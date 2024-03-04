The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has declared that individuals testing positive for Covid-19 are no longer mandated to isolate for five days.

The new guidance aligns with public health advice for other respiratory illnesses, urging individuals to stay home when sick and return to regular activities once symptoms have subsided, and there has been a 24-hour period without fever.

CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen explained during a media briefing that the change reflects sustained declines in severe Covid outcomes since the pandemic’s onset and recognizes that many individuals do not promptly test themselves for Covid.

Why isolation time was reduced

Dr. Brendan Jackson, Head of Respiratory Virus Response at the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, emphasized the substantial decrease in weekly hospital admissions and deaths related to Covid over the past couple of years.

Many healthcare professionals had been urging the CDC to revise isolation guidelines for months, arguing that the existing measures did little to curb the virus’s spread.

David Margolius, Public Health Director for the city of Cleveland, supported the revised guidance, stating, “We’ve gotten to the point where we are suffering from flu at a higher rate than Covid.”

He highlighted the importance of reinforcing the general message to stay home when sick, regardless of the specific respiratory infection.

While acknowledging potential criticism, especially amid recent Covid hospitalizations, the CDC’s rationale focuses on the current phase of the pandemic, which differs significantly from previous years.

Despite lifting isolation guidelines, the CDC encourages individuals to exercise caution for five days post-recovery, including wearing masks around vulnerable individuals and improving indoor ventilation.

Dr. Faisal Khan, Seattle’s Director of Public Health, acknowledged that opinions on the new guidance might vary but highlighted the sound rationale provided by the CDC, considering the pandemic’s evolving phase.

What you should know

The CDC’s guidelines for the general public exclude isolation recommendations in hospital settings, which typically entail a 10-day period.

The agency recently recommended booster shots for adults aged 65 and older, anticipating a potential increase in cases later this summer. The CDC emphasized the importance of Covid vaccination, personal hygiene practices, and ventilation measures to reduce the spread of the virus.