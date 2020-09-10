Business
Nigeria’s total public debt stock increased by N2.381 trillion in 3 months
The Debt Management Office revealed that Nigeria’s debt stock increased by N2.381 trillion.
Nigeria’s Total Public Debt Stock stood at N31.009 trillion as of June 30, 2020. The disclosure was contained in a press release by the Debt Management Office (DMO), on September 9, 2020.
The data shows that the Total Public Debt Stock which comprises the Debt Stock of the Federal Government, the 36 State Governments, and the Federal Capital Territory, increased by N2.381 trillion within 3 months when compared with the N28.628 trillion recorded on March 31, 2020.
The N2.381 trillion increase was accounted for by the $3.36 billion Budget Support Loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), New Domestic Borrowing to finance the Revised 2020 Appropriation Act including the issuance of the N162.557 billion Sukuk bond, and Promissory Notes issued to settle Claims of Exporters.
Backstory: It will be recalled that the 2020 Appropriation Act had to be revised due to the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the Government’s revenues, and the increased expenditure needs on health and economic stimulus amongst others.
What to expect
According to the Debt Management Office, the Public Debt Stock is expected to grow, as the balance of the New Domestic Borrowing is raised, and expected disbursement is made by the World Bank, African Development Bank, and the Islamic Development Bank, which were arranged to finance the 2020 Budget.
Additional Promissory Notes are also expected to be issued before the year ends. This and New Borrowings by State Governments are expected to increase the Public Debt Stock.
Prices of rice and other commodities are expected to increase – Expert
The price of rice is expected to increase as the festive period draws near.
Nigeria’s rice production volume for 2020 is put at 8 million tonnes – with 2.5 million tonnes expected from Kebbi state. However, that expectation suffered a huge setback with over 2 million tonnes of rice washed away by floods among other factors.
According to the KPMG Rice Industry Review, rice is the third most consumed staple food in Nigeria (after maize and cassava). With the festive season fast approaching, the demand for rice is expected to increase.
Backstory: Nairametrics earlier reported that the recent floods in rice-producing Kebbi State had destroyed over 25% of Nigeria’s expected 8 million tons of rice harvests this year. The Kebbi State Commissioner for Agriculture, Attahiru Maccido, disclosed to newsmen that it had lost N1 billion worth of rice and other commodities in the state.
It also reported that the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), Ibadan depot issued an internal memo on September 2, 2020, notifying all stakeholders of an increase in the pump price of petrol to N151.56 per litre.
What to expect
Senior Research Analyst, Financial Derivatives Company, Temitope Olugbile explained that scarcity of rice is expected, as 450,000 hectares of rice – 2 million tonnes, were washed away in Kebbi state out of the expected 2.5 million tonnes this year. This will lead to a high demand for the scarce commodity, resulting in a price increase.
The new pump price of petrol, which led to increase in the cost of transporting farm produce to the market will inevitably cause a price surge for rice.
Journey to rice sufficiency
Nigeria’s journey to rice sufficiency has been full of ups and downs, especially with the tough decision of border closure to curb smuggling and boost local production. According to data from Index Mundi, Nigeria had a production volume of over 5 million tonnes of milled rice last year.
The current gains in rice production are evident, as volume increased by 11.06% in 2019. However, it is noteworthy that the country is still far from being self-sufficient in rice production.
Way forward
She emphasized that the policies and programs which the government has implemented from forex restrictions to border closure and the Anchor Borrowers Program, which provides farm inputs to farmers, are all impressive.
However, these policies, as a stand-alone without adequate infrastructures, are not sufficient to combat exogenous factors like flood, which is beyond the control of the government and the rice farmers.
She called for proper irrigation and drainage infrastructure, as this would help to cushion the effects of water-logging in farms.
FG, Lagos State collaborate to address declining infrastructure in Festac Town
The State and Federal governments have resolved to address the degeneration of infrastructure in Festac Town.
The Federal Government and Lagos State Government have resolved to collaborate to address the degeneration of infrastructure in Festac Town, a federal housing estate situated in Amuwo-Odofin area of the State.
They had promised to address the challenge of excessive property development and lack of facility in the housing estate.
This resolution was the outcome of a meeting between the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Senator Gbenga Ashafa, on Wednesday.
This signals an end to the lingering disagreement between Lagos State and the Federal Government over the matter.
