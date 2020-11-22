Coronavirus
COVID-19: G-20 announces fair vaccine distribution to developing nations
G-20 has agreed to pay for COVID-19 vaccine distribution to developing nations that can’t afford it.
G-20 nations announced a pledge to pay for vaccine distribution to developing nations that can’t afford it. The leaders also announced a debt extension programme to developing nations during the weekend’s G-20 summit.
This was announced in a draft by G-20 leaders, and seen by Reuters on Saturday.
“We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members’ commitments to incentivize innovation,” The G-20 leaders said. “We recognize the role of extensive immunization as a global public good.”
They added that the world economy is picking up after the pandemic, however, it remained highly subject to elevated downside risks. They urged the need to implement measures to safeguard economies and petitioned that multilateral banks focus on helping poorer nations fight the effects of the pandemic.
The draft agreement also disclosed that private creditors help in debt servicing alongside the G-20 until 2021
“There is a lack of participation from private creditors, and we strongly encourage them to participate on comparable terms when requested by eligible countries,” they said.
The G-20 acknowledged that the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic and pledges commitment to advancing global pandemic preparedness, prevention, detection, and response and more engagement to prevent another pandemic hit to global economies.
What you should know
The G-20 pledge may come as a surprise after Nairametrics reported last week that rich nations rejected a World Trade Organization (WTO) proposal to waive the intellectual property rights needed for the manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines. The waiver would have made the vaccine access cheaper for developing nations.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 21st of November 2020, 246 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 66,228 confirmed cases.
On the 21st of November 2020, 246 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 11,087 samples across the country.
To date, 66,228 cases have been confirmed, 61,782 cases have been discharged and 1,166 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 739,215 tests have been carried out as of November 21st, 2020 compared to 728,128 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 21st November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 66,228
- Total Number Discharged – 61,884
- Total Deaths – 1,166
- Total Tests Carried out – 739,216
According to the NCDC, the 246 new cases were reported from 11 states- Lagos (66), Plateau (63), FCT (48), Kaduna (21), Bayelsa (19), Rivers (12), Niger (9), Ogun (4), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1), Osun (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 22,902, followed by Abuja (6,492), Plateau (3,800), Oyo (3,702), Rivers (2,954), Kaduna (2,860), Edo (2,691), Ogun (2,149), Delta (1,823), Kano (1,771), Ondo (1,727), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,088), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (970), Osun (9445), Gombe (938). Abia (926), Bauchi (752), and Borno (745).
Imo State has recorded 662 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (485), Bayelsa (445), Ekiti (353), Jigawa (327), Akwa Ibom (319), Niger (295), Anambra (285), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (156), Kebbi (93), Yobe (92), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
COVID-19: Nigeria occupies 6th position in recovery rate in West Africa
The ECOWAS COVID-19 daily update shows Nigeria placed on the 6th position as regards the recovery rate.
The ECOWAS COVID-19 daily update as at November 15th, 2020 shows that Nigeria is placed on the 6th position as regards the recovery rate (93.7%), 9th position on death rate (CFR – case fatality ratio) 1.79% and 11th position on active cases (4.5%) amongst the 15 member countries of the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States).
According to the report, there are 197,872 confirmed cases, 2823 deaths, 185,891 recovered and 9,151 are active cases in ECOWAS countries. This data represents in Africa, 10.1% of the confirmed cases, 6.0% deaths, 11.2% recovery rate and 3.5% active cases.
COVID19 #ECOWAS DAILY UPDATE for November 15th, 2020.
— ECOWAS Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control (@Ecowas_cdc) November 16, 2020
As regards the death rate (CFR), Liberia tops with 5.44%, followed by Niger 5.36% and Mali 3.62% while Guinea is the least with 0.5%.
On recovery rate, Cote de Voire tops the list with 98.4%, followed by Senegal 97.6% and Gambia 96.5%, with the least coming from Togo with 71.8%.
Togo has more active COVID 19 cases with 25.9%, followed by Sierra Leone 20.8% and Mali 20.8% with The Gambia contributing the least with 0.2%.
What you should know
- As at November 15 2020, worldwide, there are 54,370,186 confirmed cases, 1,317,139 deaths and CFR of 2.4%
- In Africa, there are 1,965,817 confirmed cases, 47,138 deaths and CFR of 2.4%
Covid-19: First world nations oppose waiving intellectual rights for vaccine development
Sources have disclosed that developed nations are in opposition to a proposed waiver of intellectual property rules for COVID-19 drugs.
Rich nations have rejected a World Trade Organisation (WTO) proposal to waive the intellectual property rights needed for the manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines. The waiver would have made the vaccine access cheaper for developing nations.
This was disclosed in a report by Reuters on Friday, after an exclusive with WTO insiders. The European Union and the United States were reported to have opposed the waiver before the WTO’s General Council meeting in December.
Reuters disclosed that member nations support the waiver because it reduces barriers on access to affordable vaccines, citing the AIDS epidemic where waivers were also dropped.
“If rich countries prefer profits to life, they will kill it by tying it down in technicalities,” a delegate told Reuters.
Another WTO insider said that refusal to accede to a waiver would “also undermine the collaborative efforts to fight the pandemic that are already underway.”
The support for the waiver was initially raised by India and South Africa, with China joining the bid for a waiver, despite having vaccines under development.
What you should know
The race for a vaccine is heating up as 2 companies, Pfizer and Moderna Inc, recently released promising data on their vaccines.
Nairametrics reported last week that Pfizer Inc had announced that its experimental vaccine, which it jointly developed with BioNTech, was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on initial data from a large study, in the ongoing phase 3 trials.
Pharmaceutical company, Moderna Inc, also announced that its Covid-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in treating coronavirus, after preliminary analysis of a large late-stage clinical trial.
The European Union finalized a deal to buy up to 300 million doses of the ground-breaking coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, and the UK Government also expressed interest in Moderna Inc’s vaccine whose tests have shown to be 94.5 effective in combating the coronavirus.
What this means
The refusal by Covid-19 vaccine developers could also mean bad news for Nigeria, as the country would have to wait for a global collaborated effort to get its hands on a drug.
When Pfizer’s vaccine was initially announced, President Buhari described the development as a major milestone in medical advancement but warned that the world must unite in facilitating the equitable access and distribution of the vaccines to protect people in all countries.