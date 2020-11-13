Hospitality & Travel
FG to reopen Kano and Port Harcourt airports for international flights
After several months of being shutdown, Port Harcourt and Kano airports will soon be opened for international flights.
The Nigerian government announced the reopening of the Kano and Port Harcourt airports for international flights. This comes 3 months after Lagos and Abuja airports were reopened for operations.
This was disclosed by Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), during the daily Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja on Thursday.
READ: EFCC gives reason for unspent N4 billion in 2020 budget
READ: EFCC gives reason for unspent N4 billion in 2020 budget
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in August that The Federal Government has commenced the process of gradual resumption of international flight operations in Lagos and Abuja which were suspended as part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19.
The FG later postponed the resumption date for international flights to September 5th 2020. This came after the FG announced the reopening of 14 airports across the nation for full domestic operations in July.
READ: FG to spend N13 billion for automation projects in 4 airports
The Federal Government also commissioned the reopening of the reconstructed Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
At the briefings, Mr. Nuhu disclosed that both airports reopening for International flights will be fully operational after the ICT infrastructure issues have been fixed and manpower is fully adequate for International resumption.
READ: Nigerian billionaire, Benedict Peters Plans to mine Platinium in Zimbabwe
Nuhu said the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) will provide the ICT support wand the manpower would be provided by the Port Health Services
He added that opening the airport for International flights was necessary to decongest Lagos and Abuja airports.
READ: Land Border Permit: BUA also given approval to transport cement to Niger Republic
Hospitality & Travel
Nigeria to sign more bilateral air services agreement in 2021 – Hadi Sirika
Nigeria to sign more Bilateral and Multilateral Air Services Agreement in the year 2021.
The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has disclosed that the Federal Government of Nigeria will sign more Bilateral and Multilateral Air Services Agreement in the year 2021, for the benefit of air travellers and the nation at large.
According to the statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Sani Datti, and shared via the official Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria.
Nigeria to Sign More Bilateral Air Services Agreement in 2021… Aviation Minister
Read more 👇#AviationNG@FAAN_Official @NigerianCAA @NAMANIGERIA @aibnigeria @NcatZaria @nimetnigeria pic.twitter.com/cX6ZDHVTxz
— Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria (@fmaviationng) November 12, 2020
Sirika said the Federal Government in the year (2020) had signed the instrument of ratification of BASA with the USA, India, Morocco, and Rwanda.
The Minister expressed appreciation for the cooperation which the ministry continued to enjoy from members of the National Assembly in the provision of funds for its projects and programmes.
The Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji said the committee expected maximum cooperation from the Minister and Chief Executives of the agencies under the ministry’s supervision in providing all the relevant documents that would help facilitate the scrutiny of the budget process.
According to him, the committee aims to assist the ministry in carrying out its laudable programmes. This, he said, could only be achieved through mutual cooperation.
What you should know
During the budget defence session before the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Sen. Sirika said that the ministry of aviation had proposed N78 Billion for capital expenditure and the emphasis would be on the implementation of the Aviation Roadmap as approved by the Mr. President.
He further disclosed that the aviation road map, which would be implemented through Public Private Partnership (PPP), includes:
- Establishment of national carrier.
- Establishment of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility.
- Development of Agro Cargo Infrastructure.
- Establishment of Aviation Leasing Company, Search and Rescue.
- Establishment of Aerospace University with support of the International Civil aviation Organisation (ICAO).
Hospitality & Travel
COVID-19: FG orders air passengers to pay for repeat PCR tests
The mandatory repeat PCR test will be conducted 7 days after arrival, and subsequently after the test 1.
The Federal Government has asked potential passengers that will be coming into the country to pay extra for Polymerise Chain Reaction (PCR) tests from a certified private lab listed on the travel portal.
This disclosure was made via the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture Twitter handle.
According to the information available on the ministry’s twitter handle, the mandatory repeat PCR test will be conducted 7 days after arrival, and subsequently after the test 1.
What they are saying:
It tweeted, “MANDATORY PAYMENT FOR REPEAT PCR TEST: Flying to Nigeria? You must pay for your repeat PCR test.
“5,000+ passengers will come into Nigeria when all airports re-open. PCR testing prevents positive cases from coming into Nigeria.”
“Test 1: Mandatory PCR test within 5 days before departure.”
“Test 2: Mandatory repeat PCR test, 7 days after arrival.
“Pay for your repeat test from a certified private lab on the travel portal.”
What you should know: Presently, Antibody testing and PCR testing are the dominant ways that global healthcare systems are testing citizens for COVID-19.
