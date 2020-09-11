Research Analysis
Nigeria total public debt hits N31 trillion as debt service gulp over N1.2 trillion in H1 2020
A report recently released by the DMO reveals that the country’s debt has hit N31 trillion.
Nigeria’s Total Debt Stock (Foreign & Domestic), as at June 2020 stood at N31.01 trillion ($85.9 billion)- 8.31% increase when compared with N28.63 trillion ($79.3 billion) recorded in March 2020. This was disclosed in the Nigeria public debt report, recently released by the Debt Management Office (DMO).
The breakdown shows that total external debt stood at N11.36 trillion ($31.47 billion), accounting for 36.65% of the total debt stock, while domestic debt represented 63.35% of the total debt. Domestic debts stood at N19.65 trillion ($54.42 billion) as at June 2020.
The report also reveals that N921.9 billion was used to service domestic debts between January and June 2020, while N288.6 billion ($759.6 million) was used on foreign debts, making a total of N1.21 trillion. Compared to N1.06 trillion spent in the same period of 2019, debt service increased by 14.6%.
Highlights
- Federal government foreign debt in the period under review stood at N9.82 trillion ($27.2 billion). This represents 86.5% of the total foreign debts, while the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory recorded external debt of N1.54 trillion ($4.26 billion).
- In terms of domestic debts, the federal government accounted for 78.7% of the federation local debts, as States including the FCT accounted for the remaining 21.3%.
- Foreign debt grew by 13.8%, compared to $27.7 billion (N9.9 trillion) recorded as at the first quarter of the year.
- Nigeria’s public debt grew by $22.09 billion in the last 5 years, indicating an increase of 34.6%.
According to the press release, the recent increase in Debt Stock was as a result of the $3.36 billion Budget Support Loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), New Domestic Borrowing, which was used to finance the Revised 2020 Appropriation Act, including the issuance of N162.56 billion Sukuk, and Promissory Notes issued to settle Claims of Exporters.
Meanwhile, a cursory look at the historic trend shows that Nigeria’s total public debt increased by $22.09 billion between June 2015 and June 2020, when multiplied by the prevailing exchange rate of N380/$1, it translates to a total additional loan of N8.39 trillion within 5 years of the current administration.
Despite facing economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and characterized by contraction in economic activities, reduced capital inflows, trade decline across international borders, coupled with reduced government revenue as a result of decline in global oil price; Nigeria spent a sum of N1.21 trillion to service both domestic and foreign debts between January and June 2020.
The N1.21 trillion debt service expense represents 11.2% of the total revised budget of N10.8 trillion for the year 2020, an indication that over 11% of this year’s budget has been expended on debt servicing just half-year. Meanwhile, the funds being spent on debt servicing can be seen as another way of wasting limited resources while funding very little capital expenditure, that could be used to stimulate the productivity of the country.
Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that over the past 5 years spanning 2015 and 2019, the Nigerian government spent about N34.83 trillion, comprising of both recurrent expenditure (73.1%), capital expenditure (19.2%) and transfers (7.8%). This means that only about 19% of the debt load has been invested in further developing the nation through the creation of relevant infrastructure. The rest were spent on recurring expenses like salaries.
More loans to be expected
The DMO stated in its press release, that it expects the Public Debt Stock to grow as the balance of the New Domestic Borrowing is raised, and expected disbursements are made by the World Bank, African Development Bank (AFDB), and the Islamic Development Bank, which were arranged to finance the 2020 Budget.
It also stated that Additional Promissory Notes are expected to be issued in the course of the year, this, and new borrowings by State Governments, are also expected to increase the Public Debt Stock.
Research Analysis
Nigeria imported N1.28 trillion “used vehicles”, motorcycle in one year, up by 42%
During the period under review, used vehicles imported into Nigeria was estimated at N799.5 billion.
Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria, recorded a total sum of N1.28 trillion as the value of “used vehicles” (popularly known as Tokunbo) and motorcycles imported in one year (Q3 2019 – Q2 2020). This is according to data obtained from various foreign trade reports released by the National Bureau of statistics.
According to data obtained from the foreign trade reports, Nigeria recorded the sum of N1.28 trillion as the value of imports for used vehicles and motorcycles between Q3 2019 and Q2 2020, compared to N899 billion recorded in the corresponding period (Q3 2018 – Q2 2019), implying an increase of c.42%.
Looking at the numbers
The Nigerian economy remains an import-dependent economy and this is largely driven by the importation of manufactured goods.
- During the period under review, used vehicles imported into Nigeria was estimated at N799.5 billion, compared to N564.9 billion in the corresponding period. This indicates that the importation of used vehicles in Nigeria surged by 42%.
- Similarly, motorcycles imported into Nigeria during the period was estimated at N477.1 billion, an equally 42% jump when compared to N335 billion recorded in the corresponding period.
- Basically, most motorbikes imported into the country are completely Knocked Down (CKD), a fully disassembled item parts that are required to be assembled by the end-user or the reseller.
- A cursory look at the reports showed that used cars were majorly imported from countries like the United States, Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Germany and Canada.
The Rising trend
In recent years, the surge in importation of used vehicles and motorcycle in Nigeria has been significantly driven by e-hailing car and bike services, one of the two fastest-growing businesses in Nigeria.
The rising trend of technology adoption by businesses in Nigeria has a trickle-down growth impact on the ride-hailing industry. Today, spread all over major commercial cities across the country are Uber, Bolt, OgaTaxi, GidiCab and many others, all competing in the ride-hailing industry. On the other hand, the bike-hailing platforms are equally worth the mention, with GoKada, Opay, Max.NG and so on.
In Nigeria, other key factors driving the demand for ride-hailing services include rising urbanisation, growing youth population, surging number of internet and smartphone users and increased investment.
Automobile industry at the ebb amidst harsh regulatory environment
The Nigerian economy appears to be underpinned by a harsh regulatory environment and policy uncertainty. In the e-hailing industry, investors continue to face what can be regarded as a harsh regulatory environment.
For instance, bike-hailing startups operating in Nigeria’s commercial city, Lagos saw their market evaporate after the government put an end to commercial motorcycling in key areas (15 local government areas) of Lagos State effective February 2020. A decision that was greeted with widespread protests from riders and commuters alike.
In addition, car-hailing platforms had been tussling with the government for months over licensing fees and disputed levies. Recently, the Lagos state government announced that ride-hailing operators will pay a levy of N20 known as road improvement fund, on each trip their drivers make in a day starting from August 27. Despite the collapse of bike hailing platforms in Lagos, investors continue to explore the country to upscale their operations.
Largely, Nigeria’s automobile industry is still docile. While the increased demand for vehicles and motorcycle in the country is expected to indirectly attract investors and grow the automobile industry, trillions are continually being spent year on year to meet the country’s vehicles demand deficit.
Despite the attempt of the current administration to lure Toyota and other car manufacturers into the country, the industry is still underpinned by slow growth in the past decade.
Financial Services
Exclusive: Best bank in Nigeria judging by the numbers
Using several well-known metrics, we track Banking sector performance.
The Nigerian Banking sector is one of the most competitive sectors in the Nigerian economy and perhaps the most profitable. Despite having about 23 deposit money banks in the country, only a dozen are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
At Nairametrics, we track Banking sector performance regularly, using several well-known metrics. Most of the data can be found in the financial statements of the banks within our repository of reports. While we track all banks, the following banks are included in our universe of measuring financial performance. They are Access Bank, GT Bank, Fidelity Bank, FCMB, Sterling Bank, FBNH, Union Bank, Zenith Bank, UBA, Stanbic IBTC and Wema Bank.
In this report, we take a cursory look at the performance of listed banks in Nigeria based on six (6) metrics, these include Total Assets, Net Assets, Total Deposits, Profit After Tax, Return on Equity and Return on Total Assets.
