Appointments
ROAM Africa Jobs appoints Hilda Kragha as Managing Director
Hilda Kragha has been appointed as new Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs.
The Board of Directors of Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM), has announced the appointment of Jobberman Nigeria CEO, Hilda Kabushenga Kragha, as its new Managing Director. ROAM, whose purpose is to connect Africans to opportunities is the parent company of Jobberman.
Hilda, a Strategy and Human Capital expert, who joined Jobberman Nigeria as CEO in June 2019, will now lead ROAM Africa’s jobs brands, including Jobberman (Nigeria and Ghana), and BrighterMonday (Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda). She will also join ROAM’s ExCo Team, making her the fourth woman on the seven-person team.
This was disclosed in a mail sent to Nairametrics by the PR Account Manager, Chanelle Rintari.
Hilda, who takes over from Kwaku Agbesi, the former MD, expressed excitement at her new role within the ROAM family.
The alumnus of IESE Business school used her wealth of experience to strengthen Jobberman’s position, as Nigeria’s largest jobs platform, with over 2.5 million job seekers, and 100,000 employers on their database. With an impressive CV that includes roles at KPMG East Africa, McKinsey Spain and Jobberman Nigeria; one thing is certain, ROAM is in competent hands.
Appointments
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc announces the appointment of 2 directors
Two Non-Executive Directors have been appointed by Union Bank.
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment Mr Emeka Anthony Ogbechie and Mr Paul Kokoricha as Non-Executive Directors, with effect from May 27, 2020, and August 28, 2020, respectively.
In the announcement, Emeka Anthony Ogbechie was appointed to replace Mr Dick Kramer, who retired from the Board of the Bank in September 2019 and Paul Kokoricha was appointed to replace Mr Cyril Odu, who passed on in September 2019.
This disclosure is contained in a notification which was sent by Union Bank to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), esteemed shareholders and other stakeholders and signed by the Company Secretary, Somuyiwa Sonubi.
Mr Ogbechie is a seasoned finance professional with experience in Strategy and Corporate Planning, Portfolio Management and Benchmarking, Financial Reporting, Analytics and Tax Planning, Treasury and Liquidity Management and Cost Optimization.
He is currently the Chief Finance Officer of Capital Alliance Nigeria; a position he has held since 2019. Before joining Capital Alliance Nigeria, Mr Ogbechie had held positions in several local and international organizations including Equity Bank Kenya Limited, UBA Capital Plc, Lagos, Credit Suisse London, Deloitte London, and Ernst & Young, London.
Mr Ogbechie holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from American Intercontinental University and a Master of Science degree in Management from the London School of Economics. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds an MBA (Strategy and Finance) from INSEAD.
On his part, Paul Kokoricha is a Partner at African Capital Alliance, a private equity investment management firm. He joined the African Capital Alliance in 2002 as the Chief Finance Officer before making a transition to Fund Manager role in 2004. He has extensive experience in private equity investment management as well as in business turnarounds, transformation and re-organization.
Before he joined African Capital Alliance, Mr Kokorocha worked with Liberty Bank Plc for 8 years as Group Head of Operations with responsibility for Operations and Information Technology across the bank.
He also worked with Arthur Andersen & Co, providing accounting, consulting, and audit services to varied clients in financial services, oil and gas, construction and manufacturing sectors.
Mr Kokoricha is a Director of several companies including Continental Reinsurance, Bankers Warehouse Limited, Fin Insurance and Swift Networks Limited. He is the Chairman of the Board of Private Equity and Venture Capital Association of Nigeria.
He holds a B. SC in Economic from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.
Appointments
Access Bank Plc appoints Hassan M.T Usman as director
Prior to his new appointment, Usman was the MD/Chief Executive Officer of Aso Savings and Loans Plc.
Access Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Hassan M.T Usman, as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the bank, following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Mr. Usman is the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of New Frontier Development Limited, an investment company focused on financial advisory, hospitality, real estate and proprietary investments in startups and challenged companies in the SME space. He is also the Founder/Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al-Qalam (Pen) Foundation, a Non-for-Profit Organization that provides educational opportunities to disadvantaged children.
Prior to his new appointment, he was the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Aso Savings and Loans Plc and an Executive Director at Abuja Investment and Property Development Company Limited. He was at various times the Deputy Director and Head of Petrochemicals and Gas Unit, Transport Sector Reform Team as well as the Deputy Director Telecoms Reform Lead and Head NITEL Privatization at the Bureau of Public Enterprises. He had also worked with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Arthur Andersen and CitiBank Nigeria.
Usman holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from the University of Sussex and a Master of Philosophy in Development Economics from the University of Cambridge. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He is also an Eisenhower Fellow and Archbishop Desmond Tutu Fellow of the African Leadership Institute.
Over the years, Usman served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company and Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
While commenting on Usman’s appointment, the Chairman of Access Bank Plc, Ajoritsedere Awosika said, ‘’We are delighted to be joined by Mr Hassan M.T. Usman, a leader with a rich blend of academic, entrepreneurial and public sector experience which are all relevant to the needs of our Board.’’
‘’As we embark on the next phase of our enterprise transformation, we continue to strengthen the diversity of our board, we are strongly convinced that he will no doubt add significant value to our quest to become Africa’s Gateway to the World.’’
Appointments
Stjepan Udovicic joins 9mobile as Chief Commercial Officer
Mr. Udovicic has worked in the IT and telecoms sectors across different continents.
Stjepan Udovicic has been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer of 9mobile.
The decision was made by the Board of Directors of Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS), which was disclosed in a statement obtained by Nairametrics on Tuesday.
Mr. Udovicic has worked in the Information and Technology and Telecoms sectors across different continents including Europe, Asia and Africa, engaging in growing development in the media and telecoms spaces.
He is expected to implement his vast experiences in product development, product design, product pricing and customer relationship management, focusing on product delivery into the physical and digital interfaces in the telecom firm.
At 9mobile, “he is expected to lead the marketing, products, sales, distribution, customer services, and digital front-ends, which would enable brand evolution and development of the company.”
He joined 9mobile directly from Axiata Group Berhad, through its Cambodian subsidiary, Smart, where Mr. Udovicic grew a successful commercial team.
Before his stint at Axiata, he served as Marketing Director at Orange Romania for three and half years, developing products and services, digital, brand, and pricing.
He also worked with Etisalat as Customer Experience Director, spending time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Alan Sinfield, described Udovicic as a hardworking professional and that he represents the 9mobile spirit.
“We are an adventurous brand, always pushing the limits of innovation, so Stjepan has come right into his home. I am confident he will play a significant role in further strengthening 9mobile’s market position in Nigeria’s competitive telecommunications industry,” Sinfield said.
On his part, Udovicic said he is excited to join the team at 9mobile as CCO and looking forward to using his expertise to accelerate further access to quality products and services for telecoms subscribers in Nigeria.