Crypto: Alpha Finance gains 400% in 10 days, supported by a big bank

Pretty unknown crypto is presently catching the eyes of global investors at a pace similar to the speed of light.

Alpha Finance is flying so high that it has gained 400% after receiving supports from one of the largest commercial banks in Thailand.

What we know: Data retrieved from CoinGecko disclosed this enviable crypto asset traded at an all-time low of $0.02 on November 3rd before igniting a strong parabolic move to as high as $0.1 on November 14th.

The report further gives details to the partnership with Thailand’s established banks.

“We are humbled and excited to announce our partnership with SCB10X, the venture arm of Siam Commercial Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in Thailand, to work towards bridging the gap between traditional banking and decentralized finance (DeFi).

“SCB 10X is an early investor in international payments giant, Ripple, and leading cryptocurrency lending platform, BlockFi. Alpha Finance Lab (Alpha) team will be working hand-in-hand with and leveraging developing resources from SCB10X to build and launch innovative and impactful Alpha products that become key building blocks to grow the DeFi market and solve real-world banking problems,” the report stated.

At the time of filing this report, Alpha Finance traded at $0.106358 with a daily trading volume of $19,437,235. ALPHA price is up 13.5% in the last 24 hours.

It has a circulating supply of 170 million coins and a max supply of 1 Billion coins.

What you must know: Alpha Finance Lab is a platform of cross-chain DeFi goods that will interoperate to bring optimal alpha returns to users. Alpha products focus on capturing unaddressed demand in DeFi in an innovative and user-friendly way.