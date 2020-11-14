Coronavirus
Covid-19: Nigeria to seek $750 million from World Bank- Finance Minister
Loan is to help combat the effects of the pandemic on Nigeria’s economy.
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed disclosed that Nigeria is seeking a $750 million loan from the World Bank to help combat the effects of the pandemic on Nigeria’s economy.
This was reported by Channels TV after the Minister attended the inauguration of the Federal Steering Committees of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) program in Abuja on Friday.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in August that the World Bank approved the sum of $114 million to assist Nigeria in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a statement, the funds came in the form of a $100 million credit facility from the International Development Association (IDA) and $14 million grant from the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility.
The World Bank, in its report for October 2020, titled “Charting the road to recovery,” warned Nigeria and other Africans not to relax despite recording lower cases and mortality rates compared to other regions of the world.
The Minister warned on Friday that Nigeria must develop plans to lift herself from the economic effects of the pandemic or face consequences.
“As part of windows of opportunity to mitigate the effect of Covid-19, the Federal Government is in the process of accessing a World Bank loan of 750 million dollars on behalf of the states to stimulate the local economy and support vulnerable household’s consumption,” she said.
“The consequences will be too high if we ignore the root cause of rising civil unrest in our country. We must, therefore, fashion out ways of ensuring that post-Covid-19 is not injurious to the Nigerian people and the economy.”
She added that members of the newly inaugurated committee were selected because the MDAs have an important role in lifting the economy back to prosperity, as Nigeria’s population is too large to remain under poverty.
“Members of the Federal Steering and Technical Committees because of the important role MDAs play in the recovery of the Nigerian economy as well as the fulfillment of lifting 100 million people out of poverty.
“The inauguration of the committees is expedient given the nature of this emergency intervention; Nigeria as the biggest economy in Africa cannot afford to remain in recession; the survival of over 200 million population is germane to all we do and we must address the concerns of the majority of our populace,” she said.
The World Bank announced plans in September for a $12 billion coronavirus financing initiative that will help poor and developing countries purchase enough Covid-19 vaccine doses to treat up to 2 billion people as soon as they become available in the coming months.
FG inaugurates steering committee on Covid-19 economic recovery
Committee consists of Ministers and Permanent Secretary.
The Nigerian Government has inaugurated a Federal Steering Committee and Federal Technical Committee of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery for Economic Stimulus (N-CARES).
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 13th of November 2020, 156 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 64,884 confirmed cases.
On the 13th of November 2020, 156 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 9,592 samples across the country.
To date, 64,884 cases have been confirmed, 60,936 cases have been discharged and 1,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 697,544 tests have been carried out as of November 13th, 2020 compared to 687,952 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 13th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 64,884
- Total Number Discharged – 60,936
- Total Deaths – 1,163
- Total Tests Carried out – 697,544
According to the NCDC, the 156 new cases were reported from 11 states- Lagos (70), FCT (22), Kaduna (18), Rivers (15), Plateau (11), Ogun (10), Bauchi (3), Katsina (3), Kano (2), Ekiti (1) and Osun (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 22,268, followed by Abuja (6,344), Plateau (3,716), Oyo (3,590), Rivers (2,905), Kaduna (2,757), Edo (2,680), Ogun (2,094), Delta (1,816), Kano (1,759), Ondo (1,717), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,084), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (962), Gombe (938). Osun (937), Abia (926), Borno (745), and Bauchi (744).
Imo State has recorded 648 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (485), Bayelsa (414), Ekiti (341), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (319), Anambra (282), Niger (281), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (153), Kebbi (93), Cross River (89), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Coronavirus
Liverpool Star, Mohamed Salah tests positive for Coronavirus
Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah has tested positive for the novel Covid-19.
Liverpool and Egypt star player, Mohammed Salah has tested positive for COVID-19.
This was announced today by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) confirmed today after all the players tested for the virus as is required, but only Salah’s results came back positive.
The EFA said: “The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the Coronavirus after his test came positive.”
However, the EFA said there were no symptoms of the virus on the Liverpool star, “although he does not suffer from any symptom”. It might be a false positive, who knows? But the EFA also said more checks would be carried out on the Egyptian Star in the coming hours to confirm his status.
He’s now in isolation until further checks are carried out to confirm his virus status, the EFA said.
This is bad news for Liverpool because it adds to their long lists of injured players with the likes of Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Arnold on the sidelines.
During the last international break, Cristiano Ronaldo also contacted the virus and was unavailable for selection for more than 14 days.
