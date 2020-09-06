COVID-19 vaccine developers to make joint safety pledge

Some COVID-19 vaccine developers like Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc, have concluded plans to issue a public pledge not to ask for government approval until their vaccine candidates are proven to be safe and effective.

A Wall Street Journal report, while citing the draft of a joint statement that is still being finalized, said that these drugmakers have pledged to adhere to high scientific and ethical standards in the conduct of clinical studies and in their manufacturing processes.

According to two individuals that are privy to this matter, the drugmakers might issue this pledge as soon as early next week.

There has been growing concerns that political pressure ahead of the November 3 Presidential elections in the United States might negatively impact on the safety and effectiveness of a potential vaccine for the coronavirus disease.

This new development might be coming as a bit of relief over those concerns that have been on the increase due to some recent events.

The White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnaany, on Thursday said that even though the stakes are high for President Donald Trump, who is contesting against former Vice President Joe Biden in the Presidential elections, there is no political pressure on the US health regulator to quickly approve a vaccine.