Growing concern for Nigeria’s ballooning debt profile
With planned borrowing of N6.17trn in 2021, total public debt is expected to rise to N38.68tn by December 31, 2021.
According to reports, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, in her presentation to the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts noted that the country’s total public debt will hit N38tn by December 2021. She noted that the total public debt stock (external and local borrowings) of the federal and state governments and the Federal Capital Territory stood at N31.01tn (US$85.90bn) as of June 30, 2020 and is projected based on existing approval to rise to N32.51tn by December 31, 2020. With planned borrowing of N6.17trn in 2021, total public debt is expected to rise to N38.68tn by December 31, 2021.
The N6.17trn planned borrowing mentioned by the Minister of Finance is higher than the expected budget deficit for 2021e. According to the president’s 2021 budget presentation documents, the Federal government plans to spend N13.08tn in 2021 which would be financed by Revenue of N7.88tn. This implies a budget deficit of N5.20tn which would be financed mainly by borrowings of N4.28tn, privatisation proceeds of N205.15bn and finally
project linked bilateral & multilateral loans of N709.69bn.
Whilst debt to GDP ratio remains within the acceptable threshold, we are increasingly worried about the government’s ballooning deficits and unsustainable debt service costs. While we acknowledge the need to pursue an expansionary fiscal policy under current economic conditions, it comes at the detriment of long term fiscal sustainability. In the recently released Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy (MTEF/FSP),
debt service to revenue ratio rose to 99% in the first quarter of 2020.
With the economy on the path to a recession, government revenues particularly non-oil revenues would likely remain depressed in the next few quarters. In our view, the FG must implement fiscal consolidation measures to manage its expenditure. In addition, implementing policies aimed at improving the business environment will help mitigate the impact of the global pandemic on the profitability of private sector enterprises, thus providing support for non-oil revenue.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Inflation as it affects you; prices of “Boli, Epa, and Ewa Agoyin”
The economic intersection between the price of Boli, epa, ewa agoyin and inflation
I’m still baffled and incredibly miffed! I was shocked last week when I stopped at a roadside kiosk in Lagos whilst trying to buy a piece of boli. The boli was priced at two hundred naira (40 pence); two hundred naira! My outrage was profound.
Boli (roasted plantain) and epa (groundnuts) are a popular street food pairing in southern Nigeria. This boli obviously wears a bow tie and a sports jacket since it costs thirty percent more, I thought to myself.
Oh dear, the shock didn’t end there; ‘mama puts‘(roadside cooked food sellers) are at it as well, a bowl of ewa agoyin (cooked beans) with three pieces of boiled plantain continues to command a rather stable price of three hundred naira. However, the quantity served has been halved. And it doesn’t end at ‘mama puts‘. This trend in food shrinkage can also be found in a popular street sausage roll that once had a robust piece of meat in it, but now hosts a hollow shell.
Effectively, one pays a hundred naira for an empty sausage roll. Where is my sausage? It’s called a sausage roll after all. It doesn’t end with food, dear readers; did you know that the cost of a new Volkswagen Passat in Ghana is four million naira? In Nigeria, you’d be lucky to get it for ten million. What is going on here? What is really going on?
The economists in our midst would tell us that this phenomenon is inflation in action; a noticeable reduction in the value and quantity of goods we can buy or a painful tax that robs us of our purchasing power.
The price of goods has worsened significantly of late. I’ve noticed it. Have you?
High inflation is a destructive force that must be tackled. Imagine how you’d feel if the price of that piece of boli jumps to four hundred naira by the end of the quarter.
The boli has not changed, it is still the same type of boli, why must one pay more? The battle against rising prices is for policymakers and not the consumer. To fight this destructive force, several weapons are available at the disposal of policymakers, primarily the central bankers. The most common weapon deployed is the provision of better alternatives for people to invest their disposable income.
Instead of buying the rather expensive boli, if my 200 naira could fetch me 250 naira or more by the end of the year, I’d hold back on buying boli and invest the money elsewhere. When the boli seller realizes that she can not sell a significant amount at that price, she will adjust her business plans and pursue a slightly more productive commodity or adjust her prices downwards.
This is one mechanism that orthodox economics suggests to policymakers on dealing with high inflation. Inflation, for many people, is an esoteric and intangible concept and this may explain why there is a limited outcry from consumers.
