Coronavirus
FG issues reviewed protocol for international passengers from UK and South Africa
The FG has reviewed the quarantine protocol for all passengers coming into the country from the UK and South Africa.
The Federal Government, through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, has reviewed the quarantine protocol for all passengers originating from the United Kingdom and South Africa with effect from December 28, 2020.
This follows the recent spike in cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria and the reported a highly transmissible new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom and South Africa.
This disclosure is contained in a letter with a reference no NCC/DG/AIR/11/16/286, issued by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on December 26, to all Nigerian and foreign operators flying into Nigeria, and signed by its Director-General, Captain Musa Nuhu.
The reviewed protocol from the NCAA is as follows:
For flights and passengers originating from the United Kingdom and South Africa with the final destination being Nigeria, the following shall apply:
- Passengers must present the following 2 documents in order to be allowed to board their flights to Nigeria.
- Pre-departure PERMIT TO FLY/QR code generated from the Nigeria International Travel Portal (https://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng) showing evidence of payment for the post-arrival day 7 COVID-19 PCR test and;
- Documentary evidence of a “NEGATIVE COVID-19“ PCR result done within 96 hours (4 days) of boarding from a verifiable laboratory or health facility.
- On arrival in Nigeria, passengers would be received and processed separately by the Public Health Authority on arrival in Nigeria.
- All passengers would be required to self-isolate for 7 days after arrival, followed by a COVID-19 PCR test.
- Passengers with a post-arrival Negative Covid-19 PCR result can exit isolation at day 8. Those with a Positive Covid-19 PCR result will be referred for isolation and further management.
- A dedicated register of arriving passengers from the United Kingdom and South Africa would be opened for enhanced surveillance and active enforcement of the protocols.
Affected Airlines
This applies to all airlines with passengers originating from the United Kingdom and South Africa regardless of transit arrangements.
Applicability
This shall be applicable to scheduled and non-scheduled flights conveying passengers originating from the United Kingdom and South Africa. The earlier quarantine protocol which became effective on September 18, 2020, shall continue to subsist for a flight originating from other countries except for the validity of the Pre-departure PCR test result which now be 96 hours (4 days) from date of departure.
Date
The effective date is Monday, December 28, 2020, at 0001 Local Time (2301UTC).
The NCAA DG pointed out that punitive measures would be taken against airlines who would failed to comply with the content of the All Operators letter.
These punitive measures include:
- Airlines shall be fined $3,500 (Three thousand five hundred dollars) for each defaulting passenger.
- Airlines may be required to return non-Nigerian defaulting passengers to point of embarkation.
- Repeated non-compliance by any airline will lead to the suspension of the Airline`s Approval/Permit to fly into the country.
What you should know
- The Federal Government had earlier reviewed and emphasized on strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol following a surge in the number of cases across the country.
- This is compounded by the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus disease which has been discovered in the UK and South Africa.
Minister of Women Affairs tests positive for COVID-19
Minister Tallen tested positive for Coronavirus after she had isolated herself over the past few days.
The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has tested positive for Coronavirus after isolating herself over the past few days.
This was disclosed by Tallen via her Twitter handle on Sunday.
She tweeted, “Following interaction with individuals that later show asymptomatic signs of COVID19, I was advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self isolate for observation over the past few days.
“This is to inform the general public that after personally undergoing a test as well as members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family tested negative.
“Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation for the period of treatment. Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all stay safe and observe all COVID19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic.
“I urge you all to please take responsibility for yourselves and family in order to protect our dear country even more at this time.”
Following interaction with individuals that later show asymptomatic signs of COVID19, I was advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self isolate for observation over the past few days. pic.twitter.com/C96dsQbLwg
— Dame Pauline K. Tallen OFR, KSG (@PaulineKTallen) December 27, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in July when the nation’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had tested positive for Coronavirus.
Onyeama also announced the news via his official Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama on a Sunday afternoon.
According to the tweet, Onyeama took his fourth COVID-19 test on Saturday, after feeling some signs of throat irritation.
He stated that the result returned positive, and he was heading for isolation in a health facility, where he would receive treatment.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 27th of November 2020, 838 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 84,414 confirmed cases.
On the 27th of November 2020, 838 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 13,000 samples across the country.