Both prevent positive cases from coming into Nigeria. Further checks at the Nigeria International Travel Portal revealed that;
Passengers are also requested to upload their COVID-19 PCR NEGATIVE results on to the national payment portal and bring along an electronic or hard copy of the result.
Payment for a repeat (second) PCR test to be done upon arrival in Nigeria. This portal will provide passengers with the options of where and when to carry out the PCR test.
Passengers will be given an appointment date and time to present themselves at the Laboratory for a repeat COVID-19 PCR test on the 7th day after arrival.
A list of accredited private laboratory providers across the country will be available on the portals.
Passengers whose destination is Lagos will pay to the Lagos State Laboratory consortium portal.
Exclusives
Banks, Unions have key roles to play in Aviation growth – Capt. Olubadewo
The one-time youngest pilot in Nigeria discusses the current ailing state of the aviation sector and proffered solutions for its revival.
Capt. David Olubadewo is the Managing Director, Starburst Aviation Limited. Though he is based in the United Kingdom, he understands the Nigerian aviation sector like the back of his hand. In this interview, the one-time youngest pilot in Nigeria, who started his career at the age of 18, discussed the current ailing state of the aviation sector and proffered solutions for its revival.
Recently, the Federal Government signed the Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) with the US, Rwanda, and India. Several industry stakeholders have picked holes in the agreement. What is your take on the development?
The nation does not have the capacity or equipment to compete favorably with the countries that it signed the deal with. In most cases, BASA entails a specific agreement between two partners, where the parties involved will agree on the exchange of flights.
READ: NAHCO reacts to $8.06 million intercepted by Customs at Lagos Airport
It could be 10 flights weekly from Country A and the same from the other Country. So, if the US for instance, has done 10 flights to Nigeria as agreed and Nigeria has not, it will not affect the US in any way.
A few years back, the government took over the management of Arik Air and Aero. So far, do you think the companies are better now?
I believe the airlines are trying since they are still operating years after the development. It is not really easy to do business in Nigeria.
READ: CBN promises to sustain FX restrictions on import of food items that can be produced locally
In that case, how will you assess the Nigerian aviation sector?
Aviation in Nigeria is a very difficult business because the environment is unfriendly. I won’t say it is because the government has not provided an enabling environment and will not also say that it is because there are problems. It is not something that has to do with this government.
READ: Togo, Niger, Benin remit N2.04 billion to Nigeria for power supply
A lot of analysts have argued that the sector lacks the required structure. What is your take?
The industry has always been given a bad name in that light. It is not that we don’t have the people to fix it, but there are different aspects that have been compounded over the years. That is why we are where we are today. We have lots of very qualified people, there are lots of engineers in the United Kingdom and the United States who are Nigerians. We have people that are overqualified, but we lack the skills to execute the right policies to grow the sector.
READ: PenCom okays N2.58billion for relatives of 591 deceased workers in three months
Who is not doing the needful?
Government, banks, and union leaders have their own bit to do, but for it to work, one must work in tandem with others. Banks believe that aviation is too difficult to invest in, but that is wrong. It is not different from other sectors. We are all in it to make profit at the end of the day. I don’t obtain loans from Nigerian banks, because I will end up with -25% loss or more, but that is not happening in the UK where I pay far less interest rate. If I take such a loan in Nigeria, it means I am -28 per cent (interest rate) in red, and by the time you get to the top, you are owing millions. I cannot approach any of the banks to give me local money to do business in Nigeria.
READ: Nigeria’s broadband penetration rate increased by 10% in 2020, hits 43.3%
Where did we get it wrong in the Nigerian Aviation sector?
Here, we castigate investors in the aviation sector. We have forgotten that those people have invested immensely in the sector and they will never let it die. To an extent, we run down our economy with our mouth, but in the UK, they always say good things about the economy, even when it is in debt. We are not giving credit where it is due. In the last 13 years, we have not appreciated what we have.
We have a hub here that is waiting to be tapped. From anywhere in the world, you can get a flight to Lagos, but you can’t get such to Ghana from anywhere in the world, and that is an indication that we have a hub in Nigeria.
READ: AIICO Insurance Plc posts N5.2 billion profit In 9M 2020, up by 17%
You said the union leaders also have roles to play. How?
Irrespective of what you sell, we are all in the business to make profit. I am not a friend of labour, because I believe in collective bargaining. But union leaders in this country are basically operating for themselves and not in the interest of the common good of the common man.
I am not a union person, because I am a conservative. I believe the government cannot do everything for us. Union should intervene on a realistic basis. An industry is failing and union is asking for more money. Where will the investor/owner of the airline get the money from?