The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called on the Nigerian government to reduce its reliance on external sources for healthcare funding and instead make adequate provisions in their budgets.

UNICEF Deputy Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Rowan Khan, made the statement on Wednesday in Abuja during the Primary Health Care (PHC) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Learning and Dissemination Event.

Khan stated that the U.S. administration’s decision to pause nearly all foreign aid programs is not surprising but serves as a wake-up call to reduce reliance on external funding for health.

“Looking at what is happening at the global level, we need to really reduce the reliance on others at all levels,” she emphasized.

She acknowledged that the U.S. government’s decision has been a major shock but was expected. “Honestly, we knew this was coming because we cannot forever rely on external support.”

“All of us need to take ownership, accountability, and responsibility for our own systems,” she added.

Need for coordination and resource optimization

Khan emphasized also the need for coordination among stakeholders and the optimization of available resources, considering the limitations in both financial and human resources.

She noted that such efforts would have a more significant impact on Nigeria’s future.

To sustain the gains made over the past three years through the PHC initiative, she urged state governments to conduct a proper budget analysis

She stated that the analysis should focus on identifying gaps, particularly in basic services for children and the revitalization of PHCs in each ward.

“So, I urge all state authorities to examine this carefully.

“Please review your budgets and consider how we can strategically allocate resources for essential health services, particularly immunization and other basic needs,” she said.

Investment in local vaccine production

Dr. Manasseh Jatau, the Deputy Governor of Gombe State, emphasized the need for Nigeria to invest in research for producing medicines and vaccines from local plants.

He explained that the country has abundant plant resources capable of vaccine production, which could help reduce the cost of importing vaccines.

“We must take responsibility for our health challenges. My fellow governors and medical personnel are urged to take action for obvious reasons.

“In the long run, we must be prepared for potential donor uncertainty, donor withdrawal, donor fatigue, and ultimately, donor stoppage.

“If we don’t get ready for that, a calamity is waiting for us,” he warned.

More Insight

Jessica Crawford, the Country Manager of GAVI, commended the governors of the implementing states for their dedication to the program.

She emphasized that such commitment is essential to building a healthier and more resilient Nigeria, where every child, citizen, and woman has access to quality PHC services.

Crawford urged the governors to ensure that the services were sustained and that the achievements made through the MoU are replicated in other states.

Dr. Mya Ngon, the Team Lead for Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases at the World Health Organisation (WHO), acknowledged the successes achieved but emphasized the need for further efforts to reduce zero-dose immunization among unimmunized children.

“We must continue supporting government efforts to strengthen PHC and immunization programs to improve equitable vaccine access and reduce zero-dose children.

“Our national goal should focus on investing in health system strengthening rather than relying on campaigns,” she said.

Halima Muhammed, Senior Programme Manager for Immunization at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), noted that the MoU has significantly strengthened PHC systems over the past three years, ensuring that many children received vaccines.

“The NGF, alongside our esteemed partners, has played a pivotal role in implementing targeted interventions.

“These efforts have enhanced service delivery, increased demand generation, strengthened disease surveillance, improved governance, optimized human resources, fortified supply chains, and driven high-level advocacy to ensure sustained political commitment to PHC,” she said.

Muhammed further emphasized the importance of sustaining these achievements through the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) program by integrating resources, policies, and initiatives across the health sector.