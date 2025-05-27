Despite improvements in agricultural production, many African countries still struggle to meet their food needs, with the food-insecure population on the continent increasing by 60 percent over the past ten years, according to a new World Bank report.

The report, Transport Connectivity for Food Security in Africa: Strengthening Supply Chains, was authored by Charles Kunaka, Megersa Abera Abate, Théophile Bougna Lonla, and Kisanet Haile Molla.

“Many countries in Africa still struggle to produce enough food to meet their needs,” the World Bank stated. “Although over the past 30 years agricultural production in Africa increased by 160 percent—more than the global average of 100 percent—the food-insecure population paradoxically grew faster than in any other region in the world, and the productivity gains were not sufficient to offset the continent’s persistent food insecurity challenges.”

The report notes further, “Over the past 10 years, for example, the food-insecure population in Africa grew by 60 percent, whereas agricultural productivity increased by 20 percent during the same period, suggesting that the level of productivity was not enough to address the continent’s food insecurity problem.”

The authors stated that despite notable improvements in agricultural potential and productivity, many African nations remain mired in food insecurity, widespread malnutrition, and vulnerability to supply chain disruptions.

One of the key challenges identified is the inefficiency of food distribution systems across the continent. Many African countries lack effective logistics to move food from surplus-producing regions to food-deficit areas.

“The domestic and regional food supply chains are hampered by missing transport links, poor food storage infrastructure, and delays at border crossings,” the report stated. “As a result, food transfers in Africa can take up to 10 times longer than in the United States. Transport costs alone can constitute up to 45 percent of the market price for some low-value commodities, rendering food unaffordable for many, particularly those in remote communities and urban slums.”

Furthermore, limited access to market information restricts farmers’ ability to respond to demand, plan effectively, and invest in boosting productivity.

North-central Nigeria produces surplus rice

The report also cites specific examples of regional food production imbalances. In Nigeria, for instance, the North-Central region produces more rice than it consumes, allowing for surplus shipments to other parts of the country.

“The case of trade in rice, which is grown in some parts of Sub-Saharan Africa but not widely across many countries, is illustrative. Some countries (including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, and Tanzania) are self-sufficient in rice at the national level, but national figures mask local disparities in production and consumption. Central Nigeria produces more rice than it consumes, so the surplus is then transported to the north and south of the country, which lack sufficient production. The north of the Democratic Republic of Congo produces a surplus of rice, which is in demand in the south. If areas of production and population centers are remote and it is difficult to move goods around the country, higher transportation costs can affect food security,” the report stated.

What you should know

A recent survey by Nairametrics reveals that while some staple food items saw significant price drops in May 2025, others experienced sharp increases due to seasonal factors and structural supply constraints.

Notably, the average price of a 50kg bag of local parboiled rice fell by 12.96%, dropping from N61,550 in April to N53,570 in May. Similarly, the price of a 5kg pack of Semolina recorded a modest decline. A kilogram of horse mackerel (Kote) also saw a slight reduction in price, offering some relief to households grappling with reduced purchasing power.