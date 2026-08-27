Nigeria’s $5 billion swap: What it is, what it costs, and what Abuja isn’t saying

BusinessDay carried a story on August 24 raising fresh questions about the $5 billion Total Return Swap (TRS) the National Assembly approved on March 31, 2026 — a facility now being drawn in tranches.

The paper quoted Dele Oye, chairman of the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics Ltd/GTE, saying the government needs to be far more transparent about the terms of the deal and how the proceeds are being spent.

As of now, Abuja still hasn’t published a term sheet or a breakdown of how the money will be used, even though the first tranche — $1.5 billion — was drawn back in late June.

Based on the documents submitted to the National Assembly, here is how this swap actually works, what risks Nigeria is carrying, and what could still go right.

The government has entered into the swap with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) for up to $5 billion, disbursed in tranches as cash is needed — a sensible choice, since it avoids paying financing costs on money sitting idle. The facility is backed by naira-denominated Federal Government bonds issued specifically for this purpose and pledged to FAB as collateral, valued at roughly 133 percent of whatever is drawn: for every $100 Nigeria borrows, it pledges about $133 in bonds as security.

Nigeria pays interest at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) — the benchmark rate for overnight dollar borrowing that replaced LIBOR — plus a credit spread of 395 basis points on the first tranche, rising to 400 on later ones. What hasn’t been disclosed anywhere — not in the parliamentary paperwork, not on the Debt Management Office’s bond pages, not in any ministerial briefing — is the coupon rate on the bonds pledged as collateral. That is a real, still-open gap.

Bloomberg reported that Nigeria drew the first tranche of $1.5 billion in late June, priced at SOFR plus 395 basis points, with roughly $2 billion of FGN bonds sitting with FAB as security. On the date of that drawdown, SOFR stood at about 3.62 percent; add the spread, and the all-in cost comes to 7.57 percent a year — about $113.5 million in annual interest on that tranche alone.

Assume the tranche runs its course and is repaid. Each year, the coupon Nigeria earns on the pledged naira bonds — a figure that hasn’t been disclosed — would, on one plausible reading of how such deals work, be converted to dollars and set off against that $113.5 million. That netting mechanic is an informed inference, though, not something the government has confirmed; no settlement convention for this transaction has been published.

That structure carries three live risks:

i) A rise in the benchmark (SOFR): if it rises 1 percent, the annual cost on the first tranche climbs by roughly $15 million.

ii) Naira depreciation: a 10 percent fall would knock the dollar value of the pledged bonds from about $2 billion to $1.8 billion, forcing Nigeria to post an extra $200 million to keep the collateral at 133 percent.

iii) A rise in Nigeria’s own borrowing costs: a 2-point jump in yields would push the price of the pledged bonds down too, by a similar $200 million, through ordinary bond-market mechanics rather than FX.

If all three hit at once, Nigeria could face roughly $395 million in extra costs and top-ups in the first year alone.

The part that should concern Nigerians most is not the size of these numbers but their form. According to the National Assembly’s order paper, whatever Nigeria has to post when the collateral falls short is not more bonds — it is dollars, payable “upon demand.” A margin call under this facility is a real transfer out of Nigeria’s reserves, and it tends to land exactly when dollars are hardest to spare, since a weak naira and rising local yields are themselves signs of reserve pressure.

Angola offers a cautionary precedent. It drew $1 billion from JPMorgan under a similar structure in December 2024, more heavily overcollateralized than Nigeria’s deal and arranged without parliamentary debate. By April 2025, falling oil prices had triggered a $200 million margin call.

The IMF’s 2026 Article IV Consultation adds two useful points. It books the full collateralized value of whatever has been drawn — not just the cash Nigeria receives — as external debt, tranche by tranche. And it noted Nigeria’s cost is broadly comparable to what it could get issuing Eurobonds directly, a fair prompt to ask whether a simpler, more transparent instrument could have done the same job. Fitch and Moody’s, in separate June 2026 reports, warned that the opacity common to these swap structures across African sovereigns could complicate any future debt restructuring and obscure the true scale of borrowing.

None of this means the deal is doomed to go badly. If SOFR falls 1 percent, the naira strengthens 10 percent, or Nigeria’s own yields compress, the same mechanics work in reverse — lower costs, collateral headroom instead of top-up demands, and better pricing on future tranches. The global side of that equation — the SOFR benchmark itself — is largely out of Nigeria’s hands, with the US running large deficits and pouring resources into AI infrastructure, both pushing rates up. But the domestic side — fiscal discipline, productive investment, a stable currency — is squarely Nigeria’s to control, and would strengthen its hand on every one of these risks at once.

Minister of Finance Taiwo Oyedele has said the facility was designed to cut the cost of existing borrowing and meet Nigeria’s funding needs. That may prove true, even though the risks are elevated. But it is also worth noting how fast this was approved: both chambers passed it in a single sitting, with the Senate committee stage reportedly taking under four hours.

By withholding the term sheet now, the government risks undermining the very thing it says it is trying to achieve. Markets price in what they cannot see, and opacity is itself a cost. If Nigeria wants credit for negotiating favorable terms, it has to show the terms.