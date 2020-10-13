Around the World
Debt burden of the least developed nations rises to $744 billion – World Bank
Total external debt of the least developed countries under the DSSI increased to $744 billion in 2019.
The total external debt of the least developed countries under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) has increased by 9.55% to $744 billion in 2019.
This was disclosed in the World Bank’s International Debt Statistics 2021 released in Washington D.C. on Monday.
According to the report, the figure was equivalent on average to one-third of the countries’ combined gross national income.
It stated, “Lending from private creditors was the fastest-growing component of the external debt of DSSI-eligible borrowers, up five-fold since 2010. Obligations to private creditors totaled $102 billion at the end of 2019. The debt stock of DSSI-eligible countries to official bilateral creditors composed mostly of Group of 20 (G-20) countries, reached $178 billion in 2019 and accounted for 27% of the long-term debt stock of low-income countries.”
According to the report, this highlights an urgent need for creditors and borrowers alike to collaborate and stave off the growing risk of sovereign-debt crises triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It added that the pace of debt accumulation for these countries was near twice the rate of other low- and middle-income countries in 2019.
The report said that in response to an urgent need for greater debt transparency, this edition provided more detailed and disaggregated data on external debt than ever before in its nearly 70-year history.
According to the report, details include breakdowns of what each borrowing country owes to official and private creditors in each creditor country and the expected month-by-month debt-service payments owed to them through 2021.
Pre-COVID
The World Bank said that before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising public debt levels were already a cause for concern, particularly in many of the world’s poorest countries as discussed in its Four Waves of Debt report published in December 2019.
“Responding to a call from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, the G20 endorsed the DSSI in April 2020 to help up to 73 of the poorest countries manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The debt stock of DSSI-eligible countries to official bilateral creditors, composed by mostly G-20 countries, reached 178 billion dollars in 2019 and accounted for 17% of long-term net debt flows to low and middle-income countries. Within the G-20 creditor group, there have been some important shifts characterized by a marked increase in lending by G-20 member countries that are themselves middle-income countries,” it added.
Citing China as an example, though by far the largest creditor, it had seen its share of the combined debt owed to G-20 countries rise from 45% in 2013 to 63% at the end of 2019.
It said that over the same period, the share for Japan, the second-largest G-20 creditor, had remained broadly the same at 15%.
My COVID- 19 illness, a blessing from God – Trump
US President, Donald Trump has described his COVID-19 crisis as a blessing from God.
The US President, Mr. Donald Trump on resumption to his Oval Office recently, described his COVID-19 illness as a blessing from God.
His personal doctor, Sean Conley, has said that the president had no COVID-19 symptoms for more than 24 hours and has been fever-free for more than four days.
In a video message to all Americans, Mr. Trump said all Americans should have access to the treatments he was given. He also promised to provide the drugs produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals free of charge.
He went further to say that the experimental antibody cocktail he was given was a cure rather than a therapeutic measure, adding that hundreds of thousands of doses were nearly ready, but sadly the Regeneron’s drugs have not been approved by federal regulators.
According to Mr. Trump, “This was a blessing in disguise – I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it and it was incredible.”
President Trump renewed his attacks on China, telling Americans, “You’re not going to pay for it. It wasn’t your fault that this happened. It was China’s fault. And China is going to pay a big price. This was China’s fault.”
Many of his political supporters have described Mr. Trump as having shown good and exemplary leadership since his release from the hospital. But his opponents say his behavior has become increasingly erratic.
The White House rolled out new safety measures after President Trump returned from the hospital and the news that another aide had COVID-19.
Trump proposes $25 billion bailout for U.S. airlines
Following the adverse impact of the pandemic on the aviation sector, Trump has decided to bailout US airlines.
U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed his intentions of granting a $25 billion bailout to U.S. airlines, as efforts are geared towards ensuring the industry remains afloat having been severely hit by the impact of the pandemic.
Trump in lieu of this reality urged Congress to expeditely approve the sum of $25 billion as payroll assistance to US Passenger airlines. He opined that it is possible to achieve this funding plan, albeit subject to the optimization of unused funds from prior coronavirus relief.
Trump’s new demand is sequel to his previous refusal to advance talks with congressional democrats over plans to spend at least $1.6 trillion in additional coronavirus relief funds. Subsequently, Trump reversed his stand and issued a call on Twitter, urging Congress to immediately approve $25 billion for Airline Payroll support.
This timely response is very much needed given that many U.S. airline firms have commenced mass retrenchment of workers, for example, American Airlines (AAL.O) and United Airlines (UAL.O) last week began laying off 32,000 workers, but had said they would reverse course if lawmakers reach a deal on a new government program to fund payroll costs.
Their renewed mass retrenchment might be due to the expiration of a previous $25 billion airline payroll support program of mostly cash grants approved by Congress in March, which got expired on Sept. 30.
In support of the recent call, the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi expressed solidarity for a standalone bill to keep airline workers on the job if a broader package could not be reached.
Commenting on the recent development, the U.S. Travel Association said “with millions of Americans suffering, it is woefully shortsighted to end relief negotiations” and added that “without immediate aid, 50% of all travel-supported jobs will be lost by December — an additional loss of 1.3 million jobs.”
President Trump leaves Walter Reed Hospital
President Trump, some minutes ago disclosed he will be leaving the hospital at 6.30 Eastern Standard Time.
President Trump, some minutes ago, disclosed he will be leaving the hospital at 6:30 Eastern Standard Time (12:30 am GMT on Tuesday).
He tweeted,
“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
Trump was back for work on Monday after a three-night hospital stay for treatment for COVID-19 and said he felt “really good”.
S&P 500 futures (ESc1) traded steady early in the Asian session, after the best daily gain on the S&P 500 index (SPX) in a month overnight. Oil held sharp overnight gains.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% to a two-week high. Japan’s Nikkei (N225) rose 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi (KS11) rose 0.6% and futures point to a positive open in Hong Kong (HSIc1).