Coronavirus
NASS directs Health Ministry to suspend disbursing N10bn on Covid-19 vaccine production
NASS has ordered the Ministry of Health to suspend expenditures regarding the N10 billion released for funding of Covid-19 vaccines.
The National Assembly has asked the Federal Ministry of Health to suspend further action on plans to spend the sum of N10 billion released by the Federal Ministry of Finance to fund the production of Covdi-19 vaccines.
This follows the dissatisfaction of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Health with the explanation of the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on how to utilize the N10 billion.
According to a report from Channels, this disclosure was made by the Chairman Senate Committee on Health, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, during an interaction between members of the committee and the representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health.
Ehanire was at the meeting with other representatives which includes the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and the Director-General of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency Faisal Shuaib.
What the Chairman National Assembly Joint Committee on Health is saying
Oloriegebe said the committee is dissatisfied with the explanation of the Minister and has directed that the money should not be spent until the Ministry can state clearly, what the money will be used for.
He said, “This N10billion is just given to you, with due respect, with what you have given to us, you don’t have a specific detailed plan for it. Our decision, for now, is that you can’t spend it (the money) until you provide us with a satisfactory answer. Once you provide us with the details then we will invite all the necessary persons.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, a few days, during one of the briefings of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 revealed that the sum of N10 billion had been released for the local production of Covid-19 vaccine.
- He said the money was part of an agreement between the Federal Government and a foreign partner, May and Baker plc for the production of bio vaccines and added that the health ministry is acting on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government and the foreign partner for the production of the bio vaccines.
- Director-General of the Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, representing the Finance Minister during a meeting with the Joint Committee said that the N10 billion it released for vaccine development is not only for the production of Covid-19 vaccines.
Coronavirus
Benue State Governor, Ortom tests positive for COVID-19
Benue State Governor has commenced treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has tested positive for COVID-19.
This was disclosed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, in a statement issued on Wednesday.
He stated, “This follows the test results of most of the Governor’s close aides who also returned positive in the last few weeks.
“Though the Governor has not shown any symptoms of the disease, he has already commenced treatment as prescribed by medical personnel.”
According to him, the governor has advised those who have come in contact with him in the last couple of days to go for a test.
“The Governor says it is equally important that those who came in contact with other persons who have tested positive for the virus should go for a test to ascertain their COVID-19 status.
“Governor Ortom urged Benue people to continue to observe the protocols for the prevention of the virus such as wearing of face masks, use of sanitisers, regular hand washing and physical distancing,” he added.
What you should know
Some of the governor’s aides which included his personal physician, aide de camp, orderly, permanent secretaries among others had recently tested positive for the virus.
Coronavirus
Nigerian Governors who have tested positive for Coronavirus
Ten Nigerian governors have contracted the novel coronavirus, but some have recovered.
On January 27, 2021, fear gripped the Benue State Government House, as Governor Samuel Ortom tested positive for COVID-19.
This was disclosed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, in a statement issued on Wednesday.
He stated, “This follows the test results of most of the Governor’s close aides who also returned positive in the last few weeks.
“Though the Governor has not shown any symptoms of the disease, he has already commenced treatment as prescribed by medical personnel.”
Governor Ortom
As the fear over the second wave of coronavirus pandemic thickens, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong tested positive for COVID-19 on December 17,2020.
This was disclosed by the Director of Press and Publicity to the governor, Dr Makut Macham, in a statement on Thursday.
According to Macham, the governor took the test along with members of his family while his result came out positive but that of others were negative.
On December 12, 2020, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu tested positive for Coronavirus after he went into isolation a day before.
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi disclosed that he tested positive to Coronavirus but recovered on August 01, 2020, after he spent 11 days in isolation centre.
Also, on August 09, 2020, in a tweet on his verified handle @kfayemi, he announced that his second COVID-19 test had returned negative, and that means he is totally free from the virus.
The governor of Abia state tested positive for coronavirus, it was announced on June 08, 2020.
Ikpeazu directed the deputy governor to act on his behalf.
Ikpeazu’s result came out negative following his test on May 30. However, he submitted another sample on June 4, which turned out to be positive.
On Saturday, July 4, Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. This makes him the 6th Governor to have tested positive for the virus that has infected over 11 million and killed no less than 532,000 people globally.
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El- Rufai was the first governor confirmed to have been infected and recovered in April.
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, was also infected in March and was reported to have recovered on the 9th of April.
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, announced that he tested positive on 30th, March, 2020 and his recovery was reported on the 5th of April.
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, tested positive last week on June 30th and Delta’s Ifeanyi Okowa announced that he and his wife had tested positive on July 1.
The governors who have tested positive for COVID-19 are:
1. Nasir el-Rufai
2. Bala Mohammed
3. Seyi Makinde
4. Rotimi Akeredolu
5. Ifeanyi Okowa
6. David Umahi
7. Kayode Fayemi
8. Babajide Sanwo-Olu
9. Simon Lalong
10. Samuel Ortom
Earlier this weekend, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom announced that his wife, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, their son, and some of the wife’s aides had tested positive for COVID-19.
With Nigeria and the rest of the world still battling to contain the dreaded virus, the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 28,167 from 148,188 tests carried out as at Saturday, July 4, 2020. In addition, while 11,462 have recovered, 634 persons have died.
Coronavirus
South African President appeals to wealthy countries not to hoard COVID-19 vaccines
South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the world’s wealthiest countries to stop “hoarding” vaccines.
The South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the world’s wealthiest countries to stop “hoarding” vaccines and called for an end to “vaccine nationalism.”
He made this call at the World Economic Forum’s virtual Davos Agenda event, where he clearly cautioned that some countries had ordered more supplies of vaccines than they needed, and that this was counterproductive to the global recovery effort.
According to him,
- “Ending the pandemic worldwide will require greater collaboration on the rollout of vaccines, ensuring that no country is left behind in this effort”
- “The rich countries of the world went out and acquired large doses of vaccines from the developers and manufacturers of these vaccines, and some countries have even gone beyond and acquired up to four times what their populations need”
- “That was aimed at hoarding these vaccines and now this is being done to the exclusion of other countries in the world that most need this”
What they are saying
According to Africa CDC Director, John Nkengasong, the African continent is quite facing a “very aggressive second wave” of the pandemic, with mortality increasing on average 18% across the 55 African member states last week.
“We as a continent must recognize that vaccines will not be here when we want them, but as such we need to really focus on the public health measures that we know work”
He however praised the progress of the African Vaccine Acquisition Task (AVAT) Team, which he said was created when AU nations realized “how the world’s richest countries are behaving.”
What you should know
- South Africa is the country, worst hit by Covid-19 on the continent.
- As at date, the country had recorded more than 1.4 million cases with 41,117 deaths.
- The African Vaccine Acquisition Task (AVAT) Team has secured a provisional 270 million doses for AU member states directly, in addition to the 600 million expected from the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative.