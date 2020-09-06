Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccine developers to make joint safety pledge
The drugmakers have pledged to adhere to high scientific and ethical standards in the conduct of clinical studies.
Some COVID-19 vaccine developers like Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc, have concluded plans to issue a public pledge not to ask for government approval until their vaccine candidates are proven to be safe and effective.
A Wall Street Journal report, while citing the draft of a joint statement that is still being finalized, said that these drugmakers have pledged to adhere to high scientific and ethical standards in the conduct of clinical studies and in their manufacturing processes.
According to two individuals that are privy to this matter, the drugmakers might issue this pledge as soon as early next week.
There has been growing concerns that political pressure ahead of the November 3 Presidential elections in the United States might negatively impact on the safety and effectiveness of a potential vaccine for the coronavirus disease.
This new development might be coming as a bit of relief over those concerns that have been on the increase due to some recent events.
The White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnaany, on Thursday said that even though the stakes are high for President Donald Trump, who is contesting against former Vice President Joe Biden in the Presidential elections, there is no political pressure on the US health regulator to quickly approve a vaccine.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 5th of September 2020, 162 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 54,905 confirmed cases.
On the 5th of September 2020, 162 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,145 samples across the country.
To date, 54,905 cases have been confirmed, 42,922 cases have been discharged and 1,054 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 420,543 tests have been carried out as of September 4th, 2020 compared to 417,398 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 5th September 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 54,905
- Total Number Discharged – 42,922
- Total Deaths – 1,054
- Total Tests Carried out – 420,543
According to the NCDC, the 162 new cases were0 reported from 15 states- Lagos (53), Gombe (21), Oyo (19), Delta (12), Ondo (11), Plateau (10), Ebonyi (9), FCT (6), Kwara (6), Kaduna (5), Rivers (3), Ogun (2), Anambra (2), Imo (2), Ekiti (1)
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,308, followed by Abuja (5,279), Oyo (3,187), Plateau (2,720), Edo (2,594), Kaduna (2,189), Rivers (2,175), Delta (1,768), Kano (1,727), Ogun (1,678), Ondo (1,561), Enugu (1,184), Ebonyi (1,014), Kwara (982), Katsina (812), Abia (807), Osun (795), Gombe (744), Borno (741), and Bauchi (669).
Imo State has recorded 534 cases, Benue (460), Nasarawa (437), Bayelsa (391), Jigawa (322), Ekiti (282), Akwa Ibom (280), Niger (244), Adamawa (228), Anambra (221), Sokoto (159), Kebbi (93), Taraba (87), Cross River (83), Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Business
Lagos insist on ban on nightclubs, bars, cinemas despite relaxation of curfew
The commissioner warned owners of hospitality establishments to restrict their operations to 50%.
The Lagos State Government has insisted that ban on night clubs, lounges, bars, cinemas and restaurants is still in force as they are still restricted from opening despite the relaxation of the curfew to 4 hours, that is from 12 am to 4 am by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.
This clarification was made in a statement which was issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on Thursday, September 3.
In the statement, the commissioner warned all owners of hospitality establishments that have been allowed to open, to restrict their operations to 50% of their occupancy rate as directed by the Lagos State Governor
In addition to observing the guidelines on physical distancing, he pointed out that they should also ensure the use of face masks, temperature checks and washing of hands with soap and running water or using of hand sanitizers.
He disclosed that event centre operators are also to ensure that participants at any event in their premises do not exceed 50% capacity of the design of their halls while stating that strict compliance with the 2-meter spacing between seats must be strictly enforced.
Going further, he revealed that the monitoring and compliance reams from the Lagos State Special Task Force will step up enforcement to ensure that entertainment and event centres do not violate COVID-19 regulations.
Omotosho also warned that non-compliance with the guidelines on COVID-19 will attract maximum sanctions in accordance with the law.
HOTELS, BARS, NIGHTCLUBS MUST ADHERE TO COVID-19 GUIDELINES DESPITE RELAXATION OF CURFEW
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) September 3, 2020
Coronavirus
Update: Nigeria receives Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine
The Russian envoy made the delivery during a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Health in Abuja.
The Federal Government has taken delivery of samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine from Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Alex Shebarshin, on Friday, September 4, 2020.
The vaccine was received on Nigeria’s behalf by the Minister for Health, Osagie Ehanire, from the Russian Ambassador.
According to a monitored media report, the Director of Information, Media and Public Relations of the Ministry of Health, Olujimi Oyetomi, in a statement disclosed that the Russian envoy made the delivery during a courtesy visit to the ministry in Abuja.
The statement pointed out that Ehanire quickly referred the vaccine to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Nigeria Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development and others for review and possible validation.
The minister said, ‘’We are exploring all knowledge in terms of therapeutics and vaccines. We are expressing our interest in the Covid-19 vaccine so that we will have the opportunity to work elaborately.’’
Ehanire explained that Nigeria has been taking part in a series of knowledge exchange and contact with several research bodies and nations in a bid to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
In his own remark, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, stated that this opportunity will help to strengthen the collaboration between Russia and Nigeria.
The Ministry’s Director of Hospital Services Department, Dr Adepimpe Adebiyi, said that this is an opportunity to expand our vaccine production. He said the technical officers will interphase with the Russian team in order to strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and Russia.
The #HMH @DrEOEhanire at the meeting with #Russian Ambassador to #Nigeria #HE Alexey L. Shebarshin expressed #Nigeria's interest for #Russian's #COVID19 vaccine.

"We are exploring all knowledge in terms of therapeutics & vaccines".
"We are exploring all knowledge in terms of therapeutics & vaccines". pic.twitter.com/qQsp3aIQxm
— Federal Ministry of Health, NIGERIA (@Fmohnigeria) September 4, 2020