Best Banks by Total Assets
In this case, banking assets include equity plus bank deposits. According to the data, 11 of the listed banks reported a combined total asset of N45.4 trillion as at the second quarter of 2020.
This represents a 7.1% rise from total assets of N42.4 trillion as at June 2019. Growth in Total Assets is indicative of how strong our financial institutions are, particularly banks.
So, who are the leaders?
First Position – Access Bank N7.76 trillion
Second Position– Zenith Bank – N7.58 trillion
Third Position – FBNH N7.13 trillion
Fourth Position – UBA N6.78 trillion
Upshots – Access Bank has maintained the number one position since 2019 after overtaking Zenith Bank following its merger with Diamond bank. Compared with the previous corresponding year, the assets of these banks dipped; with Zenith recording the highest growth representing 28.50 % from N5.89 trillion to N7.58 trillion, and FBHN also grew its assets by 28%. It is also important to note that the assets of these four banks make up more than half the entire total assets in the Banking sector. Suffice to say these are indeed big banks.
Net Assets
Banks’ net assets represent the total equity or shareholders’ funds of all the banks on our list. It includes the bank’s share capital, reserves, and its retained earnings in a period. The net asset is a very strong metric for measuring how strong banks are and it is also used by the CBN in assessing the Banking sector’s ability to withstand credit losses.
We observed that at the end of Q2 2020, bank net assets rose from N4.1 trillion at the end of June 2019 to N4.9 trillion in June 2020. This presents an 18.7% rise.
The top 4 by Net Assets
First Position – Zenith Bank, N998.9 billion
Second Position – GT Bank, N720.9 billion
Third Position – FBNH, N704.0 billion
Fourth Position – Access Bank, N670.3 billion
Upshots: We noticed a sharp rise in in the Net Assets of both FBNH (26%) and Zenith (20.7%). Year on Year, GT Bank also grew its net assets by 19.6%.
Customer Deposits
Customer deposits are perhaps one of the most competitive banks’ performance metrics to track. The more deposits a bank has the more money it can make. In a country where a lot of cash remains outside the banking system, how well a bank can mobilize deposits from its customers shows how well it can compete in a very aggressive market.
Analysis of the data collected showed that total banks’ deposits increased from N22.2 trillion in the corresponding quarter of 2019 to N27.6 trillion in the second quarter of 2020. This implies a 9.4% increase.
Top banks based on customer deposits
First Position – Zenith Bank, N4.9 trillion
Second Position – UBA, N4.8 trillion
Third Position – Access Bank, N4.6 trillion
Fourth Position – FBNH. N4.3 trillion
Upshots: Compared with the corresponding previous quarter, UBA’s total deposits rose sharply by 36.75% to N4.8 trillion in the second quarter of 2020. Zenith also increased by 29% and FBNH by 22% in the same period.
Profits After Tax
Corporate Profits are often viewed positively or negatively depending on how you view the impact of capitalism. For banks, it can attract scrutiny if it comes at the expense of small businesses or the wider economy. The banks considered reported a total profit after tax of N436.9 billion at the end of June 2019. This compared to N415.5 billion recorded in June 2020 indicates a 5% decline.
Though banks have often been criticized for reporting fat profits at the expense of the wider economy, it is better off having profitable banks than unprofitable ones. The more profitable banks are (consistently) over time, the more robust they are to support economic growth.
Banks that declared the most profits.
First Position – Zenith Bank, N103.8 billion.
Second Position – GT Bank, N94.2 billion
Third Position – Access Bank, N61 billion.
Fourth Position – FBNH – N49.4 billion
Upshots – Zenith Bank and GT Bank appear to be in a world of their own as their reported profits are significantly higher than their closest rival. In the second quarter of 2020, the gap between the profits of both were close; with N103.8 billion in profits for Zenith Bank and N94.2 billion for Zenith Bank.
