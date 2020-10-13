Hospitality & Travel
FG moves to ease congestion on arrival at airports, introduces new online procedure
Air passengers wishing to come into Nigeria will not be allowed to board aircraft without a QR code certifying that they are COVID-19 free.
The Federal Government says that air passengers wishing to come into Nigeria, will not be allowed to board aircraft without a Quick Response (QR) code certifying that they are COVID-19 free, with the introduction of a new online procedure.
While making the disclosure during a press briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, the National Coordinator of the task force, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said the step has become necessary to ease congestion on arrival at airports and to avoid the spread of infections.
Aliyu noted that with over 4,000 passengers arriving daily in Lagos and Abuja airports, the use of paper at the airports would not be sustainable. He added that the online procedure would make it easier to manage passengers, following the increase in the number of passengers that could fly into the country.
Dr. Aliyu said, “We have already increased the number of passengers that could fly into Lagos to 2,500 per day, while that of Abuja has been increased to 1,600 per day. We cannot continue to handle paperwork with this number of passengers coming into Nigeria.”
He also pointed out that the online procedure which involves producing a QR certificate before proceeding to the airport would also reduce the stress that passengers go through on arrival at the airport terminals.
Furthermore, he said, “The portal has three sections. The first section has to do with filling a straightforward questionnaire. The second step is to upload the COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) result that should be negative at the point of boarding. At this stage, you have two options, either to go ahead and pay or download your QR Code.
“If you chose to download the temporary QR code, you can print it and board with it and pay on arrival in Nigeria. Our strong recommendation is that if you do not want to spend too much time at the airport, print out the final QR Code. If you have the final QR Code, it takes minutes to go through the airport protocol in Nigeria.”
“Since passengers filled questionnaires and PCR results can be seen online, it is easy to check after seven days if a passenger tested positive. Then, we can easily go back and check whether what we have on our system is a genuine PCR result or not.”
Aliyu also said that they will check the questionnaire to see if an intending passenger admitted to having some symptoms before boarding.
UAE begins conditional issuance of visa to Nigerians on October 8
Nigeria’s Aviation Minister has confirmed UAE’s resumption of visa issuance to Nigerians.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has confirmed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will resume the issuance of visas to intending travellers from Thursday, October 8, 2020.
This confirmation was made by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, through a tweet, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, via his official twitter handle.
The minister revealed that intending applicants are expected to have a return ticket, hotel booking, negative PCR result, and health insurance that is similar to that being required for Schengen visa.
“UAE confirmed that they will begin issuance of Visas from 8th of October, 2020. Travellers to have a return ticket, hotel booking, negative PCR result, and Health insurance (similar to Schengen requirement). Health insurance can be paid through travel agents/airline,” Sirika tweeted.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates had written the Nigerian government to inform it that it has agreed to issue visas to Nigerians after the initial suspension. This prompted the Federal Government to lift the ban earlier placed on Emirates Airline from flying in and out of Nigeria.
However, the Aviation Minister in his earlier statement, noted that the resumption of flight operations by the Emirates Airline in Nigeria depends on the commencement of visa issuance by the UAE to Nigerians.
It can be recalled that the UAE in an earlier statement while acknowledging suspension of visa services to Nigerians, said travels between Nigeria and UAE were temporarily limited due to the closure of the Nigerian airspace, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and also precautionary measure on their part to combat the spread of the virus.
Anambra international airport to be commissioned in April next year – Governor Obiano
The Governor revealed that the airport has the second-longest runway in the country, after the MMA in Lagos.
The Anambra International Cargo Airport, which is located at Umueri in Anambra State, is expected to be ready for commissioning in April 2021.
This was disclosed by the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, during a visit to the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in his office in Abuja.
He told the minister that the state would be honoured to have him perform the task of commissioning the project.
Governor Obiano said, “We are sure of the date because we have the money to complete it. We are not asking for any assistance, nor are we taking any loans. I am here personally to brief you on the project and to invite you to commission it for us in April 2021.”
Obiano told the minister that the decision to embark on the airport project was informed by the need to cater to the economic interests of the state and its environs. He revealed that the airport has the second-longest runway in the country, after the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.
He said, “The airport is just a few kilometres from Onitsha town, the economic nerve centre of the south-east region. It is strategically located and is a worthwhile investment.”
According to the governor, the construction of the airport has been guided by recommendations and guidelines of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), to meet the best international standards.
On his part, Hadi Sirika, commended the Anambra State Government for embarking on a cargo airport project, as it would have a positive impact on the economic development of the state and the South East region as a whole.
The minister said that the Federal Ministry of Aviation and its agencies would always give the necessary guide and cooperation to states embarking on such projects in order to ensure that all internationally set standards were met.
According to Sirika, airports can be viable if they are built with specific objectives in mind. The minister said he believed that the Anambra airport would be successful in serving the interests of the trading population of the state and environs.
He also advised the governor to sustain the ongoing collaboration with the regulatory authorities to ensure that all regulations and guidelines for the construction and operation of airports were met.
United States announces changes to work permit visas that could affect Nigerians
The US has announced changes to its H1B Visas also known as Work Permits that it will be issuing to highly skilled workers.
The United States has announced new set of rules limiting the number of H-1B Visas also known as Work Permits that it will be issuing to highly skilled workers, including Nigerians, seeking to work in the United States. The new rules take effect this week.
This was disclosed by the United States Departments of Labor and Homeland Security on Tuesday making it even harder for applicants to get one of the most sought-after visas in the world. According to reports, the new rules will reduce the length of visas that it will issue, increase the wages of those who get the visas, and limit the types of university degrees that can qualify for the visa.
Several reports monitored by Nairametrics suggest the new rules could reduce the number of Visa Applications by as much as one-third. This was also confirmed by Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Deputy Secretary of the Departments of Labor and Homeland Security (DHS).
What they are saying: According to the US Officials, the move became necessary to protect Americans from losing jobs to highly skilled immigrants especially now that the economy is in bad shape due to the effect of the Covid-19 virus.
- “With millions of Americans looking for work, as the economy continues its recovery, immediate action is needed to guard against the risk lower-cost foreign labour can pose to the wellbeing of US workers. America’s immigration laws should put American workers first.” Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella.
- According to the Wall Street Journal, “Under the new rule, the required wage level for entry-level workers would rise to the 45th percentile of their profession’s distribution, from the current requirement of the 17th percentile. The requirement for the highest-skilled workers would rise to the 95th percentile, from the 67th percentile.”
- Last July Donald Trump told Fox News that he wanted Americans to take the jobs that would otherwise go to those granted the visas. “We have plenty of people looking for jobs,” he told Fox. “I think it’s going to make a lot of people very happy. And it’s common sense.”
According to US Immigration law, a total of 85,000 new H-1B visas are allowed for each government fiscal year. This number includes 65,000 new H-1B visas available for overseas workers in specialty (professional) level occupations with at least a bachelor’s degree, with an additional 20,000 visas available for those specialty workers with an advanced degree from a US academic institution.
Why this matters: Nigerians make up a large chunk of immigrants applying for H-1B visas meaning most could end up being asked to leave the country or seek other alternatives to remain in the US.
- Nigerians seeking approval for the visas will also hope that their employers increase their salaries in line with expectations or risk being denied the visas.
- This piles pressure on organisations looking to cut costs to remain competitive making applicants vulnerable to being let go.
- Nigerians makeup one of the most skilled people living in the United States and some believe the Trump Administration views them as a threat to US Jobs.
- In January, the Trump administration expanded visa bans on six countries: Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania.
