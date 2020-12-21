Coronavirus
European countries ban flights from UK as new Covid-19 strain spreads
European countries have started to close their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom over the fears of a new strain of COVID-19.
As the World Health Organization (WHO) asked its European members to strengthen measures against a new variant of Covid-19 circulating in the UK, Belgium said it would close its borders to flights and trains – including the popular Eurostar service, coming from the United Kingdom.
According to a report from Reuters, the Netherlands imposed a ban on UK flights from 6.00 am (0500 GMT), Italy also ordered a suspension of flights from Britain.
Italian Health Minister, Roberto Speranza, said, “The COVID variant recently discovered in London is worrying and will need to be investigated by our scientists. In the meantime, we choose the path of maximum prudence.”
Germany too will restrict flights from Britain and South Africa, where another variant of coronavirus strain was discovered, according to a government spokesman.
The travel curbs also compound problems for the United Kingdom as it finally exits the European Union on December 31 after a transition period this year. The UK and European Union are yet to reach a post-Brexit trade deal, raising the prospect of chaos in goods traffic.
Broadcaster VRT said that the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said the ban on incoming travel from Britain covers Eurostar services via the Channel Tunnel and will take effect for at least 24 hours from midnight on Sunday, just as they have been in touch with France over road transit passengers from Britain.
The Italian government barred flights departing from Britain and prohibited anyone who had transited through it in the last 14 days from gaining entrance into Italy.
The Italian health ministry said flights leaving for Britain would not be affected, to allow those living there to return home.
The Netherlands banned flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday and the restrictions will remain in place until Jan. 1, the Dutch government said.
Government sources said that Germany wants to ban all flights from the United Kingdom from midnight until January 6, just as the health ministry pointed out that Austria is also planning to ban flights from Britain.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that following the second wave of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the UK government warned of a new strain of the disease which spreads faster and may be out of control.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced that the infectiousness of the new strain has forced him to impose a lockdown across much of England during the Christmas period.
- Like other countries in Europe, Britain is battling to contain new waves of the virus.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 20th of December 2020, 501 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 78,434 confirmed cases.
On the 20th of December 2020, 501 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,258 samples across the country.
To date, 78,434 cases have been confirmed, 68,303 cases have been discharged and 1,221 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 874,617 tests have been carried out as of December 20th, 2020 compared to 869,362 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 20th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 78,434
- Total Number Discharged – 68,303
- Total Deaths – 1,221
- Total Tests Carried out – 874, 617
According to the NCDC, the 501 new cases were reported from 15 states- Lagos (218), FCT (112), Kaduna (53), Plateau (24), Katsina (21), Kano (16), Yobe (14), Ondo (10), Ogun (9), Edo (7), Bayelsa (5), Rivers (4), Borno (4), Osun (2), and Ekiti (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 26,708, followed by Abuja (9,627), Kaduna (4,504), Plateau (4,262), Oyo (3,788), Rivers (3,279), Edo (2,768), Ogun (2,382), Kano (2,032), Delta (1,843), Ondo (1,793), Katsina (1,405), Enugu (1,376), Kwara (1,296), Gombe (1,164), Ebonyi (1,091), Abia (980), Osun (979), Bauchi (897), and Borno (774).
Imo State has recorded 734 cases, Nasarawa (600), Benue (515), Bayelsa (497), Ekiti (405), Akwa Ibom (395), Jigawa (386), Niger (381), Adamawa (355), Anambra (299), Sokoto (228), Taraba (203), Yobe (164), Kebbi (143), Cross River (93), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Coronavirus
US health official says third Covid-19 vaccine could be out next month
A US health agency has revealed that a third vaccine could get US approval by next month.
The US Department of Health and Human Services has revealed that a third vaccine to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic could get US approval by next month.
This is coming some days after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved emergency use of 2 Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.
According to a report from Reuters, this disclosure was made by the Assistant Secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, Admiral Brett Giroir, during a chat with ABC News on Sunday, December 19, 2020.
The top US health official said that data was yet to be released on the novel coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and Jansen. However, he said that if approved it would give the United States its third vaccine after the ones from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc.
What you should know
This is coming a day after an advisory panel of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted to approve the emergency use of Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine for people that are 18 years and above. This was after the FDA had authorized the use of the vaccine.
This is as the US Covid-19 vaccine programme head, Moncef Slaoui, said the first Moderna vaccine shot is expected to be given on Monday morning.
The US government plans to deliver 5.9 million Moderna vaccine and 2 million Pfizer vaccine this week.
Coronavirus
Joe Biden and Jill billed to receive COVID-19 vaccine in public on Monday
Joe Biden and his wife, Jill will on Monday, publicly receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, and incoming First Lady, Jill Biden, will receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in public on Monday, the transition team confirmed.
The location of the event is yet to be officially announced, though would happen in Delaware and it is expected that the Bidens will also use the occasion to thank health care workers at the facility for all their efforts in saving lives.
President-elect Biden has strongly expressed his desire to take the vaccine to ensure continuity of government and set a good example for the general public and also make a case to members of the public that the vaccines are safe.
According to the incoming White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, “It’s important to us, as he has stated many times, to send a clear message to the public that it’s safe.”
What you should know
The formal announcement of President Biden’s vaccination comes a day after one of his top officials, Rep. Cedric Richmond, tested positive for the virus, and just a few days after a member of the transition’s press pool was infected.
The Bidens will each receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks after the first, allowing them to be fully immunized before their scaled-down inauguration in late January.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will receive the shot the following week to avoid a situation in which all of the leaders of the incoming administration experience side effects at the same time.
What they are saying
Vice President Mike Pence, who received the vaccine recently alongside Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, said
- “We wanted to step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape, we cut no corners.”
The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who recently received the vaccine said,
- “Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity of government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus. Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution, so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible.”
Bottom line
It is hoped that the televised vaccination will help calm distrust of a vaccine produced in record time.