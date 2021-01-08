Coronavirus
Covid-19: UK extends travel ban to international passengers from 11 African countries
The UK has extended a travel ban to travellers from 11 African countries in order to contain the new strain of the virus identified in South Africa.
The United Kingdom said on Thursday that it would extend a ban to international passengers from Southern African countries coming into the country, as part of the measures aimed at preventing the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 variant identified in South Africa.
According to a report from Reuters, the UK government said that the restriction is expected to take effect on Saturday and will be in place for 2 weeks.
This new measure by the UK government reflects increased risks from the new strain of the coronavirus disease.
The UK Department for Transport, in a statement, said:
- “Entry into England will be banned to those who have travelled from or through any southern African country in the last 10 days, including Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique and Angola – as well as Seychelles and Mauritius.
- “Israel (and Jerusalem) would be removed from the list of travel corridors for England and people arriving from January 9 from Botswana, Israel (and Jerusalem), Mauritius or Seychelles would need to self-isolate.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the UK government had temporarily banned the entry of passengers arriving from South Africa to England with effect from December 24, excluding British and Irish Nationals, visa holders and permanent residents, who will be able to enter but are required to self-isolate for 10 days.
- The UK has been among the countries worst-hit by Covid-19, its economy suffered the sharpest contraction of any in the Group of Seven during the first wave of infections last spring, and it is currently being hit by the outbreak of the second wave of the disease.
Coronavirus
UK imposes compulsory Covid-19 test for all arriving international passengers
The UK has directed all passengers arriving the country to show negative Covid-19 test results taken within 72 hours of the commencement of their journey.
The United Kingdom, on Thursday, said that all passengers arriving in the country will be required to show negative Covid-19 test results taken within 72 hours of the commencement of their journey to prove they do not have the disease.
This disclosure was made in a statement by the UK Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the UK government, in its newly announced rules, pointed out that anyone that does not produce the evidence of a negative test will be hit with an immediate fine of 500 pounds ($678).
It also said that international passengers coming in from countries that are not on the government’s open travel corridor list will be required to isolate at home for 10 days, regardless of their test results.
The UK government said that these measures, which are aimed at stopping the new strains of Covid-19 like the ones seen in Denmark and South Africa from coming into the country, are expected to take off next week for passengers arriving at a British port by plane, boat or train.
What the British Transport Secretary is saying
Grant Shapps, in an emailed statement, said, “We already have significant measures in place to prevent imported cases of Covid-19, but with new strains of the virus developing internationally we must take further precautions. Pre-departure tests will provide a further line of defence — helping us control the virus as we roll out the vaccine at pace over the coming weeks.”
The travellers will be required to show their negative test results before boarding and will be denied entry if necessary. However, some exemptions for these new rules, include hauliers, children under the age of 11, and travellers leaving countries without adequate testing infrastructure in place.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that following the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the discovery of a new strain of Covid-19, the UK government had placed travel restrictions on some countries which include a couple of Southern African countries.
- The UK ministers had been criticized for delays in imposing border restrictions during the first wave of the pandemic last spring. This week, British authorities put the country into its third national lockdown as infection rates surged. The death toll from coronavirus now stands at more than 78,000.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 7th of January 2021, 1,565 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 95,934 confirmed cases.
On the 7th of January 2021, 1,565 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 95,934 cases have been confirmed, 77,982 cases have been discharged and 1,330 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 1 million tests have been carried out as of January 7th, 2021 compared to 980,046 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 7th January 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 95,934
- Total Number Discharged – 77,982
- Total Deaths – 1,330
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,004,915
According to the NCDC, the 1,565 new cases were reported from 25 states- Lagos (807), FCT (236), Kaduna (79), Oyo (57), Plateau (47), Rivers (37), Katsina (35), Edo (30), Sokoto (30), Delta (26), Kebbi (23), Ondo (20), Enugu (18), Abia (17), Ogun(17), Benue(16), Bayelsa (15), Bauchi (14), Niger (13), Kano (10), Borno (6), Imo (5), Ekiti (4), Osun (2) and Jigawa (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 34,136, followed by Abuja (13,071), Kaduna (5,717), Plateau (5,381), Oyo (4,157), Rivers (3,738), Edo (2,996), Ogun (2,605), Kano (2,389), Delta (1,944), Ondo (1,863), Katsina (1,671), Kwara (1,495), Enugu (1,445), Gombe (1,359), Ebonyi (1,120), Abia (1,082), Bauchi (1,071), Osun (1,036), and Nasarawa (961).
Borno State has recorded 823 cases, Imo (789), Bayelsa (560), Benue (553), Adamawa (471), Akwa Ibom (465), Sokoto (455), Niger (454), Ekiti (426), Jigawa (410), Anambra (364), Taraba (225), Kebbi (215), Yobe (201), Cross River (169), Zamfara (112), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Coronavirus
Covid-19 Second Wave: Newly mutated virus is ravaging Nigeria – LUTH
The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital has lamented the resurgence of Covid-19 through its newly mutated form.
The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital says that the resurgence of Covid-19 through its newly mutated form is ravaging Nigeria.
This was disclosed in a statement by LUTH on Wednesday.
- “The resurgence of Covid-19 through the newly mutated form is ravaging our land, claiming many lives unlike what we witnessed in the first wave. This is even more easily transmitted and deadlier too. It is therefore imperative for everyone, first and foremost, to accept that Covid-19 pandemic is not over and we must prepare to confront it all over again.”
LUTH urged members of the public to observe social distance measures and stay away from social gatherings, “no parties, no churches, mosques, meetings.”
They added that the present trend is worrisome and if it continues, may overrun its capacity “before we can ramp up again to catch up.”
LUTH said it is collaborating with the Lagos Government, PTF, NCDC and other stakeholders to deepen public discourse.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Wednesday, 6th January 2021, announced that 1,664 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 94,369 confirmed cases and 1,324 recorded deaths since the outbreak.