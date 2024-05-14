The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) could not arraign a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and his brother, Ahmad in a fresh multi-million fraud-related charges on Tuesday.

The fresh arraignment scheduled to take place today before Justice Sulaiman Belgore of the Federal Capital Territory High Court could not go on as the EFCC legal team admitted not serving the charge sheet on the defendants.

The defendants were also absent from the proceedings.

Nairametrics previously reported that Sirika and his daughter were arraigned before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court over fraudulent practices associated with the Nigeria Air debacle.

EFCC charges

In the EFCC fresh charges, Sirika was accused of conferring unfair advantage on his brother while using him as leverage to divert billions from the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

Count one of the charges reads,

“That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being Minister of Aviation, on or about 3rd November 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position to confer an unfair advantage upon ENGINOS NIGERIA LIMITED whose alter ego, AHMAD ABUBAKAR SIRIKA is your blood brother, by using your position to influence the award to them, the contract for the establishment of Fire Truck Maintenance and Refurbishment Centre at Katsina Airport for the sum of N3,811,497,685.00 (Three Billion, Eight Hundred and Eleven Million, Four Hundred and Ninety-Seven Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty-Five Naira Only) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same section.”

What transpired in court

At the resumed proceedings, the EFCC counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe told the court that the prosecution had not been able to serve them with the charge.

He seized the moment to call for an adjournment to effect service.

Justice Belgore subsequently adjourned the arraignment to May 23, 2024.

Backstory

Three months ago, the EFCC had said its operatives arrested Abubakar Ahmad Sirika, the brother of Hadi Sirika, over an alleged contract fraud in the aviation ministry.

Abubakar was picked up by the anti-graft agency on Sunday, February 4, following an investigation by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

During his tenure as minister, Sirika faced allegations including conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, contract inflation, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering totalling N8,069,176,864.

The commission had revealed that the funds in dispute related to four aviation contracts awarded by the former minister to a company called Engirios Nigeria Limited, which is owned by his younger brother.

The EFCC is empowered by law to track financial crimes while every accused person remains innocent until found guilty by a competent court.

Nairametrics previously reported that Sirika and his daughter were arraigned before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court over fraudulent practices associated with the Nigeria Air debacle.

Sirika served as aviation minister from 22 August 2019 to 29 May 2023.