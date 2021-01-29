UK imposes travel ban on UAE, others over surge in Covid-19 infections

The UK in an update has announced the extension of an outright travel ban on non-citizens arriving from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Rwanda and Burundi over surge in Covid-19 infections.

This also includes severe quarantine measures for any British or Irish citizens and third-country nationals with residence rights coming from these countries and will be required to isolate at home or in a hotel for 10 days.

This disclosure is contained in an update that was issued by the UK government on its website and seen by Nairametrics.

The UK government spokesperson revealed that the decision to place the travel ban on these countries follows the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant, first discovered in South Africa, which may have spread to other countries including the UAE, Rwanda and Burundi.

The UAE is regarded as one of the world’s busiest international route and home to thousands of British expatriates and is a popular destination for holiday seekers.

What you should know