The Federal government has denied reports of rumoured resurgence of Covid-19 in the country, stating that there is no scientific research record to back the claims.

This was made known by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, at the maiden public lecture series of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo in Benue State where he was represented by his Senior Special Adviser Emmanuel Oduh.

The minister noted that Covid is not something that is subjective and you speculate about, but one that you have to conduct investigations on and confirm.

What the Minister of Health is saying

He said, “The diagnosis of COVID is a scientific process. It is not something that is subjective and you speculate about. There could be speculations but once investigations are conducted and it is confirmed that it is not really a case of COVID, it is not COVID,’’ noting that Nigeria has in the past fared well in combating pandemics.

He added, “First, there came the Ebola virus. Nigeria was number one or thereabouts in its control. And then in COVID-19, we did not fare badly at all. As a matter of fact, our performance in spite of the status of our health sector, is among the best in the world.’’

The minister also tasked the first Nigeria-dedicated medical university established to train a skilled medical workforce in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that a lot is expected from their mandate.

What you should know

Recall that earlier in August 2023, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) disclosed that it was monitoring the new sub-variants of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, namely EG.5 and BA.2.86, noting that the new subvariants have yet to make an appearance in Nigeria.

It said there was no need to cause unnecessary anxiety and panic as they have always advised that Covid-19 is here to stay and is now mainly a problem for those at high risk.