Nigeria’s central bank act lists monetary and price stability as its first objective. This however does not show up in its handling of inflation expectations. Evidence that fighting high inflation works abounds plentifully in the developed world. In Nigeria today, policymakers continue to do the opposite of orthodoxy. They make it more difficult to invest the cash elsewhere and encourage consumers to buy more boli today rather than wait a few months to purchase it.
Fela Kuti chronicled and explained Nigeria’s historical inflation phenomenon in his song; Overtake, Don Overtake, Overtake (“O.D.O.O”) where the futility of saving in a high inflation environment was evident.
His protagonist kept saving but could never afford to buy a fan because of the rising prices; the poor lad. Why save now when you won’t be able to afford goods tomorrow?
This doesn’t seem to be a new problem in Nigeria. This song was released in 1989; boli gets more expensive by the day in Nigeria.
DIYE Economics
Thirty years on from Fela, Nigeria remains stuck in the wicked clutches of “Do it yourself economic” (DIYE) ideas. The DIYE concept was coined thirty-five years ago by economist, David Henderson.
What is DIYE? David Henderson, the former chief economist at the OECD, delivered a strong and well worded six-piece lecture on the BBC’s Reith lectures addressing policy and economics in 1985.
He eloquently expressed the difference between orthodox economic prescriptions and DIYE prescriptions.
DIYE is mostly bad. DIYE is a simple view of economics; it consists of views held primarily by non-economists. It is negatively called pre-economics, having hints of the old mercantilist views.
If Henderson were alive, Nigeria’s “Home Grown Economic” policies will be classed under DIYE. His arguments then were clear, DIYE is mostly binary, non-continuous in its view of economic matters, and should be tossed to the rubbish heap.
Orthodox economics, the antidote to DIYE is primarily the view of economists and stresses the important role of prices and markets in the economy. Let me be clear, orthodox economics doesn’t imply that all economists agree on appropriate policy or even the tools to solve various problems. However, it’s been successful at delivering meaningful outcomes for many countries.
Economically poor countries tend to embrace DIYE at the expense of economic growth and development. The orthodox view on inflation is that policymakers keep a keen “eye” on the price of goods in the economy.
This logic is why low inflation and a stable financial environment has been the gold standard employed by most governments around the world. Inflation management in Nigeria today is not in line with the orthodox view of economics. Actively targeting low inflation has delivered meaningful results to countries the world over.
Nigeria has vacillated between exchange rate targeting and monetary targeting since 1959 with attendant high levels of inflation. Nigeria also has a low productivity problem. High inflation leads to salary increases that are not related to productivity, meaning many employees are getting paid more money simply because the prices of goods increase.
It is easy, rather inexpensive, and intellectually lazy for governments to print more money and increase general prices in the short term. With production expectations adjusting in the long run there is no meaningful contribution to growth.
Reducing the rate at which the prices of boli, epa and ewa agoyin grow is beneficial to the economy and may signal the emergence of meaningful growth in the near term. Negative outcomes manifest when governments act otherwise and chase DIYE economic goals.
In the next article; I discuss what happens when government debt gets out of line. I also discuss the links between Fela Kuti and George Osborne.
This article was written by Dayo Oduwole. Mr. Oduwole is an economist based in Lagos Nigeria.
VAT collection surges on increased VAT rate
VAT collection increased by a decent 22.9% y/y to N1.1tn in 9M 2020 from N876.1bn in 9M 2019.
Earlier this week, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published data on Value Added Tax (VAT) collection for the first nine months of 2020. According to the data, VAT collection increased by a decent 22.9% y/y to N1.1tn in 9M 2020 from N876.1bn in 9M 2019.
Unsurprisingly, VAT collection for Q3 2020 was higher by 29.8% q/q and 54.4% y/y to N424.7bn from N327.2bn and N275.1bn in Q2 2020 and Q3 2019 respectively. Across sectorial classifications, the biggest contributors to the y/y growth in VAT collections in 9M 2020 were Professional services (up 39.5% y/y) and Other manufacturing (up 19.3% y/y), State Ministries & Parastals (up 44.1% y/y) and Transport and Haulage Services (up 82.3% y/y). We note that the y/y improvement was largely supported by the implementation of the 50% increase in VAT rate from 5% to 7.5% in February 2020.
