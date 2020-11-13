Around the World
Africa: South African unemployment rises to 17-year high of 30.8%
South Africa’s unemployment rate reached a 17-year high, as it recently rose from 23.3% to 30.8%.
South Africa’s unemployment rate has risen to 30.8% from 23.3%, rising to a 17-year high as Africa’s second-largest economy reopens for business after COVID-19 lockdowns and took more data on lost jobs during the period.
This was disclosed in a Bloomberg report on Thursday.
What you should know
South Africa is doing a bit worse on the unemployment scale than its African economic rival, Nigeria. Nairametrics reported in August that the unemployment rate as at the second quarter of 2020 is 27.1%, indicating that about 21,764,614 (21.7 million) Nigerians remain unemployed.
Nigeria’s unemployment and underemployment rate (28.6%) is a combined 55.7%. This means the total number of Nigerians who are unemployed or underemployed as at 2020 Q2.
South African analysts reported that unemployment according to the definition of people who need work and are available for jobs rose to 43.1%
This means that South African unemployment has averaged a rate of 20% for the past 20 years.
It also signifies that the number of employed for the quarter climbed by 543,00, raising the official number to 14.691 million while the unemployed figure reached 6.533 million people.
South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa announced last month, a post-COVID-19 reconstruction plan valued at $6.4 billion with jobs at the centre of attention, with 800,000 jobs expected to be created in the coming months
Around the World
RCEP: The world’s largest trade deal to be announced this weekend
China and 14 other countries in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to sign a mega-regional trade deal this weekend.
15 Asian nations led by China are expected to sign the world’s largest free trade agreement in the weekend. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is expected to surpass the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in both size and value.
This was disclosed by Bloomberg in a report on Thursday.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership will have a potential market of 2.2 billion with a combined GDP of $26.2 trillion, making it the biggest by market size.
What you should know
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is the biggest free trade agreement in the world right now with a potential market of 1.2 billion people and a combined gross domestic product of $2.5 trillion.
Nigeria announced that it has ratified Nigeria’s membership to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), ahead of the December 5, 2020 deadline. The agreement goes into effect from the 1st of January 2021.
Around the World
Africa: Ghanaian inflation rate drops for the 3rd straight month to 10.1%
Statistician to the Ghanaian Government disclosed that Ghana’s inflation rate reduced from 10.4% in September to 10.1% in October.
The inflation rate of West Africa’s second-largest economy, Ghana, slowed for the 3rd month in a row to a rate of 10.1%. However, food inflation rose to 12.6% in October compared to 11.2% in September.
This was disclosed in a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday evening.
Statistician to the Ghanaian Government, Kobina Annim, disclosed on Wednesday that Ghana’s inflation rate reduced from 10.4% in September to 10.1% in October.
He also disclosed that the main factors contributing to the reduced inflation rate were housing, electricity, and transportation.
- Ghana’s food inflation rate climbed to 12.6% in October compared to 11.2% in September as costs climbed by 0.1% monthly.
- Ghana’s Central Bank disclosed that it expects inflation to be between 6% to 10% in the second quarter of 2021.
What you should know
The Ghanaian inflation rate is much less volatile compared to her West African neighbor, Nigeria, which recorded an inflation rate of 13.71% (year-on-year) in September 2020.
According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria has endured a persistent increase in inflationary rate, growing from 12.13% in January to 13.71% in September, which is the highest recorded in 30 months.
- Nigeria’s food inflation rate rose by 16.66% in September 2020, 0.66% increase when compared to 16% recorded in the previous month.
- On a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index rose by 1.88% compared to 1.67% recorded in August 2020.
Around the World
Canada invites 4,500 Express entry candidates, promises to accept more immigrants
This round of draw is the third instance where Canada issued 4,500 invitations at a time, the largest number of invitations issued in a single draw.
The Canadian Government in its latest draw held in November has invited 4,500 fresh express entry candidates to apply for permanent residency. This was contained in the Canadian immigration newsletter recently released.
The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CSR) score for this draw was 478, seven points higher than 471 points, recorded in the last draw held in October.
The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CSR) score for this draw was 478, seven points higher than 471 points, recorded in the last draw held in October.
According to the report, the highest-scoring candidates received an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for Canadian permanent residence in the Express Entry invitation round. In this round, Canada invited the top 4,500 candidates to apply for permanent residence.
In case of a tie between candidates, IRCC applied the tie-breaking rule. So, for this draw, candidates who had a CRS score of 478 or more, needed to have submitted their Express Entry profile before October 26, 2020 at 22:44:19 UTC in order to receive an invitation.
Meanwhile, the new draw brings the total number of ITAs issued in 2020 to 87,350. This year is shaping up to be a new record-breaking year for Express Entry, as the number of ITAs issued to date is the highest it has ever been.
How it works
Express Entry is the application system that manages the pool of candidates for Canada’s three main economic immigration classes — the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), the Federal Skilled Trades Class (FSTC), and the Canadian Experience Class (CEC).
A set number of the highest-ranked candidates are invited to apply for Canadian permanent residence through regular draws (usually bi-weekly) from the pool. These invitation rounds typically involve candidates from all three Express Entry-managed categories.
Candidates are ranked based on a score awarded under the CRS, which considers factors such as age, education, skilled work experience, and proficiency in English or French.
What you need to know
- In a recent report, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that French-speaking candidates now get additional points for their language skills, up from an initial 15 points while bilingual candidates will now get 50 points compared to an initial 30 points.
- These regular draws and invitations show the Commitment of the Canadian Government to receive more immigrants as Canada announced in October its multi-year immigration levels plan. In the report, Canada promised to welcome over 400,000 permanent residents every year until 2023.
- It also stated that more than 100,000 of these new immigrants will come in through Express Entry-managed programs in the Federal High Skilled category.
- Canada recorded a slower unemployment rate in October from 9% recorded in September to 8.9% as fresh 84,000 jobs were added in the month. This is a great improvement as the country looks to recover from the COVID-19 induced restrictions that took away over 3 million jobs earlier in the year.