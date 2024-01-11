The World Health Organisation has announced that almost 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in December 2023.

There was also a 42% increase in hospitalizations and a 62% increase in intensive care unit admissions as compared to November.

According to the Director General of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Tedros, these trends are based on data from less than 50 countries mostly in Europe and the Americas. This indicates that it is certain that there are also increases in other countries which have not yet been reported.

What he said

“Although COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, the virus is still circulating, still changing, and still killing.”

“Data from various sources indicate increasing transmission during December, fuelled by gatherings over the holiday period, and by the JN.1 variant, which is now the most commonly reported variant globally.”

“Just as governments and individuals take precautions against other diseases, we must all continue to take precautions against Covid-19.”

Although 10,000 deaths a month is far less than the peak of the pandemic, this level of death was called unacceptable by the organization.

The DG said the organization would continue to call on governments to maintain surveillance and sequencing and to ensure access to affordable and reliable tests, treatments, and vaccines for their populations. While urging individuals to be vaccinated, to test, to wear masks where needed, and to ensure crowded indoor spaces are well-ventilated.

The World Health Organisation has declared that COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency, however, there are many emergencies to which WHO is responding, including in Gaza, Ethiopia, and Sudan.

The WHO DG disclosed that the organisation would release its emergency appeal for 2024 outlining how it needs to protect the health of the most vulnerable people in 41 emergencies globally.