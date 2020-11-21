Financial Services
CRR Compliance: Banks suffer another N226 billion in CRR debits
Nigeria banks have had their vaults debited of N226 billion by the Central Bank of Nigeria in the apex bank’s latest CRR sequesters.
Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) have collectively suffered a debit of N226 billion in compliance with the Cash Reserve Requirements (CRR) fixed by the CBN.
According to a reliable source, the debit occurred in the week ended November 20, 2020. This follows a whopping N917.5 billion debit recorded a month ago as reported by Nairametrics. The central bank imposed CRR sequesters on banks that fail to meet its minimum lending targets as a percentage of deposits.
In its September monetary policy communique, the bank claimed its policy measures have led to increased lending in the economy emphasizing the need to double down on it.
“The Differentiated Cash Reserves Requirement (DCRR) and the minimum Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR), have ensured a significant stream of credit to the real economy. As at end-August 2020, aggregate bank credit had risen by about N3.7 trillion relative to its level in May 2019, when the LDR policy was introduced. The outlook for credit to the economy remains positive given that these policies are still in place and, importantly, that the banking industry continues to be resilient.”
Source: Nairalytics Research
What you should know
- Out of the N226 billion debited for November 2020; top five (5) banks in Nigeria – FUGAZ, bore the biggest brunt, with a combined debit of N137.5 billion, implying that the top 5 banks accounted for 60.8% of the total debit for this month.
- The break down of the debit for the top five banks are; GT Bank (N59.5 billion), Zenith Bank (N30 billion), FBN (N20 billion), Access (N18 billion), and UBA (N10 billion).
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that CBN increased the CRR in January by 5% to 27.5% to address monetary-induced inflation, whilst retaining the benefits from the CBN’s LDR policy.
- Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) is a specified minimum fraction of the total deposits of customers, which commercial banks have to hold as reserves either in cash or as deposits with the central bank. CRR is set according to the guidelines of the central bank of a country.
Financial Services
AIICO Insurance announces new bonus issue of 1 share for every 5 ordinary shares
AIICO Insurance has announced the declaration of additional bonus shares for shareholders of the Company.
AIICO Insurance Plc, one of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, has announced the declaration of additional 1 bonus share for every 5 ordinary shares held by existing shareholders of the Company, as at November 30, 2020.
This is contained in a notice signed by the company’s Secretary, Donald Kanu, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today.
What you should know
These shares will be issued from the share premium account and are being issued to enable the company meet up with the new minimum capital requirement, as directed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). Other key highlights of the notice include:
- Closure of Register: Tuesday, 1st- Monday, 7th December, 2020.
- Qualification date: Monday 30, November 2020.
- Date of General Meeting: December 8, 2020.
- Registrar: United Securities Limited.
In a similar vein, shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, complete and submit to the registrars of their respective banks.
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
What this means
The recent action by the firm is a way of encouraging retail participation and increasing the equity base, all in a bid to meet the new capital requirements threshold. The primary purpose of this corporate action is to capitalize reserves and surplus which will increase the paid-up share capital of the company at face value, with no changes in net worth.
Business
CBN list requirements for third party participation in buying forex routed through Form M
The CBN has clarified its position on the removal of third parties from buying of foreign exchange routed through Form M.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a new circular, has clarified its position on the removal of third parties from buying of foreign exchange routed through Form M, letters of credit, and other forms of payment
While reiterating its earlier directive that destination payment for all forms M, letters of credit, and other forms of payment should be made directly to the ‘Ultimate Supplier of Products’; it gave conditions that must be met by importers if they choose to use a buying company other than the primary manufacturer.
This was disclosed in a circular with Reference number TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/009, which was issued by the CBN to all authorized dealers and the general public on November 18, 2020, and signed by its Director for Trade and Exchange, Dr. O. S. Nnaji. The circular is a follow up to the one earlier issued by the apex bank on the same subject matter in August 2020.
According to CBN’s earlier directive, the name of the ultimate supplier of products should be the beneficiary on the Form M, Invoice, Bill of Exchange, Letter of Credit Instrument, and any other relevant document to the transaction.
