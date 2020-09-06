Financial Services
FUGAZ Banks suffer N1.9 trillion in CRR Debits in Q2
Nigeria’s top 5 banks; First Bank, UBA, GT Bank, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank suffered a N1.9 trillion debit in CRR sequesters in the second quarter of 2020 (April – June).
This is according to information in the financial statements of the banks tracked by Nairalytics the research arm of Nairametrics.
Nigeria’s central bank has since 2019 debited Nigerian banks a chunk of their deposits as part of a mutually inclusive cash reserve requirement (CRR) and Loan to Deposit Ratio policy that is targeted at coercing banks to lend more to the private sector.
In total, the CBN now holds a total of N6.57 trillion in CRR debits from the nation’s top 5 banks a whopping 43% higher than the N4.58 trillion held in March and more than double the N3.5 trillion CRR debits as at December 2020.
According to our records, the top 5 banks have a total customer deposit (excluding subsidiary balances) of N18.26 trillion thus CRR debits represent about 35.9% of total customer deposits as of June 2020.
CRR Debit by banks as at June 2020
- First Bank, Nigeria’s oldest bank suffered N576 billion debit in the second quarter of the year alone. First Bank now has a total CRR debit of N1.6 trillion kept with the CBN.
- UBA, the Nigerian bank with the most African presence suffered a CRR debit of N521.7 billion in the quarter ending June 2020. The bank’s total deposit with the CBN is now N1.5 trillion.
- GT Bank, Nigeria’s largest bank by market capitalization reported a CRR debit of N251.5 billion in the quarter under review representing about 8.4% of its N2.49 trillion customer deposits. The bank now has a total of N881.6 billion in CRR debits held by the CBN.
- Access Bank reported a CRR debit of N158.6 billion, the lowest of the FUGAZ banks in the quarter under review. A total of N1.1 trillion in the bank’s customer deposits has now been sequestered by the CBN.
- Zenith Bank, Nigeria’s largest bank by profits suffered a CRR debit of 472.9 billion in the second quarter of 2020 taking its total CRR haul to N1.4 trillion. About 9.6% of the bank’s customer deposits are held by the CBN.
Upshots: The central bank is likely to continue with this controversial policy as it continues to mount pressure on banks to lend. In August, Nairametrics reported the CBN debited banks with about N321 billion from commercial banks.
Article contributions from Samuel Oyekanmi, John Nwokolo, and Ugo Obi-Chukwu
CBN reviews minimum interest rates on savings deposit to 1.25%
With inflation rate at 12.8%, this is almost like paying banks to keep the money for you.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed deposit money banks in Nigeria not to pay less than 1.25% in interest on savings deposit accounts.
This was contained in a circular seen by Nairametrics and dated August 31, 2020. Excerpts of the circular read as follows;
“In line with recent market developments, the Bank has reviewed the minimum interest payable on savings deposits as provided in its Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and Non-Bank Financial Institutions issued in December 2019.
“Consequently, all deposit money banks are hereby informed that effective September 1, 2020 interest on local currency savings deposits shall be negotiable subject to a minimum of 10% per annum of Monetary Policy Rate.”
Context: The Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) is the rate at which the CBN lends money to banks. It is a benchmark rate for lending in the financial services sector. MPR is currently 12.5%. Savings deposit rates are default rates banks pay customers for keeping their money in the banks. According to people familiar with CBN rate applications, the rate used to be 30% of MPR but has now been reduced further by the CBN. The savings deposits rate is mostly overlooked by Nigerians due to its historical low rate. CBN websites put the rate at about 3%.
What this means: When you keep money in your savings deposit accounts you will be paid at least 1.25% per annum by banks. When you consider that inflation rate is 12.8%, then this is almost like paying banks to keep the money for you.
CBN sequesters N321.6 billion from banks in new CRR Debits
Information gathered by Nairametrics reveals about 17 banks had their vaults debited by the apex bank in CRR sequesters.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has hit commercial banks (deposit money banks) with a debit of N321.6 billion in Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) related sequesters.
The cash reserve requirement is the minimum amount banks are expected to leave retained with the Central Bank of Nigeria from customer deposits. In January, the CRR was increased by 5% to 27.5% by the CBN Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) who explained that the decision was intended to address monetary-induced inflation whilst retaining the benefits from the CBN’s LDR policy.
Sources inform Nairametrics these debits occurred towards the end of the week as CBN steps up efforts to sweep excess liquidity from the banking system. Information gathered by Nairametrics reveals about 17 banks had their vaults debited by the apex bank in CRR sequesters.
CRR debits have remained frequent since late last year when the CBN introduced policy measures that it hoped will force banks to lend more to the private sector. Between December 2019 and July 2020, Nairalytics (the research arm of Nairametrics) estimates about N4.8 trillion has been debited from bank deposits as CRR. Total banking reserves held by the CBN as CRR is estimate at N2 trillion.
- Recent published second-quarter banking results also reveal the spate of debits. Union Bank of Nigeria reported its total cash reserve requirement increased from N296 billion as at December 2019 to N484.5 billion as at June 30th, 2020. This suggests the central bank has debited Union Bank N188 billion in additional CRR between January and June 2020. .
- Sterling Bank reported that the CBN restricted about N215.5 billion of its customer deposits as of June 2020.
- FBNH one of Nigeria’s largest banking entities also reported about N797 billion of its cash remained with the CBN in CRR debits as at June 2020.
What’s the big deal? Whilst banks have complained bitterly about the spate of debits and attendant effects on their deposits, their profits appear to remain robust despite the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, the banking sector was one of the fastest-growing in the economy at about 28.41% in the second quarter and recorded a 24% growth in the first quarter of 2020.
This suggests the plausible reason for all the debits is perhaps as a monetary policy tool geared towards foreign exchange management. Since the CBN whittled down its OMO bills borrowings, it has resorted to pseudo capital controls to manage the forex liquidity.
To reduce the amount of naira chasing the dollar, the CBN offers higher interest rates on naira deposits. However, with interest rates at one of the lowest in recent years, sequestering excess banking funds appears a logical policy to reduce the ability of banks to engage in roundtripping.
Correction: An earlier version of this article erroneously cited CRR as N11 trillion. It has now been corrected.
CBN grants licenses to 3 Payment Service Banks
The 3 Payment Service Banks are Hope PSB, Moneymaster PSB and 9 PSB.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted final licenses to 3 Payment Service Banks (PSBs) to start operation.
The final approval to the 3 Payment Service Banks to operate follows their compliance with the licensing requirements which were stipulated by the apex bank.
This is disclosed in a tweet post by the Central Bank of Nigeria through their official Twitter handle on Friday, August 28, 2020.
The 3 Payment Service Banks that were newly granted final approval by the CBN are Hope PSB, Moneymaster PSB and 9 PSB.
The final approval is coming after the CBN issued an updated and revised guideline for the licensing and regulation of Payment Service Banks in Nigeria on August 27, 2020. The first guideline for the PSBs was issued on October 26, 2018.
The tweet post from the Central Bank of Nigeria reads, ‘’Three Payment Service Banks (PSB) have also been granted final approval to operate as PSBs following compliance with licensing requirements;
- Hope PSB
- Monermaster PSB
- 9 PSB
Back story:
The CBN, while disclosing that the licensing of the new Payment Service Banks will strengthen Nigeria’s financial inclusion drive leveraging mobile and digital channels, has expressed its commitment towards the implementation of policies that will engender a diverse financial system that meets the needs of all stakeholders.
The CBN also said that it will continue to monitor developments in the sector and grant additional PSB licenses in due course.
Payment service banks refer to a new category of the bank with smaller-scale operations and the absence of credit risk and foreign exchange operations. In addition to operating current and savings accounts they can also offer payments and remittance services, issue debit and prepaid cards, deploy ATMs and other technology-enabled banking services.
The PSBs are to facilitate high volume low-value transactions in remittance services, micro-savings and withdrawal services in a secured technology-driven environment to further deepen financial inclusion.
