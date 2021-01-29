Coronavirus
UK imposes travel ban on UAE, others over surge in Covid-19 infections
The UK has extended a travel ban on non-citizens arriving from the UAE, Rwanda, and others over a surge in Covid-19 infections.
The UK in an update has announced the extension of an outright travel ban on non-citizens arriving from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Rwanda and Burundi over surge in Covid-19 infections.
This also includes severe quarantine measures for any British or Irish citizens and third-country nationals with residence rights coming from these countries and will be required to isolate at home or in a hotel for 10 days.
This disclosure is contained in an update that was issued by the UK government on its website and seen by Nairametrics.
The UK government spokesperson revealed that the decision to place the travel ban on these countries follows the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant, first discovered in South Africa, which may have spread to other countries including the UAE, Rwanda and Burundi.
The UAE is regarded as one of the world’s busiest international route and home to thousands of British expatriates and is a popular destination for holiday seekers.
What you should know
- The UK government had earlier extended travel ban to some countries, which included some Southern African nations as part of the measures aimed at preventing the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 variant identified in South Africa and some other countries.
- The new measure reflects increased risks from the new strain of the coronavirus disease.
- The UK has been among the countries worst-hit by Covid-19. Its economy suffered the sharpest contraction of any in the Group of Seven during the first wave of infections last spring, and it is currently being hit by the outbreak of the second wave of the disease.
Coronavirus
World Bank to further spend $15 billion by June 2021 for COVID-19 interventions
The World Bank would be committing an additional $15billion by June 2021 as part of its COVID-19 intervention efforts.
The World Bank would commit an additional $15 billion by June 2021 for health and economic recovery, as part of its COVID-19 intervention programmes.
This disclosure was made by the World Bank Group President, David Malpass at the Virtual Meeting on the Africa COVID-19 Vaccine Financing and Deployment Strategy held recently.
According to Malpass,
- “Since the outbreak of COVID-19 last March, the Bank has committed $25 billion to African countries to support their health and economic recovery, and we expect to commit an additional $15 billion by June.
- “COVID-19 has had a heavy toll on the people of Africa in terms of lives lost and the severe economic impact that is hitting the most vulnerable the hardest. Tens of millions of people are falling into extreme poverty.
- “The ongoing loss of human capital will have crippling long-term consequences — through lost jobs and job training opportunities, school closures, missed vaccinations, the regression in health and nutrition, and elsewhere.
- “It’s vital to prioritize the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. We estimate that every month of delay costs the African continent $13.8 billion in lost GDP. That’s in addition to the loss of lives and human capital.”
Why this matters
Vaccinations are quite huge an undertaking for any country and thus the World Bank has indicated its preparedness in assisting with many aspects including facilitating the procurement of vaccines.
Thus the Board of the World Bank has exceptionally authorized up to $12 billion to support countries in their vaccination efforts.
World Bank is currently preparing emergency vaccine financing projects in 21 countries in Africa, including DRC, Ethiopia, Niger, Mozambique, Tunisia, Eswatini and Cabo Verde, etc.
It is pertinent to note that the funds are already available and for most African countries, the financing would be on grant or highly concessional terms and conditions.
What you should know
- Since the outbreak of COVID-19 last March, the World Bank has committed $25 billion to African countries to support their health and economic recovery
- The World Bank is available to work with the leaders of African countries to move quickly to secure vaccinations for their populations and to avail themselves of the financing available.
- In implementing their vaccine programs, World Bank is assiduously working directly with governments, including financing their purchases from vaccine manufacturers and via COVAX as well as for deployments through WHO and UNICEF.
- Cold chain equipment, energy infrastructure, logistic, transport, community engagement and trained human resources are all key areas needed for the effective deployment of vaccines.
- The World Bank’s financing is available and as well the vaccine manufacturers are eager to work with countries on delivery dates and direct contracts.
- Countries that have not yet requested World Bank support are requested to send their letter to their respective World Bank Country Director asking for support for vaccine procurement and deployment from the $12 billion facility.
- International Finance Corporation (IFC) is working to mobilize financing for vaccine production and therapeutics focused on developing countries.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Oyo State launches Steering Committee for Action Recovery programme
Governor Makinde has launched a Steering Committee for Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme.
The Oyo State government has inaugurated a 9-man steering committee on Covid-19 Recovery to investigate the damage the pandemic caused to the economy of the state.
The Committee was launched by State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Thursday named: “Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (State CARES).”
The Governor added that the Committee would look into economic recovery for the State post-Covid-19, citing support and services for the poor and vulnerable.
READ: Gov. Makinde presents N266 billion budget to Oyo State House of Assembly
“So, it is about post-COVID-19 economic recovery.
“We want to increase access to basic services such as healthcare, care for the poor and the vulnerable households within the state.
“Also, we want to strengthen the food supply chain for the poor households, because we know that once we are able to tackle hunger, people are able to think correctly,” Makinde stated,
He revealed that the State Government donated Farm inputs to farmers to increase food production.
“We also came up with the one billion naira MSME fund to provide credit at a single-digit interest rate to MSMEs in the state,” he added.
READ: Governor Makinde inaugurates Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality
The Steering committee members are :
Commissioner for Finance and Chairman of the Committee, Mr Akinola Ojo;
Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion Alhaja Faosat Sanni
Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Ojemuyiwa Ojekunle.
Commissioner for Trade, Industries and Cooperatives, Mr Adebisi Adeniyi
Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Lateef Oyeleke
Director-General, Oyo State Agriculture Development Agency (OYSADA) and the Executive Adviser on Agribusiness, Dr Adebowale Akande.
Others are:
Director-General, Oyo State Investment, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi;
Executive Assistant on Intervention Fund, Mrs Aderonke Adebayo and the Chairman, Community and Social Development Agency, Mr Ahmed Eesuola.
READ: Non-oil sector is critical to Nigeria’s economic recovery in 2021 – Cordros Capital
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported that Federal Government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), announced its distribution plan for the Covid-19 vaccine deployment to States, with Oyo State budgeted to receive 1,848 vaccines.
Nairametrics also reported in November 2020 that the governor disclosed that the State will increase its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for this year by focusing on competitive advantage while keeping the tax rate stable.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Vaccines will be subjected to scrutiny in Nigeria – Health Minister
Minister of Health has stated that vaccines procured will be placed under heavy scrutiny before approval for use.
The Federal Government says that vaccines procured by Nigeria under emergency condition would be placed under heavy scrutiny before it is approved for use.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Health, Sen. Olorunnibe Mamora, in Abuja on Thursday during an inspection tour of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD).
READ: FG set to commission National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja
“Vaccines are being used under emergency conditions and they will be subjected to scrutiny in Nigeria; NAFDAC will have to examine them thoroughly before usage,” he said.
“All over the world, management of disease conditions and ill health revolves around new technologies and good medicines.
“Nigeria has since recognised the important role of research and development in the push to promote good health, wellbeing and economic development,” he added.
READ: FG says that Nigeria now saves N45 billion monthly from TSA implementation
The Minister also stated that Nigeria has developed institutions to promote research like the NIPRD, and urged on development partners to collaborate more with NIPRD in its bid to make Nigeria self-sufficient in medicine production.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported this week that the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning said that the N10 billion it released for vaccine development is not only for the production of Covid-19 vaccines.
- The National Assembly asked the Federal Ministry of Health to suspend further action on plans to spend the sum of N10 billion released by the Federal Ministry of Finance to fund the production of Covdi-19 vaccines, following the dissatisfaction of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Health with the explanation of the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on how to utilize the N10 billion.