The ‘Ultimate Supplier of Products’ means the direct party selling the goods to the importer, irrespective of whether the party involved is the manufacturer or internationally recognized buying company/supplier/agent.
The circular from CBN states that the authorized dealers should ensure that payments are made only to the beneficiary whose name appears on the Form M, Invoice, Bill of Exchange, Letter of Credit Instrument, and any other relevant document.
It further states that where it is unavoidable that an importer chooses to use a buying company, other than the primary manufacturer, the importer shall make available the following documents as applicable, for consideration and approval by the CBN before opening Form M;
- Detailed KYC and profile of the buying company.
- 3 year audited financial statement of the buying company.
- Letter of reference from the buying company’s banker, stating relationship and capacity.
- Transfer pricing policy and arrangements in the home country.
- Registration with its home country’s chamber of commerce.
- Evidence of tax payments in the home country.
- Evidence of authorization to act as agents and/or distributors to the original equipment manufacturer.
All authorized dealers are requested in the circular to ensure that the list of eligible third parties that meet the requirements above are submitted to the bank for authentication before onboarding.
This clarification and flexibility by the apex bank on this new policy comes on the heels of outcry and criticism from importers and stakeholders on the practicability of the policy, which they say will negatively impact on the business of even genuine importers.
This means that importers who wish to use third parties other than the primary manufacturers will have to undergo some scrutiny and meet certain criteria before they can be considered eligible.
This policy by the CBN is seen as part of continued efforts to ensure prudent use of the country’s foreign exchange resources and is expected to help eliminate incidences of over-invoicing, transfer pricing, double handling charges, and avoid costs that are ultimately passed to the average Nigerian consumers.
Financial Services
Retiree Life Annuity fund portfolio increased to N463 billion in 2020 Q2
RLA increased to N463 billion in Q2 2020, representing a 15.34% marginal increase compared with the same period in 2019.
The Retiree Life Annuity (RLA) has increased to N463 billion in Q2 2020. This represents a 15.34% marginal increase compared with the same period last year.
This is according to the quarterly RLA publication of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
- The RLA portfolio has so far recorded 83,917 contracts purchased for a total premium of N376.6 billion as at end of 2020 Q2. This depicts 2.69% and 1.58% growth in count and volume, respectively in 2020 Q2 from end of 2020 Q1.
- The Industry fund portfolio grew by 15.34% from N401.5 billion to N463.1 at the end of 2020 Q2.
- The YoY growth for RLA business during the last three years averaged 25.45% in volume, while RLA fund portfolio growth has averaged 37.22%, notwithstanding the RLA payouts made (cumulative total payments of N167.2 billion as at end of 2020 Q2).
From the graph above it is clear that irrespective of the cumulative annuity payouts, fund balance (N463.1 billion) still exceeds the sum of cumulative premium amounts received (N376.6 billion). Indicating the growth in the RLA business and a positive future outlook for the business in Nigeria.
Further analysis of the periodical increments in the cumulative premium amounts received and RLA fund portfolio respectively, depicts the growth rate for premium receipts is receding, while the growth rate for the portfolio fund balance is volatile. This could be attributed to the volatility in interest rate.
What this means
The performance generally mirrors the contribution of RLA to the insurance sector. This strength is confirmed by the fact that the net premium balance is only 45.21% of fund balance, indicating the strength of RLA portfolio to the sector. Also, the difference in fund balance (N253.7 billion) relative to net premium balance is an indication that annuitant can be rest assured that, all things being equal, they are guaranteed payout when needed.
What you should know
The RLA is a financial product that features a predetermined periodic payout amount until the death of the annuitant. An annuitant typically pays into the annuity on a periodic basis when they are still working.
Annuitants may also buy the annuity product in one large, lump-sum purchase, usually at retirement. RLA is commonly used to provide guaranteed and/or supplemental retirement income that cannot be outlived.
Retiree Life Annuity can be purchased from a Life Insurance Company licensed by the NAICOM and authorized to sell RLA under the regulation on retiree life annuity.
The NAICOM was established in 1997 by the National Insurance Commission Act 1997 with responsibility for ensuring the effective administration, supervision, regulation, and control of insurance business in Nigeria and protection of insurance policyholders, beneficiaries, and third parties to insurance contracts.