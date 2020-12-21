Financial Services
CBN sequesters N349.72 billion from banks in new CRR debits
Nigeria banks have had their vaults debited of the sum of N349.72 billion in the apex bank’s latest CRR sequesters.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has hit twenty-three (23) financial institutions with a debit of N349.72 billion in Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) related sequesters.
Sources informed Nairametrics that these debits occurred towards the end of last week, as the apex bank intensifies its effort in mopping liquidity amid rising inflation. The recent action by the CBN is sequel to a debit of N226 billion recorded a month ago, as reported by Nairametrics.
The top 10 affected banks are; Zenith Bank (N65 billion), GTBank (N63 billion), Stanchart (N55 billion), Citi (N35 billion), Access Bank (N33 billion), FBN (N16 billion), UBA (N15 billion), Union Bank (N10 billion), Stanbic (N8 billion), and Fidelity Bank (N7 billion).
The chart for the CRR debits of all financial institutions is graphically depicted below.
Source: Nairalytics
Why this matters
The CRR is an important monetary policy tool used by the CBN to regulate the economy. It is pertinent because amongst others, it helps the apex financial institution to redirect focus to other strategic sectors of the economy such as the real sector, a goal that aligns with that of CBN.
The CRR is also an important tool in managing the country’s foreign exchange liquidity since the whittling down of CBN’s OMO borrowing.
What you should know
- Nairametrics gathered that CRR debits have been frequent since late last year.
- In addition, CBN increased the rate from 22.5% to 27.5% in January 2020, with the aim of addressing monetary-induced inflation, whilst retaining the benefits of its Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) .
Financial Services
NDIC set to liquidate 42 Microfinance Banks
NDIC is officially closing 42 MFBs whose operating licenses had earlier been revoked by CBN.
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is verifying the claims of stakeholders of the 42 microfinance banks (MFBs) that recently lost their operating licenses in the latest efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sanitize and weed technically insolvent operators in the industry.
READ: Nigerian economy to grow by 2.38% in Q4 – CBN
The NDIC will conduct the verification exercise between Monday and Thursday 24 December at the branches of the MFB and will involve meeting with the depositors, creditors, and shareholders of the banks to ascertain their relationships, as well as their deposits in preparatory to their liquidation by the corporation, which is statutorily empowered to do so.
READ: Nigeria’s manufacturing sector gains momentum in November, first time in 6 months
According to NDIC Twitter handle,
- “This is to inform the depositors, creditors, shareholders and the general public that the operating licenses of the under listed forty-two (42) Microfinance Banks (MFBs) have been revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), effective 12th November 2020.
- “The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the Official Liquidator of the banks whose licenses were recently revoked, is in the process of closing the listed banks and pay their insured Depositors.
- “We, therefore, request that all depositors of these banks should visit the closed banks’ addresses and meet NDIC officials for the verification of their claims, commencing from Monday, 21st December 2020 till Thursday, 24th December 2020.
READ: Update-#EndSARS: Flutterwave Chairman says he ordered closure of firm’s payment platform
What you should know
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on 12th November 2020, revoked the licenses of the banks and the NDIC is expected to prepare their rites of passage to finally close the regulators’ books on them.
- In 2018, over 153 Micro-Finance Banks (MFBs) and six Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) lost their operating licenses, according to the 2018 Annual Reports of the NDIC. This latest revocation is another in the series of clean up by the two banking regulators (NDIC and CBN).
- Most MFBs have been battling with high level of non-performing loans which had inevitably resulted in high portfolio risk (PAR) and impaired their capital and liquidity to do businesses.
- The 42 MFBs are Hedgeworth MFB, Utako, Abuja; Future Growth MFB, Utako, Abuja; Bagwai MFB, Bagwai LGA, Kano; Ere City MFB, Oriade LGA, Osun State; Cafon MFB, Garki II, Abuja; Akcofed MFB, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State; Gufax MFB, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Partnership MFB, Onitsha, Anambra State; ICB MFB, Ilah, Delta State; Onima MFB, Ezinihite Mbaise LGA, Imo State; and Hometrust (NATIONS) MFB, Nkwere, Imo State.
- Also on the list are Ringim MFB, Ringim, Jigawa State; Bigthana MFB, Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna; Rogo MFB, Rogo LGA, Kano State; Makoda MFB, Makoda LGA, Kano; Takai MFB, Takai LGA, Kano State; Bebeji MFB, Bebeji L.G.A., Kano State; Ajingi MFB, Ajingi LGA, Kano State; Garko MFB, Garko, Kano; Kangiwa MFB, Kangiwa LGA, Kebbi State; Augie MFB, Augie LGA, Kebbi State; Mopa MFB, Mopa, Kogi State; Solid Base MFB, Ijumu LGA, Kogi State; Ultimate Benefit MFB, Lokoja, Kogi State; Ovidi MFB, Okene, Kogi State; Kirfi MFB, Kirfi LGA, Bauchi; Credit Express MFB, Kakawa Street, Lagos; King Solomon MFB, Western Avenue, Iponri, Lagos; Riggs MFB, Victoria Island, Lagos; Billionaire Blue Bricks MFB, Ajah, Lagos; Susu MFB, Yaba, Lagos; Wealthstream MFB, Apapa, Lagos; Aguda Titan MFB, Ogba, Lagos and Sapphire MFB, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
- The list also includes Metro MFB, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos, Mountain Top MFB, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos; Unyogba MFB, Ofu LGA, Kogi State; Wapo MFB, Okene, Kogi State; Ibogun MFB, Ifo LGA, Ogun State; Korede MFB, Igbotako, Ondo State; Ahetou MFB, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, Rivers State and Fufore MFB, Yola, Adamawa State.
