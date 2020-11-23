Coronavirus
COVID-19: G-20 to extend debt relief to developing nations
The G-20 has endorsed a plan which will enable the freezing of debt obligations to developing nations.
The G-20, in a bid to combat the economic fallouts of the pandemic, has endorsed a plan which will enable the freezing of debt obligations to developing nations till mid-2021.
This was reported by Reuters after the group met over the weekend to discuss vaccine relief and other pressing issues. They also agreed on a common approach to dealing with debt relief.
The G-20 leaders announced in a communique urging private creditors to extend debt relief to nations that are eligible for the initiative.
What they are saying
The Head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, urged that the world still runs the risk of falling into another crisis and called for closer cooperation through faster integration of the G-20 Framework. She added that the G-20’s efforts in combating the pandemic have helped soften the economic fallout caused by covid-19.
“The world is not out of the woods yet in terms of this crisis. Cooperation is going to be even more important going forward,” she said.
“We must also help those countries not covered by the Framework to address debt vulnerabilities, so that their economies can become more resilient,” she added.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that the G-20 met earlier this weekend and agreed to announce a pledge to pay for vaccine distribution to developing nations that can’t afford it. The leaders also discussed a debt extension programme to developing nations during the weekend’s G-20 summit.
In April 2020, Ministers of Finance from African countries requested debt relief from bilateral, multilateral, and commercial partners to cushion the negative impact of the coronavirus.
Last Month, Nairametrics reported that the total external debt of the least developed countries under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) has increased by 9.55% to $744 billion in 2019. This was disclosed in the World Bank’s International Debt Statistics 2021.
The global Debt Service Suspension Initiative by rich nations made it eligible for 73 countries to have their debt frozen. However, only 46 countries took part in the initiative, freezing up to 5.7 billion in 2020 debt service payments.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 22nd of November 2020, 155 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 66,383 confirmed cases.
On the 22nd of November 2020, 155 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 4,083 samples across the country.
To date, 66,383 cases have been confirmed, 62,076 cases have been discharged and 1,167 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 743,298 tests have been carried out as of November 22nd, 2020 compared to 739,215 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 22nd November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 66,383
- Total Number Discharged – 62,076
- Total Deaths – 1,167
- Total Tests Carried out – 743,298
According to the NCDC, the 155 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (60), Katsina (37), Kaduna (35), FCT (6), Ogun (4), Edo (3), Kwara (3), Rivers(2), Kano (2), Jigawa (1), Oyo (1) and Taraba (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 22,962, followed by Abuja (6,498), Plateau (3,800), Oyo (3,703), Rivers (2,956), Kaduna (2,895), Edo (2,694), Ogun (2,153), Delta (1,823), Kano (1,773), Ondo (1,727), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,091), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (1,007), Osun (945), Gombe (938). Abia (926), Bauchi (753), and Borno (745).
Imo State has recorded 662 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (485), Bayelsa (445), Ekiti (353), Jigawa (328), Akwa Ibom (319), Niger (295), Anambra (285), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (156), Kebbi (93), Yobe (92), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
What you should know
The G-20 pledge may come as a surprise after Nairametrics reported last week that rich nations rejected a World Trade Organization (WTO) proposal to waive the intellectual property rights needed for the manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines. The waiver would have made the vaccine access cheaper for developing nations.
COVID-19: Nigeria occupies 6th position in recovery rate in West Africa
The ECOWAS COVID-19 daily update shows Nigeria placed on the 6th position as regards the recovery rate.
The ECOWAS COVID-19 daily update as at November 15th, 2020 shows that Nigeria is placed on the 6th position as regards the recovery rate (93.7%), 9th position on death rate (CFR – case fatality ratio) 1.79% and 11th position on active cases (4.5%) amongst the 15 member countries of the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States).
According to the report, there are 197,872 confirmed cases, 2823 deaths, 185,891 recovered and 9,151 are active cases in ECOWAS countries. This data represents in Africa, 10.1% of the confirmed cases, 6.0% deaths, 11.2% recovery rate and 3.5% active cases.
As regards the death rate (CFR), Liberia tops with 5.44%, followed by Niger 5.36% and Mali 3.62% while Guinea is the least with 0.5%.
On recovery rate, Cote de Voire tops the list with 98.4%, followed by Senegal 97.6% and Gambia 96.5%, with the least coming from Togo with 71.8%.
Togo has more active COVID 19 cases with 25.9%, followed by Sierra Leone 20.8% and Mali 20.8% with The Gambia contributing the least with 0.2%.
What you should know
- As at November 15 2020, worldwide, there are 54,370,186 confirmed cases, 1,317,139 deaths and CFR of 2.4%
- In Africa, there are 1,965,817 confirmed cases, 47,138 deaths and CFR of 2.4%
