Cryptocurrency
Crypto: Alpha Finance gains 400% in 10 days, supported by a big bank
Alpha Finance traded at an all-time low of $0.02 before igniting a strong parabolic move to as high as $0.1.
Pretty unknown crypto is presently catching the eyes of global investors at a pace similar to the speed of light.
Alpha Finance is flying so high that it has gained 400% after receiving supports from one of the largest commercial banks in Thailand.
What we know: Data retrieved from CoinGecko disclosed this enviable crypto asset traded at an all-time low of $0.02 on November 3rd before igniting a strong parabolic move to as high as $0.1 on November 14th.
The report further gives details to the partnership with Thailand’s established banks.
“We are humbled and excited to announce our partnership with SCB10X, the venture arm of Siam Commercial Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in Thailand, to work towards bridging the gap between traditional banking and decentralized finance (DeFi).
“SCB 10X is an early investor in international payments giant, Ripple, and leading cryptocurrency lending platform, BlockFi. Alpha Finance Lab (Alpha) team will be working hand-in-hand with and leveraging developing resources from SCB10X to build and launch innovative and impactful Alpha products that become key building blocks to grow the DeFi market and solve real-world banking problems,” the report stated.
- At the time of filing this report, Alpha Finance traded at $0.106358 with a daily trading volume of $19,437,235. ALPHA price is up 13.5% in the last 24 hours.
- It has a circulating supply of 170 million coins and a max supply of 1 Billion coins.
What you must know: Alpha Finance Lab is a platform of cross-chain DeFi goods that will interoperate to bring optimal alpha returns to users. Alpha products focus on capturing unaddressed demand in DeFi in an innovative and user-friendly way.
Cryptocurrency
List of Cryptos you can buy and sell on PayPal
PayPal allows its millions of users in the US to purchase sell and store Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin and Litecoin.
It’s no longer news that the world’s payment juggernaut, Paypal is allowing its users buy and sell cryptos
What is news now is that PayPal has linked up with the crypto exchange and stablecoin issuer, Paxos Trust Company to allow its millions of users in the US to purchase, sell and store Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Bitcoin (BTC), and Litecoin (LTC).
READ: Crypto exchanges stop Ethereum withdrawals
READ: Crypto millionaire carts away with $224 million worth of Bitcoin
What this means: In a recent interview on Unchained Podcast, Paxos CEO and co-founder Charles Cascarilla disclosed reasons why for now the payment juggernaut, PayPal can only trade with such cryptos.
“That’s what [PayPal was] looking for and that’s what we had. We actually have the authority to be able to custody and trade additional tokens. We have Pax Gold, which is one of our tokens. We have Pax dollars. So there are other products that we have that weren’t included in the crypto brokers launch. But in terms of pure cryptocurrencies, those are the four that we have that we’re listing on our exchange and really providing custody for.
READ: Paypal drops out of partnership with Facebook’s Libra
READ: Why buying Bitcoin now looks like investing in Google, Apple, Facebook 10years ago
“For instance, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, as a result, Litecoin, which are very similar, and Ethereum have essentially been grandfathered in by the SEC, Bitcoin explicitly and Ethereum explicitly. And once you start getting away from these top four, there are always a few questions around them. Not just for us, but for the industry in general. So that’s something we need to be sensitive about.”
READ: Cryptos: Nigerian financial experts talk risks associated with trading digital assets
Recall Nairametrics, a few days ago reported that PayPal is now allowing U.S residents to purchase, sell, and keep cryptos. Although the crypto service PayPal was set to launch in early 2021, however, based on high demand and sign-ups to such service, PayPal has decided to allow eligible U.S. PayPal clients to buy, sell and hold cryptos.
READ: 82% of Ethereum investors are in profit
A PayPal spokesperson stated, “Due to the initial demand from our customers, we’ve also increased our weekly cryptocurrency purchase limit from $10K/week to $20K/week.”
READ: Crypto: Alpha Finance gains 400% in 10 days, supported by a big bank
Cryptocurrency
European Central Bank plans Crypto Euro
The ECB has hinted that it could create its own cryptocurrency within a few years.
The European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde, recently gave a strong indication that the ECB could create its cryptocurrency within a few years, in what would be a systematical change to the euro zone’s financial system.
Lagarde hinted that it could take two to four years before the project could begin, as it addresses concerns over privacy, money laundering, and the technology involved.
READ: Here is why Facebook’s cryptocurrency will threaten Europe if launched
READ: Digital technology and blockchain altering conventional banking models – Emefiele
In a report credited to Bloomberg news, Christine Lagarde was quoted as saying, “My hunch is that it will come. If it’s cheaper, faster, more secure for the users, then we should explore it. If it’s going to contribute to better monetary sovereignty, a better autonomy for the euro area, I think we should explore it.”
What you should know
Nairametrics, some months back, revealed that the European Commission has designed a new Digital Finance framework including Digital Finance and Retail Payments Strategies and legislative proposals on crypto-assets and digital resilience.
READ: U.S Central Bank plans Crypto U.S dollar
What they are saying
Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People, said, “The future of finance is digital. We saw during the lockdown how people were able to get access to financial services, thanks to digital technologies such as online banking and fintech solutions. Technology has much more to offer consumers and businesses and we should embrace the digital transformation proactively, while mitigating any potential risks.”
READ: World’s Biggest IPO halted by Chinese President
What this means
The European Commission is paying special attention to developing a regulatory framework that will support the digitization of assets through tokenization and also smart contracts.
It plans to give investors, consumers, traders, choice and opportunities in modern payments and financial services, while at the same time ensuring consumer protection and financial stability.
READ: THORchain, most profitable crypto in the last 24 hours
Cryptocurrency
Crypto traders transfer USDT 100,000,000
Tether whales moved 100 million USDT from different crypto exchanges to different wallets in less than 24 hours ago.
Tether, the most popular valuable stablecoin by market capitalization, has been witnessing huge crypto transactions at record levels.
The latest development is that Tether whales moved 100 million USDT from different crypto exchanges to different wallets in less than 24 hours ago.
READ: Google building its own debit card
READ: Minister discloses major driver of inflation rate in Nigeria
The largest of such transactions was captured by Whale Alert, an advanced blockchain tracker, and analytics system.
- At the time of writing this report, Tether traded at $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $27,757,043,654.
- USDT price is up 0.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 18 Billion coins and a max supply of 10.2 Billion coins.
READ: Bitcoin whale transfers $105 million worth of crypto, BTC trading at $15,800
READ: U.S customers can now buy Cryptos with Paypal
What you should know
Stablecoins are used as quote currencies in crypto-asset trading pairs, far more than fiat currencies on most exchanges. Unsurprisingly, a large majority of stablecoin trading volume is dominated by Tether.
READ: Tether mints over a billion dollars worth of USDT
READ: 82% of Ethereum investors are in profit
- There are more USDT (Tether) quote pairs in our coverage (out of the exchanges in our sample) than all other stablecoin trading pairs combined.
- The “Tether Treasury’s” USDT wallet has grown in recent times to become the top holder of the stablecoin, meaning that some crypto traders and investors may have managed to successfully withdraw their stakes from circulation.
- The removal of about 29% of the total volume of Tether in circulation has recently coincided with a huge depletion in the amount of Tether held in 2 USDT wallets separately owned by Huobi and Binance.
READ: Tether whales move over 300,000,000 USDT in a single day
READ: Tether market capitalization surges close to $10 Billion