the pandemic is yet to stem down or subside in most countries, with daily spikes reported in some countries; it has become necessary to extend the deadline to avoid financial overload that could lead to an inevitable crisis.
Economy & Politics
Cutting high cost of governance is a top priority of the Government – Budget Minister
FG has reiterated its commitment to reducing the cost of governance and corruption in 2021 and beyond.
The Federal Government has reiterated that in the face of dwindling Federal revenue, its commitment towards addressing the high cost of governance and corruption in the country remains undeterred, going into 2021.
This statement was made by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, during his presentation on the high cost of governance and corruption at a Stakeholder’s meeting hosted by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) on Tuesday.
He reiterated that it has become imperative to look inward and cut avoidable cost arising from governance, with the recent economic vulnerabilities in the nation, amid the growing weakness in the global economy, heightened by uncertainties around the world as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt global trade and investment.
In this vein, he noted that addressing the high cost of governance and corruption in Nigeria is a top priority of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, and this will remain in the fiscal year 2021.
According to him, the government will continue to reduce the cost of governance in the country. He revealed that the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in 2015 was a step towards addressing mismanagement of public funds, as the policy helped the Government to consolidate inflows from all agencies of government into a single account at the Central Bank.
Whilst speaking on key reforms to further reduce the cost of governance in the nation, he suggested reforms in the procurement process and effective budgeting by identifying the cost-effectiveness of public programmes and projects that ensure quality over quantity.
What you should know
- It is important to note that the Treasury Single Account (TSA) which was implemented in 2015 by the Buhari administration, was proposed by the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan. The policy was formulated to consolidate inflows from all agencies of government into a single account of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
- The Federal Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, on the occasion of the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on TSA with the Republic of The Gambia in Abuja, on November 17 2020, disclosed that Nigeria has been saving about N45 billion monthly in interest payments, since the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in 2015.
- However, the Buhari anti-corruption campaign and his efforts to reduce mismanagement have not achieved a significant milestone in the overall prevention of corruption in the country and mismanagement of resources.
- Data collected by Transparency International in its Corruption Perceptions Index, revealed that Nigeria is currently ranked 146th out of 180 countries in the 2019 corruption perception Index (148th in 2017) and the 14th most vulnerable country out of 125 countries on the 2020 Basel Anti-Money-Laundering Index.
Economy & Politics
Senate passes N13.5 trillion 2021 budget
The Nigerian Senate has agreed to pass the appropriation bill of N13.588 trillion.
The Nigerian Senate has agreed to pass the appropriation bill of N13.588 trillion, which is N505 billion higher than the proposed N13.082 trillion Buhari presented to the Senate in October for 2021 budget.
This was disclosed by the Nigerian Senate in a statement during plenary session on Monday.
Senator Barau Jibrin moved that the Senate receives and considers the report of the Committee on Appropriations of the 2021 Appropriation Bill, which was seconded by Senator Stella Oduah. She said:
- “Our infrastructure decay has been on the increase. I am very much impressed with the way and how this Budget has addressed our problems. I want to support and to urge my dear colleagues that we pass this budget.”
Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, said the Senate worked hard to “meet the deadline of passing the 2021 Budget before we go on Christmas break.”
The 2021 budget passed by the Senate is an increase of 31.9% from the approved N10.3 trillion FGN budget for 2020.
The parameters & fiscal assumptions underpinning the 2021 appropriation
- Benchmark oil price of 40 US Dollars per barrel.
- Daily oil production estimate of 1.86 million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day).
- Exchange rate of N379 per US Dollar.
- GDP growth projected at 3.0 percent.
- Inflation closing at 11.95 percent.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that President Muhammadu Buhari presented a budget of N13.08 trillion to the National Assembly in October.
- The Senate, on Wednesday, passed an executive communication from President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking the extension of the implementation of the capital aspects of the 2020 Appropriation Act, from December 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: 115 million people are likely to fall into extreme poverty in 2020 – World Bank Group
Between 88 million and 115 million people are likely to fall back into extreme poverty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The recently released Poverty and Shared Prosperity Report 2020 by the World Bank Group indicates that between 88 million and 115 million people could fall back into extreme poverty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is in addition to an increase of between 23 million and 35 million in 2021, potentially bringing the total number of new people living in extreme poverty to between 110 million and 150 million.
According to the report
- Pandemic-related job losses and deprivation worldwide are hitting already-poor and vulnerable people hard, while also partly changing the profile of global poverty by creating millions of ‘new poor’.
- Original analysis included in the report shows that the new poor are more urban, better educated, and less likely to work in agriculture than those living in extreme poverty before COVID-19.
- These results are important for targeting policies to safeguard lives and livelihoods. The report discusses early evidence that the pandemic is deepening income inequality, threatening inclusive economic recovery and future growth. It shows how some countries are deploying agile, adaptive policies to reverse the crisis, protect the most vulnerable, and promote a resilient recovery.
- COVID-19 is expected to push some 100 million people into extreme poverty in 2020 alone. Armed conflict is also driving an increase in poverty in some countries and regions. In the Middle East and North Africa, for example, extreme poverty rates nearly doubled between 2015 and 2018, from 3.8 percent to 7.2 percent, spurred by the conflicts in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Yemen.
- Up to 132 million people may fall into poverty by 2030 due to the manifold effects of climate change. Although the worst economic and welfare effects lie further in the future. In some settings, poverty is already intertwined with vulnerability to climate-related threats such as flooding and vector-borne diseases.
What you should know
- Poverty and Shared Prosperity report is an annual publication by the World Bank Group. The report jointly analyses three converging forces that are driving increase in global poverty and threaten to extend its effects far into the future.
- Climate change may drive about 100 million additional people into poverty by 2030, many of whom reside in countries affected by institutional fragility and armed conflict, and where global extreme poverty is increasingly concentrated, such as the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).
- The report provides new evidence on emerging ‘hot spots,’ where multiple threats to poor people’s lives and livelihoods converge, which are mostly found in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).
- The World Bank Group has stepped up its support for regions in which extreme poverty is increasingly concentrated such as SSA.