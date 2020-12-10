NCAA meets airlines over N22 billion debt, to implement payment plan

The management of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has met with airlines in the country over the N22 billion debt owed the agency and decided on a payment plan.

This was disclosed by the Director-General, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, according to a source in the agency that prefers anonymity.

He said, “We had a meeting with the operators on the issue of the debt collection and agreed to notify each airline on the level of debt that they have.

“We will sit down with them and do the reconciliation. We will then implement a payment plan. We do not expect everyone to pay all their money at a go because of the difficulties in the industry and economic downturn.”

According to him, the agreement would be a win-win for all parties by the time it was sorted.

Highlights of the debt

Domestic carriers owe the agencies $6.9 million and N19.6 billion respectively.

This includes 5% charge from the NCAA, passenger service charge, landing and parking fees to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and overflight charges to the National Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The NCAA boss assured that the regulator understands the difficulty brought by the pandemic and will institute a payment plan that will be favourable to both the agency and operators.

What you should know

Last November, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika stated that the debts of Nigerian airlines over the last 10 years to aviation agencies is worth over N22 billion.

