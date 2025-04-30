The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has revealed that more than 500,000 children under the age of five die each year in Africa from preventable diseases, despite the proven effectiveness of vaccines.

These diseases include measles, diphtheria, tetanus, polio, and whooping cough, many of which have been nearly eradicated in other parts of the world.

In a statement released on Wednesday during Africa Vaccination Week, the health agency said the persistent loss of young lives underscores the urgent need to expand access to life-saving vaccines across the continent.

According to Africa CDC, vaccinating children against common infectious diseases should be a straightforward public health intervention.

However, numerous barriers such as limited domestic healthcare funding, low trust in vaccines, political instability, and difficulty reaching remote areas continue to hinder progress.

Limited progress in vaccination coverage

The agency noted that in 2023, only 16 African countries managed to achieve over 90% coverage for essential childhood vaccines. These include the third dose of the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis vaccine (DTP3), and the first dose of the measles-containing vaccine (MCV1).

This insufficient coverage means that millions of African children remain exposed to diseases that can be easily prevented. For example, a vial of the measles vaccine costs just $2.85, yet outbreaks persist.

Since 2018, 28 African countries have reported major measles outbreaks, disrupted health systems, and claimed thousands of lives, according to the statement.

Africa CDC has emphasized that recent outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases in Africa are preventable with strong immunisation systems and reliable funding mechanisms.

The agency called for increased investment from African governments and the global health community to support vaccine delivery.

It also urged stronger community engagement to build trust in vaccines, enhance political stability, and ensure that even the most remote communities are not left behind in the fight against these diseases.

The agency revealed that the number of “zero-dose” children, those who have received no vaccines at all, rose to 7.9 million in 2023, marking a 16% increase from 2019. These figures reflect the long-lasting impact of COVID-19, inequities in health access, and systemic fragilities.

High mortality rates in several African countries

Countries like Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan continue to report high mortality rates from vaccine-preventable diseases due to inconsistent immunisation coverage.

Recent outbreaks in Somalia, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia, along with ongoing cases of diphtheria and pertussis in Chad and Nigeria, highlight the scale of the immunisation challenge, according to the Africa CDC.

The agency also pointed out that vaccine-preventable diseases cost African countries an estimated USD 13 billion annually, placing additional strain on already overstretched health systems and slowing economic progress.

Despite these challenges, Africa CDC stressed that immunisation remains one of the most cost-effective health investments, offering a return on investment of up to 37 times the cost.

In response, Africa CDC, in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC), WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, PATH, and other partners, is advancing the Continental Immunisation Strategy.

This initiative, guided by the Addis Declaration on Immunisation and aligned with the Immunisation Agenda 2030, aims to build a unified, resilient, and equitable immunisation system across Africa.

Commitment to local vaccine production

Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, stated that Africa currently produces less than 1% of the vaccines it uses, a challenge the agency is committed to addressing.

“Our goal is to manufacture 60% of vaccines used in Africa locally by 2040,” he said.

In 2024 alone, 25 vaccine manufacturing projects were underway across the continent, with eight antigens expected to be prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO) and market-ready between 2025 and 2030.

Africa CDC continues to strengthen cold chain systems, train health workers, improve data and pharmacovigilance, and mobilise vaccines for emergencies such as COVID-19 and mpox.

The agency is also leading efforts to boost domestic resource mobilisation and develop innovative financing approaches to close persistent immunisation gaps.

Africa Vaccination Week serves as a timely reminder that, while the challenges are immense, the solutions are within reach. With renewed investment, strong political will, and regional coordination, Africa can protect its children and build a healthier, more resilient future.