In terms of the most improved bank based on profitability growth year on year, the winner goes to FBNH Bank with a 55.95% rise in profits to N49.4 billion from N31. billion. In a period where the profits of a majority of the banks considered dipped, Stanbic IBTC managed to grow its profit 24.7%.
Return on Equity
This is another important metric used in assessing how well a bank has performed in terms of returns to shareholders. We consider this the most important in terms of performance and efficiency. You can post the largest profits but just like any regular investment you want to know what that translates to in terms of return on equity capital.
How have they performed?
First Position – Stanbic IBTC, 13.4%
Second Position – GT Bank, 13%
Third Position – Zenith Bank, 10.5%
Fourth Position – Access Bank, 9.1%.
Upshots – Compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, Stanbic IBTC (13.7) replaced GTB (16.4) at the top spot. However, Zenith Bank (10.8%) and Access Bank maintained their position, compared to the previous period.
Return on Assets
This measures how well a bank is sweating its assets to generate profits. It is one thing for a bank to have all the assets in its balance sheet but is it providing returns to all providers of capital? We like this metric at Nairametrics because it tells us how well a bank is able to run efficiently using all the resources at its disposal to generate profits for its shareholders.
Best Banks based on ROA
First Position – GT Bank, 2.1%
Second Position – Stanbic IBTC 1.4%
Third Position – Zenith bank, 1.3%
Fourth Position – Access, 0.7%
Upshots – Just like they impressed with ROE, and only second to Stanbic IBTC, GT Bank is the best bank based in terms of Return on Assets, with 2.1% and Stanbic IBTC, with 1.4%. These ratios show that these banks are well-run. However, compared with the previous corresponding period, the ratios indicated that the ROA of these banks declined.
Although these computations mirror the performance of the banks, the question regarding the overall best bank for the second quarter of 2020 may be judged by readers in line with the information provided in this report.
Research Analysis
Zenith Bank blows past Access Bank as customer deposits cross N4 trillion
First Bank is still the largest Nigerian bank by customer deposits but Zenith Bank is closing in.
Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc is now the second-largest bank in Nigeria by customer deposits crossing N4 trillion for the first time.
The bank is next only to First Bank Ltd which remains the largest by customer deposits.
Zenith Bank has also now blown past Access Bank Plc which was in second place following the 2018 merger with Diamond Bank Plc.
Nairalytics, the research arm of Nairametrics, aggregates this data by focussing only on customer deposits excluding deposits held for other banks and financial institutions. It also excludes deposits in any of the group’s subsidiaries.
How they performed
- First Bank remains the largest Nigerian bank by deposits with N4.2 trillion customer deposits an 8.2% rise from N3.9 trillion reported in December 2019.
- Zenith Bank came second and for the first time crossing the N4 trillion mark to close the quarter at N4 trillion. This compares to N3.4 trillion as of December 2019 representing a 17.2% rise in deposits.
- Access Bank which was second at the end of 2019 with N3.4 trillion moved to third place after it gained just 8.9% in new deposits to close at N3.99 trillion.
- UBA performed the best in terms of growth rising 25.3% from N2.7 trillion to N3.4 trillion only.
- GT Bank remained bottom 5th with a deposit of N2.4 trillion representing a 19.5% growth from the N2 trillion deposits reported at the end of 2019.
Bottom Line: For several years commercial banks in Nigeria have scrambled for customer deposits seeing this as a sign of strength and domination of Nigeria’s burgeoning banking sector. However, competition is less emphasized in recent years as the top 5 banks pull away from tier 2 banks.
- They also face a different set of challenges from FinTechs as modern technology bridges the resources required to sign on new customers.
- Rather than focusing only on relationship banking, banks now rely on mobile apps, USSD codes, internet banking, and social media to woo customers.
- Banks also have to comprehend with CBN’s frequent CRR related debits which affect banks with the largest deposits that fall below the regulatory required loan to deposit ratio.