The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has donated fast cold chain equipment to the Kano State Primary Healthcare Management Board to support immunization campaigns and child health initiatives.

The donation, presented by Mr. Rahama Rihood-Mohammed, Chief of UNICEF Kano Field Office, includes 39 cold boxes, 1,420 vaccine carriers, 1,208 icepacks of 0.6 size, and 1,704 icepacks of 0.3 size.

“These equipment are very critical because they ensure that vaccines are maintained at the optimal temperature and conditions while being administered to children. The effective use of these cold chain equipment will contribute to the reduction of unimmunized or zero-dose children, improve children immunity and herd immunity, and reduce vaccine-preventable child deaths,” Rihood-Mohammed said.

The equipment will be distributed to all health facilities across the 484 wards in the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kano State. Rihood-Mohammed also highlighted that the cold chain equipment would help bridge logistical gaps in vaccine distribution within the state’s healthcare system.

Previous donations

UNICEF had earlier supported the Kano State Primary Healthcare Management Board with walk-in cold rooms, vaccines, and Solar Direct Drive (SDD) refrigerators. Additionally, UNICEF delivered 3.9 million doses of vaccines to Kano State for the upcoming Supplemental Immunisation Plus Days Campaign scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 1, targeting children under five years old.

“UNICEF is committed to supporting Nigeria’s healthcare system and reducing child mortality by ensuring access to essential vaccines and healthcare services,” Rihood-Mohammed added while urging parents and caregivers to ensure their children are vaccinated against polio.

Hajiya Sa’adatu Ibrahim, Kano State Immunisation Officer, commended UNICEF and the Federal Government for their continued support, noting, “The fast cold chain will go a long way in boosting immunization campaigns for polio, measles, diphtheria, hepatitis, and yellow fever.” She added, “We are utilizing these very important items to have a successful and hitch-free campaign, as the carriers and icepacks would maintain the potency of the vaccines.”

What you should know

Vaccine cold storage is crucial for keeping vaccines effective and safe. The cold chain is the system used to keep vaccines at the right temperature during their journey this includes storage facilities, transportation methods, and monitoring systems

Vaccines require maintaining a specific temperature range from manufacturing to administration because they can be damaged by extreme temperatures.

If vaccines are exposed to too much heat or cold, their effectiveness can decrease, making them less able to prevent diseases. Improper storage can also allow harmful germs to grow, contaminating the vaccines. A compromised vaccine supply can seriously affect public health and lead to outbreaks of preventable diseases.