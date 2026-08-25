The proof Africa’s boardrooms have been waiting For

Strategic PR carries an inconvenience most marketing disciplines have been lucky to avoid. A media buy produces a reach figure. A sales campaign produces a revenue line. Building and protecting reputation, however, has always demanded a harder kind of translation, turning instinct and professional conviction into language a finance director can hold. That translation has […]

Strategic PR carries an inconvenience most marketing disciplines have been lucky to avoid. A media buy produces a reach figure. A sales campaign produces a revenue line.

Building and protecting reputation, however, has always demanded a harder kind of translation, turning instinct and professional conviction into language a finance director can hold.

That translation has taken real effort in African markets especially, where PR and communications spend still competes for a place in the budget instead of being a given.

Thankfully, we are in the season that changes, and for once the data arrived before the slogan did. A Muck Rack study tracking how AI systems like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini cite their sources found that 84% of citations come from earned media, with brand websites and paid placement supplying only a fraction. This pattern has held steady across every edition of the research.

In Nigeria, where my company operates, this shift is already here. A Google and Ipsos study found Nigerian adults have adopted AI chatbots faster than any country surveyed, which places the audiences deciding what to believe about African institutions squarely inside a system built to reward credible, independent coverage. What communicators have long argued by intuition can now be shown with evidence a CFO will recognise.

This shift carries particular weight beyond Nigeria and across the rest of Africa. The continent’s brands and institutions face intensifying scrutiny, from investors weighing risk, from diaspora audiences shaping perception at a distance, and from consumers who expect the companies they support to stand for something coherent. Reputation has become a determinant of whether important decisions succeed, sitting alongside the tender won or the financing secured, an equal partner to both. An unmanaged public narrative can undo either. This is the terrain African PR Week gathers to examine.

Treating AI purely as a production tool, something that drafts releases faster and lightens the load on a stretched team, captures only its smaller use. Its larger contribution is structural: it closes the gap between what practitioners have always known and what they have struggled to prove.

Consider what serious reputation work looks like when done well. It is a sustained argument, built over years, about who an institution is and what it stands for, tested continuously against how audiences respond. Sycamore Group offers an instructive example. Well before regulatory conversation touched the sector this year, the institution had invested in a consistent, values-led narrative, built deliberately over time.

When the CBN licensing scrutiny that unsettled several players in Nigeria’s financial sector reached Sycamore’s door, that groundwork mattered. Stakeholders who had already formed a view of the institution, shaped by years of credible storytelling, extended it patience and waited for facts to settle before drawing conclusions. The reputation held because, when the moment arrived, the story was already told.

AI now gives that kind of sustained argument a visible trail, tracking how tone, placement, and coverage correlate with the outcomes boards care about: trust scores, share of favourable coverage, speed of crisis containment. The instinct was always sound, and now the evidence has finally caught up.

For African communicators, this should change how the next budget conversation is framed. The case for strategic PR can now rest on a model of cause and effect that a finance committee can interrogate and accept, standing on its own alongside faith in an agency’s judgment.

This is an opportunity and a responsibility in equal measure. A profession handed better proof owes its clients sharper rigour and honesty about what reputation work can achieve, and where its limits still sit. Closing the gap between what the tools can now demonstrate and where the thinking behind them still lags is the real work ahead.

This argument appeared in an earlier piece, and it bears repeating here: trust is earned, always, and manufactured, never. That principle is what African PR Week should carry into every session this week, from panels on storytelling to those on measurement and proof. The profession has spent a generation building its case for relevance. What matters now is what it does with the evidence finally in hand, and whether the rigour it demonstrates matches the confidence with which it makes its claims.