Ashafa, who led top officials of FHA including its Executive Director for Business Development, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, on the courtesy visit to the governor, presented 4 partnership requests to the Lagos State Government, which include knowledge sharing and technology transfer, cooperation on infrastructure delivery, and quick resolution of development crisis in Festac Town.
Sanwo-Olu described the development crisis in Festac Town as unpleasant, pointing out that the population growth and influx of people led to the degeneration of the neighbourhood. He also said the failure of oversight on activities of property developers in Festac Town distorted the original master plan of the area.
He said, “Festac Town as it is today is not what it looked like from the 1970s to 1990s, given the degeneration of infrastructure and the unpleasant development observed in the community. The original master plan did not consider population growth, which reflected in the calibre of allottees that got the property then. As a result of the lack of monitoring and enforcement, people took advantage of this weakness to build indiscriminately on every available space.
“I think we can still correct this irregularity and regenerate the entire area for healthy living and business, now that the Federal Housing Authority is headed by a highly knowledgeable indigene of Lagos. Once the Federal Government is ready, Lagos State will cooperate fully and work through our Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development on the agreed plan. We are ready to give a waiver on statutory issues that may aid the progress of this move. Lagos is not the owner of the estate but we have a sense of duty to prevent the depreciation of the asset on that corridor.”
The Governor also conceded to FHA’s request to collaborate in the area of technology transfer, pledging to work with the federal housing agency to raise its capability by creating an electronic solution that would further ease allocation of property, land administration and approval of survey plan.
Sanwo-Olu expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, for the choice of Sen. Ashafa as the Managing Director of the federal housing agency, noting that the FHA boss’s tenure as Executive Secretary on Land Matters in Lagos boosted the value of land and property in the State.
Ashafa, on his part, said FHA was ready to resolve all lingering crises delaying the re-modelling and regeneration of Festac Town, expressing confidence that the mid-way approach adopted by the agency would yield a positive outcome for both the Government and residents of the estate.
He described his meeting with the Governor as productive and fruitful, pledging to take the discussion further. He also acknowledged that all the 4 issues they presented were taken in by the Governor positively.
3 bank directors resign from NESG in protest to CBN immunity letter
No fewer than 3 directors of the NESG resigned following a spat between the group and the CBN.
Nairametrics can authoritatively confirm that some members of the board of directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have voluntarily resigned from their position.
Their resignation appears to be related to the recent spat between the NESG and the CBN following a controversial press release that purportedly claimed Godwin Emefiele was seeking immunity. The report also attacked the recent macroeconomic policies approach of the CBN in ensuring economic stability.
READ: CBN reviews minimum interest rates on savings deposit to 1.25%
Back Story: Nairametrics earlier reported the CBN’s reaction to wide-ranging claims made against it by the NESG which suggested that section 51 of a proposed Banking and Other Financial Institution (BOFIA) Bill sought immunity for the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.
The official press statement released by the CBN aimed at allaying some of the fears raised by the group which majorly bothered on its policy trust and issues such as its agricultural borrowing programme, immunity clause among others. The CBN, while admitting to taking extraordinary measures in order to stabilize the economy, fact-checked the issues raised by NESG.
READ: Forex crisis: Those patronizing parallel market will lose money – CBN Governor
However, the much-publicized and controversial attack on the apex bank did not go down well with some of the directors, who are upset that they were not carried along before the press release was issued. This is according to information provided to Nairametrics by a reliable source with knowledge of the resignations. Nairametrics reliable gathers that as a response of disapproval to the criticisms of the CBN, at least three bank directors namely – Kennedy Uzoka, the Group Managing Director of UBA Plc; Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director of First Bank and Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc abruptly tendered their resignations on Wednesday.
Responding to the harsh criticism and demand by the group to review the recently enacted BOFIA Act, the chairman of The Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani challenged the competence of the group. He said that the group lack the moral right to comment on the amendment of the BOFIA Act, especially when the Act went through public hearing and received thirty-two (32) memoranda in support. He described NESG’s critique as ”a shock and disappointment”.
We further gathered that the group’s last statement on Tuesday with the caption ‘Matters of Urgent Attention’, which did not have the approval of members of the Board, is what appears to have irritated most of the members and causing the disaffection amongst them. The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is a non-profit, non-partisan private sector organization with a mandate to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, private sector-led globally competitive economy.