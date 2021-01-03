Coronavirus
Covid-19: FG publishes list of suspended passports for refusing post-arrival Covid-19 test
The FG has published the list of 100 passports of passengers who refused Covid-19 post-arrival test.
The Federal Government has published the list of 100 passports of passengers who refused Covid-19 post-arrival test.
This was published in a statement by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Saturday.
- “The PTF has placed travel restrictions on the first 100 passengers for non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.”
READ: FG issues reviewed protocol for international passengers from UK and South Africa
The PTF has placed travel restrictions on the first 100 passengers for non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/MV6V1rxYRP
— Covid-19 Presidential Task Force (PTF) | Nigeria (@DigiCommsNG) January 2, 2021
READ: FG orders passengers from UK, South Africa to register on travel portal
The PTF added that the owners of the passports were informed about the plans to suspend their passports, and stop them from travelling out of the country for six months.
READ: Minister of Transportation inaugurates new port terminal in Apapa
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last week that the Federal Government announced the suspension of 100 passports belonging to Nigerian passengers, who refused to undergo second Covid-19 tests immediately after arriving Nigeria.
Coronavirus
AstraZeneca to supply two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine weekly from mid-January
Around two million people per week will now be vaccinated in the UK following the approval of a second vaccine.
Two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca are set to be supplied every week by the middle of January in the UK.
This is according to an unnamed member of the Oxford-AstraZeneca team.
READ: Covid-19: Nigeria considers international travel ban as new strain gains momentum
This comes less than a week after UK officials approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday in hopes that a rapid, widespread rollout will contain the virus that continues to sweep across the country.
The team member submitted that,
- “The plan is to build it up fairly rapidly – by the third week of January we should get to two million a week.”
READ: Covid-19: New Coronavirus strain in the UK may infect children more
What you should know
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered 100 million doses for the country as part of an agreement with the company.
- The company said it aims to supply millions of doses in the first quarter, adding that first vaccinations are slated to begin this year.
- Britain, which has recorded more than 50,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the last four days, is dealing with a rapid spread of a much more infectious variant of the coronavirus.
- As of Friday, the UK has recorded 53,285 new COVID-19 cases and 613 deaths.
READ: Covid-19: UK Govt warns of new strain that spreads faster and may have already left the UK
According to Nairametrics Covid-19 tracker:
- The total number of cases in Nigeria as of 2nd January 2021 is 89.2 thousand.
- The total number of deaths is 1.3 thousand.
- 576 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded on the 2nd of January 2021.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 2nd of January 2021, 576 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 89,163 confirmed cases.
On the 2nd of January 2021, 576 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 4,927 samples across the country.
To date, 89,163 cases have been confirmed, 74,789 cases have been discharged and 1,302 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 952,975 tests have been carried out as of January 2nd, 2021 compared to 948,048 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 2nd January 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 89,163
- Total Number Discharged – 74,789
- Total Deaths – 1,302
- Total Tests Carried out – 952,975
According to the NCDC, the 576 new cases were reported from 15 states- Lagos (277), FCT (90), Oyo (51), Nasarawa (49), Sokoto (23), Anambra (14), Bauchi (11), Imo (11), Kano (11), Edo (10), Plateau (10), Ogun (9), Osun (5), Jigawa (3), and Rivers (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 31,107, followed by Abuja (11,861), Kaduna (5,328), Plateau (4,905), Oyo (3,994), Rivers (3,555), Edo (2,880), Ogun (2,533), Kano (2,308), Delta (1,888), Ondo (1,811), Katsina (1,636), Kwara (1,414), Enugu (1,382), Gombe (1,338), Ebonyi (1,097), Bauchi (1,020), Osun (1,019), Abia (1,000), and Nasarawa (848).
Borno State has recorded 796 cases, Imo (766), Benue (532), Bayelsa (519), Akwa Ibom (437), Niger (417), Ekiti (410), Jigawa (406), Adamawa (391), Sokoto (380), Anambra (322), Taraba (217), Yobe (187), Kebbi (173), Cross River (169), Zamfara (112), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
No negative PCR test, no flight from Turkey – Turkish Airline
Turkish Airline asks passengers connecting other nations from Turkey to board flights with a negative PCR Test result.
Turkish Airline has announced that it would no longer carry passengers wanting to pass through Turkey to other countries without presenting a negative PCR Test result, except for passengers under 6 years old.
The test must also be done with samples taken not more than 72 hours prior to their flights.
READ: 34.5% decline in aviation jet fuel daily sufficiency, a worry for airline companies
This was disclosed by the airline via its Twitter handle.
According to the airline, the directive is based on the current regulation in Turkey and it took effect from 12am on December 30, 2020 with local dates and times of departure countries.
READ: Nigeria owes foreign airlines $53 million as proceeds from ticket sales – IATA
READ: Lagos to Abuja flight ticket surge to N100,000 as Christmas approaches
It stated,
- “Passengers flying to another country via Turkey are required to submit negative PCR Test result, sampled maximum 72 hours prior to their flights. There is no obligation to submit a test result for passengers under 6 years old. Passengers who do not submit the test result (in print or digital media) will not be admitted to the flight.”
READ: NCAA meets airlines over N22 billion debt, to implement payment plan
To the attention of all passengers flying to another country via Turkey: pic.twitter.com/Rr3XGyBl2Q
— Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) December 27, 2020