To date, 84,414 cases have been confirmed, 71,034 cases have been discharged and 1,254 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 925,215 tests have been carried out as of December 27th, 2020 compared to 912,215 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 27th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 84,414
- Total Number Discharged – 71,034
- Total Deaths – 1,254
- Total Tests Carried out – 925,215
According to the NCDC, the 829 new cases were reported from 15 states- Lagos (296), FCT (291), Kaduna (79), Rivers (40), Kano (35), Nasarawa (25), Bauchi (19), Benue (8), Borno (7), Edo (7), Oyo (7), Sokoto (7), Cross River (3), Jigawa (3), and Ogun (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 28,741, followed by Abuja (11,354), Kaduna (4,940), Plateau (4,541), Oyo (3,893), Rivers (3,376), Edo (2,830), Ogun (2,455), Kano (2,194), Delta (1,868), Ondo (1,798), Katsina (1,602), Enugu (1,382), Kwara (1,379), Gombe (1,272), Ebonyi (1,097), Osun (1,004), Abia (983), Bauchi (968), and Borno (796).
Imo State has recorded 748 cases, Nasarawa (721), Benue (532), Bayelsa (519), Akwa Ibom (429), Ekiti and Niger (409), Jigawa (392), Adamawa (355), Anambra (308), Sokoto (298), Taraba (211), Yobe (187), Cross River (169), Kebbi (163), Zamfara (86), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
COVID-19: Why Bill Gates is hopeful about 2021
While it appears there is no end in sight to the pandemic, Gates is optimistic that there is good news coming in 2021.
Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the world in 2020, leading to over 75million cases globally and over 1.6million deaths. Bill Gates, Founder of Microsoft has spent the better parts of the year working with scientists to tackle the pandemic.
While it appears there is no end in sight to the pandemic, Gates is optimistic that there is good news coming in 2021.
According to his tweet, humans have never made more progress on any disease in a year than the world did on COVID-19 this year. Under normal circumstances, he said creating a vaccine can take 10 years but this time, multiple vaccines were created in less than one year.
Gates’ reasons to be hopeful
- One is that masks, social distancing, and other interventions can slow the spread of the virus and save lives while vaccines are being rolled out.
- In the spring of 2021, the vaccines and treatments you’ve been reading about in the news will start reaching the scale where they’ll have a global impact.
- Although, there will still be need for some restrictions (on big public gatherings, for example), the number of cases and deaths will start to reduce – at least in wealthy countries – and life will be much closer to normal than it is now.
2021 will be better than 2020. Here’s why: https://t.co/mYbpl5wwF1
— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 22, 2020
Where the pandemic stands now
- There are two vaccines, one developed by Moderna, the other by Pfizer and BioNTech – which have received emergency approval in the U.S.
- The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has also been approved in the U.K. and other countries, and several other companies will probably be announcing results of clinical efficacy trials soon.
Why many companies were willing to take the risk this time
Gates explained that the companies saw a chance to use their expertise to help end the pandemic, as it also helped others step up to bear some of the financial risk. He said,
- “In some cases, it was a national government, such as the U.S. or Germany. In others it was the group called CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, which is funded by our foundation and several government and philanthropic partners. Of course, developing the vaccines themselves is only part of the challenge. And it may not even be the hardest part.”
What you need to know
The success of the first two vaccines also bodes well for many of the other candidates. Virtually, all of the vaccines now undergoing efficacy studies attack the same part of the novel coronavirus as the first two do (It’s the protein that spikes out of the virus, giving the coronavirus its crown-like shape as well as its name).
- “Despite this basic similarity, the various vaccines use different approaches to attacking the virus. The ones developed by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech involve what’s called mRNA technology – an approach our foundation is intimately familiar with, because we’ve been funding research on it since 2014 as a way to create vaccines for malaria and HIV. It’s great that the technology is now allowing unprecedented progress on COVID-19.
- “It’s no accident that mRNA vaccines were the first out of the gate. By design, this type of vaccine can be created faster than conventional ones. It works by using messenger RNA to deliver instructions that cue your body to produce the distinctive spike protein. Then your immune system kicks in and attacks anything with that spike on it, including the COVID-19 virus,” Gates added.