READ: CBN raises alarm over fraudulent loan offers, investment schemes with charged fees
Financial Services
Access Bank Nigeria Plc spent N9.34 billion on CSR in 2019
The sum of N9.34billion was spent by Access Bank on Corporate Social Responsibility in 2029, according to the bank’s report.
Access Bank Nigeria Plc has revealed that it spent the sum of N9.34billion on Corporate Social Responsibility, in a bid to live up to its role as a responsible corporate citizen.
This is according to a recent report by the bank tagged “Access Bank Plc – 2019 Sustainability Report,” made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform.
READ: Access Bank N15bn green bond set to be the first cross listing ensuing from NSE-LuxSE partnership
Nairametrics gathered from the report that a large focus of the bank’s CSR efforts has been on health and education, which is evident from its numerous initiatives, such as the Adopt-A-School Programme, project L.E.A.D amongst others.
- The report stated that the bank carried out over 2,500 HIV tests during the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.
- In addition, it also provided improved access to healthcare for over 90,000 beneficiaries through its partnership with Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation.
- Furthermore, the report emphasized that the Bank had made further investments in alternative energy, bringing the total number of its solar-powered ATMs to 605.
- The bank also reduced its carbon footprint through the implementation of more environmentally-focused initiatives, including the expansion of its waste recycling initiative, through which it achieved a 5.5% increase in the amount of waste recycled.
- To improve its waste management system, it launched a Paper to Pencil recycling initiative to convert Access and Diamond Bank’s branded paper waste to pencils for schools.
- The bank noted that the use of alternative energy sources across most of its branches led to a 33.6% reduction in electricity consumption for 2019.
READ: FBN Holdings Plc posts Profit of N21.9 billion in Q3 2020
What you should know
- Access Bank Nigeria Plc was ranked as the 2019 overall best company in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability in Nigeria by Forbes Africa.
- To demonstrate its commitment to sustainability, the bank in 2019 issued a N15 billion green bond, the first-ever corporate green bond in Africa to be ‘Climate Bonds Certified.’
READ: May&Baker announces the appointment Patrick Ajah as Managing Director
Financial Services
MUFG Bank and Afreximbank sign a $520 million COVID-19 response facility
Afreximbank will use the $500 million proceeds from the signed agreement with MUFG Bank for its Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility.
MUFG and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have signed a $520 million facility, following Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) agreement to support and cover the arrangement.
Afreximbank will use the $500 million proceeds from the signed agreement with MUFG Bank for its Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA).
READ: Africa’s economy to dip by 3.4% this year – AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina
NEXI’s proactive support for this facility was agreed on the basis of Afreximbank being a strategic partner, participation from Japanese investors, and the deal contributing to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
MUFG was the sole Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner, Agent and NEXI Coordinator on the transaction, with the documentation closing in December 2020.
READ: House of Reps directs NAICOM to suspend recapitalisation of insurance firms
The facility fully aligns with Afreximbank’s strategic priorities in the area of intra and extra African trade and investment, export manufacturing, as well as industrialization. These objectives find common ground with NEXI’s objectives of supporting sustainable African growth and development in line with TICAD objectives.
READ: Afreximbank announces $3 million COVID-19 response grant for African countries
Working together with NEXI and Afreximbank, MUFG was able to access under-utilized Japanese liquidity, resulting in an extremely successful outcome of distribution to Japanese investors, many of which were new investors for Afreximbank. This follows in the footsteps of two Samurai loans for Afreximbank in 2017 and 2019, including the largest ever Samurai Loan for an African issuer.
READ: Debt forgiveness will help boost development in Africa – Gbajabiamila
What they are saying
Speaking on the transaction, Christopher Marks, Head of Emerging Markets EMEA, commented:
- “This facility marks a watershed moment for African institutions looking to tap the Japanese investor pool, and we couldn’t be prouder to have played a leading role. It goes without saying that we are delighted to have once again partnered with Afreximbank, which is not only leading the way in terms of bringing in new investment and growth opportunities to Africa, but also providing vital support to the region in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
READ: Arsenal star, Aubameyang fined $10,000 by CAF for social media posts
What you should know
- The signed arrangement between the banks is the first to be covered by NEXI.
- Afreximbank will use the proceeds towards its Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA), which was launched in March 2020 to help African sovereigns, commercial banks and corporates to weather the impact of the crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The facility will support the Bank’s interventions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be used to finance trade and trade-related investments which contribute to the sustainable development of the socioeconomic, health, manufacturing, environmental, agri and agri-related sectors across the 51 African Member States of Afreximbank.
- The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution with the mandate of financing and promoting intra-and extra-African trade. Afreximbank was established in October 1993 and owned by African governments, the African Development Bank and other African multilateral financial institutions as well as African and non-African public and private investors.
- MUFG Bank is Japan’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest, with offices throughout Japan and in 40 other countries.
READ: Resources mobilisation critical to Africa’s recovery from Covid-19 – Adesina