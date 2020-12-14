Coronavirus
Covid-19: Prime Minister of Eswatini dies of the virus
Eswatini Prime Minister, Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has died after contracting COVID-19 four weeks ago.
The Prime Minister of Eswatini, Ambrose Dlamini, became the latest high profile, African leader, to pass away from coronavirus after he tested positive for the disease 4 weeks ago.
This was disclosed by the Government of Eswatini, and reported by Reuters on Sunday evening. Dlamini died at the age of 52 after a brief hospitalization in South Africa.
- “Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the Nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency, the Prime Minister, Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. His Excellency passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa,” Deputy Prime Minister, Themba Masuku, said in a statement.
- “Government in collaboration with the family will keep the nation informed of subsequent arrangements,” he added.
Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, is an absolute monarchy. Ambrose Dlamini was appointed as Prime Minister in November 2018. He was also CEO of MTN Eswatini and had an executive position at Nedbank.
What you should know
- Eswatini has recorded over 6,700 cases of the virus so far and 127 deaths.
- Nairametrics reported last week that the WHO had stated that the distribution of vaccines was the best medium to end the spread of the coronavirus in Africa.
- The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) announced on Saturday that the number of overall COVID-19 cases in the continent stood at 2,343,128, while recoveries were at 2,010,127 so far.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 13th of December 2020, 418 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 73,175 confirmed cases.
On the 13th of December 2020, 418 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 7,125 samples across the country.
To date, 73,175 cases have been confirmed, 66,090 cases have been discharged and 1,197 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 845,458 tests have been carried out as of December 13th, 2020 compared to 838,333 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 13th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 73,175
- Total Number Discharged – 66,090
- Total Deaths – 1,197
- Total Tests Carried out – 845,458
According to the NCDC, the 418 new cases were reported from 17 states- Lagos (113), FCT (86), Abia (47), Kaduna (39), Rivers (27), Katsina (22), Benue (14), Oyo (13), Kano (12), Enugu (8), Edo (7), Imo (7), Bauchi (6), Ebonyi (6), Ogun (6), Ondo (4), and Nasarawa (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 24,952, followed by Abuja (8,424), Plateau (3,997), Kaduna (3,867), Oyo (3,760), Rivers (3,151), Edo (2,737), Ogun (2,328), Kano (1,904), Delta (1,829), Ondo (1,751), Enugu (1,363), Kwara (1,226), Katsina (1,197), Gombe (1,069), Ebonyi (1,061), Abia (973), Osun (962), Bauchi (808), and Borno (758).
Imo State has recorded 688 cases, Nasarawa (562), Benue (515), Bayelsa (469), Ekiti (395), Akwa Ibom (364), Jigawa (340), Adamawa (329), Niger (298), Anambra (290), Taraba (196), Sokoto (192), Kebbi (138), Yobe (108), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Covid-19: 18 Nigerian Army generals test positive to the disease
About 18 Nigerian Army generals have been reported to have tested positive for coronavirus disease,
About 18 Nigerian Army generals have been reported to have tested positive for coronavirus disease in the aftermath of the death of another Army general from the disease a few days ago.
The infected senior military officers were alleged to have been in contact with late Major General Olu Irefin who died from COVID-19 complications last week.
According to a report from Channels Television, the military sources disclosed that the affected senior army officers attended the 2020 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja.
The late General Irefin was also said to have visited some of his colleagues at home before he attended the conference.
It was also reported that all the officers who attended the conference, their wives, and other members of their families that are staying with them, have been directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to go on isolation for a week.
As a follow up to some of these measures, it was reported that the venue of the aborted conference, the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Asokoro, has been decontaminated by health officials over the weekend.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that an Army general, Olu Irefin, was reported to have died from Covid-19 complications about 3 days ago
- He was said to have fallen ill at the 2020 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference last week, where he was a participant and was taken to the hospital.
- The late general, who was the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Six Division of the Army in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, was later confirmed positive for Covid-19 and was receiving treatment before he died.
Governor Sanwo-Olu tests positive for COVID-19
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tested positive for Coronavirus.
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tested positive for COVID-19.
This was revealed by the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Akin Abayomi, via his official Twitter handle.
Sanwo-Olu undergoes COVID-19 treatment
Following Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s exposure to a confirmed case of #COVID19, a PCR test performed yesterday the 11th of December has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus which is supported by mild pic.twitter.com/8JAWJG6DtV
— Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) December 12, 2020
Abayomi tweeted,
- “Sanwo-Olu undergoes COVID-19 treatment. Following Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s exposure to a confirmed case of #COVID-19, a PCR test performed yesterday, the 11th of December, has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus which is supported by mild symptoms and fatigue, typical of a mild case of #COVID-19.
- “Mr Governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State #COVID-19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.
- “Mr Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and and we are confident that he will recover quickly and certified clear of the virus.”
The Commissioner used the opportunity to advise Lagosians to continue to adhere to the prescribed advisories, so as to protect themselves from contracting the virus. He said:
- “We are seeing slightly increasing number of #COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos, and all residents and visitors should strictly adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, mask-wearing, and good hand washing practice.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that the Governor had to go into isolation immediately, after he found out that one of his close aides had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
- Several public office holders, including State Governors and other political appointees, have tested positive to the Coronavirus within the last one year.
- Governors that have been infected by and recovered from the virus at different times include, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.
- Others are Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, and Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State.
- Nigeria currently has 37,810 confirmed cases, with 805 deaths recorded so far. About 15,677 persons including several political appointees and State governors have fully recovered after receiving treatment.
- As at Friday, 12 December 2020, 72,140 cases have been confirmed, 65,712 cases have been discharged and 1,190 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
- A total of 833,755 tests have been carried out as of December 11th, 2020 compared to 829,743 tests a day earlier.