Further analysis of the data provided insight into the level of recovery in economic activities in Q3 2020. As noted earlier, VAT collections grew 29.8% q/q which was largely driven by increase in the value of transactions eligible for VAT deductions given VAT rate was flat at 7.5% in Q2 and Q3 2020. However, we note the faster increase of 54.4% y/y (i.e. compared with Q3 2019) evidences the additional impact of the higher VAT rate in Q3 2020 (7.5%)
compared to Q3 2019 (5.0%). We think the decent improvement recorded in Q3 2020 comes as a result of the lifting of covid-19 restrictions which curtailed economic activities in many sectors of the economy. Notably, the sectors that drove the q/q recovery such as Manufacturing (up 55.6% q/q), Professional Services (up 17.0% q/q), State Ministries & Parastals (up 65.9% q/q), Commercial & Trading (up 52.2% q/q) were all sectors that were
impacted by the lockdown measures in diverse ways.
However, we note that underlying economic activities remain weak on a y/y basis despite the increase in VAT collections in Q3 2020. Adjusting for the the 50% increase in VAT rate, VAT collections would have increased by a marginal 2.9% y/y in Q3 2020. This evidences that aggregate spending remains and economic activities in general remain weak.
The rise of new industry stocks under COVID-19
The industry’s challenges ahead will be with regulators on perceived grounds of unfair competition and monopolistic practices.
Where Big Oil, Big Pharma, bulge-bracket investment banks and Coca-Cola once dominated US stock markets, their roles have now been usurped by the likes of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Tesla Motors. The stellar performance of US equities in this year of COVID-19 can be traced to these new industries, in which we are generously including Amazon.
This sea-change came to mind when we saw media coverage of the annual sustainability report from Kenya’s Safaricom. The company estimates that it made a KES654bn (US$6.1bn) contribution to Kenya’s GDP in the 12 months to March 2020, equivalent to 6 per cent of GDP. The calculation covers jobs, opportunities for other firms along the value chain, taxes and dividends paid to the government, which has a 35 per cent stake, and its other shareholders.
More than one million Kenyans are directly or indirectly employed by the company in a population of 54 million. Because it employs people across the country such as its huge network of agents, we might argue that the company also contributes to social cohesion and stability. Safaricom is easily the largest company listed on the local stock exchange with market cap of US$11.2bn, and on three days out of four, is the most traded stock.
Our instinct might well be to dismiss the sustainability report as the work of public relations executives. This, however, would be to overlook the sensitivity required of a huge employer making robust profits in a low-income country. The company must tread carefully when it has the government as a large minority shareholder.
Similarly, MTN Nigeria (MTNN) also has to remain cautious, having been fined US$5bn equivalent (subsequently negotiated downwards) for regulatory breaches that appeared to have had national security implications. Being necessarily spread across the country, it is vulnerable to pressure from state and local governments. It is almost certainly the largest single non-oil taxpayer in Nigeria as well as being the largest listed company. MTNN is among the five most traded stocks in Lagos, while the two leaders are banks. Dangote Cement runs up close, having a market cap of US$6.4bn compared with MTNN’s US$7.2bn. This market cap is less than Safaricom’s because mobile penetration by any measure, including digital payments, is far more embedded in Kenya than in Nigeria.
The position of the two mobile operators has predictably strengthened since the emergence of COVID-19, as digital payments in Kenya rose by 28 per cent year on year (y/y) to KES474bn (US$4.4bn) in August. The growth may look less impressive once the ban on fees on the transactions, ordered by the central bank, is lifted. From a low base and in a far larger economy, the increase in Nigeria was 119 per cent y/y to N852bn (US$2.2bn) in May.
Nevertheless, the relentless march forward of mobile players has not been uniform across Africa. We note that in Zimbabwe, payment platforms have been subjected to extensive new controls following a central bank study that found they were widely used for parallel market transactions and thus undermined its exchange-rate reforms. The study unearthed, for example, fictitious accounts that had not been tested by the mandatory Know-Your-Customer process.
Broadly, we see that in Africa, as in the US, information and other technology has been a high-profile winner this year. It was already in the driving seat and has cemented its position. The industry’s challenges ahead will be with regulators on perceived grounds of unfair competition and monopolistic practices.