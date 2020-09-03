Hospitality & Travel
FG to spend N13 billion for automation projects in 4 airports
The approval was sequel to the presentation of a memorandum by the NCAA.
The Federal Government has approved the sum of N13 billion for the automation of safety equipment at the Murtala Muhammed International airport Lagos, Aminu Kano International airport Kano, Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja and Port Harcourt International airport.
This is to assist in the transformation of the airports from their current analogue operations to full digital operations.
This disclosure was made during a press briefing by the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.
Sirika said the approval was sequel to the presentation of a memorandum by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for upgrading and refurbishing of control tower equipment at the airports.
He was optimistic that the safe tower projects, when completed, would increase efficiency and reduce the workload of air controllers in the affected airports. He also said that the development would enhance the speedy and automatic display of collected data from the runway about weather, wind, rain, macroburst amongst others, on the control tower platform.
Sirika said, “Today, Civil Aviation submitted a memorandum to the council which was consequently approved. The memo is to upgrade and refurbish the safe tower equipment in four airports, Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt. This is just to increase the efficiency of the airports and reduce the workload in the control tower and to automate what was hitherto analogue system to digital.
“Quick example is all of the data we collect at the end of the runways within the airports will now be displayed instantly on our platform in the control tower. Information regarding weather, regarding all of the components of weather, winds, rain, macroburst etc will be displayed automatically.
“So, the issue of giving out weather reports every hourly will change to give you instant weather which will improve the pilot efficiency and the workload on the controller is reduced and it can handle more flights into the airport. The total contract sum is N13.122, 230, 999.17.’’
Going further, the Aviation Minister explained that the payment of the contract sum would be in 2 parts.
He said, “First component which is a foreign component is €28,489,565 million while the naira component is N3.491,504,488.31. Of course, there will be 7.5 per cent added VAT. It will be for the completion period of 12 months.’’
FG set to reopen reconstructed Enugu airport today after 370 days of closure
The reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu is coming after 370 days of its closure.
The Federal Government is set to commission the reconstructed Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
This was announced by the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
The Minister who said that the reconstructed Enugu airport will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed that the project was executed on time and within budget.
The Minister in his tweet post on Saturday said, ‘’Just landed on the reconstructed Enugu runway, excellent riding quality. We will commission it for general use tomorrow, alongside very many works at Enugu. This project is also on time and within budget. Thank you, Mr President. Democracy pays. To Allah be all the glory.’’
The reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu is coming after 370 days of its closure for maintenance and reconstruction work on the airport’s facilities and runway.
It can be recalled that on October 17, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari through a tweet post from his official Twitter handle announced the approval of the sum of N10 billion for the rehabilitation of the Enugu airport which was shut down on August 24, 2019. The president said that despite various items competing for the country’s limited resources, the Federal Government had resolved to prioritize infrastructure investments in every part of the country.
The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had said that the shutdown of the facility was to address the existing safety and security concerns to flight operations.
The reconstructed Enugu airport adds to the list of airports that the Federal Government has carried out reconstruction and maintenance work on. The list includes the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Port Harcourt International Airport.
Nigeria moves international flight resumptions date to September 5th 2020
Minister claims international flight operations is sure to resume September 5th.
Nigeria has postponed the resumption date for international flights to September 5th 2020. According to reports, the decision was taken as a result of the need to “fine-tune protocols and guidelines”.
International Flights were meant to resume this Saturday, August 29th, 2020. However, travel operators who spoke to Nairametrics complained that guidelines such as scheduling were yet to be published. In a COVID-19 briefing by Director-General of the NCAA, Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, he explained that they were still working on non-aviation logistics necessitating the extensions.
According to him, “We have other non-aviation logistics we are still working on, mostly the COVID-19 protocol tests and online platform….we need to get this ready.”
NCAA DG Musa Nuhu also confirmed that the new September 5 date was “sacrosanct”, meaning that he was sure international flight operations will resume on that date.
Upshots
The Minister of Aviation along with the DG of NCAA, FAAN MD, Captain Rabiu Yududu met with travel operators twice this week via Zoom where he explained the plans of the ministry to open international flights.
However, Nairametrics understands most operators expressed concerns over the possibility of resuming flight operations, explaining that they could not proceed to sell tickets when issues such as flight scheduling, logistics, and guidelines around COVID-19 had not been clarified.
They also complained about the fact that they were very few destinations for international flights from Nigeria as most airports particularly in Europe and in the US remain shut to commercial flight operations.
Airline operators will pay $3,500 per passenger if they break protocols – PTF COVID-19
Airlines would pay a fine of $3,500 on every passenger lifted without presenting a negative COVID-19 test result.
Ahead of the resumption of international flights, the Federal Government has declared that airlines would be fined $3,500 per passenger for breaching protocols and lifting any passenger without a negative COVID-19 test result.
The Coordinator, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sanni Aliyu, said this at the daily briefing of the PTF on in Abuja on Monday evening.
While speaking on the protocols which will be enforced from August 29, Aliyu said that all passengers coming into the country will be required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test result not older than seven days.
Based on this, airlines would pay a fine of $3,500 on every passenger lifted without presenting a negative COVID-19 test result.
Upon arrival, the passengers will also be expected to self-isolate for seven days, conduct another test and submit his or her COVID-19 test before reuniting with the community.
Aliyu added that health workers would monitor passengers on self-isolation, and where any passenger failed to present himself for testing after seven days, the immigration would wade in and mete out appropriate sanctions on the passenger.
Speaking on the concerns over cases of passengers coming into the country with a negative COVID-19 test result and testing positive in Nigeria, Aliyu said that PTF was studying the situation and would take a decision when the need arose.
Backstory
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had earlier announced that the country would ban flights from countries that have placed bans on flights from Nigeria when the international flights resume, thereby applying the principle of reciprocity.
According to the minister, this decision has been communicated to international carriers.
”About 1,280 passengers will be allowed in on a daily basis in Abuja and Lagos airports, which have been billed to start first when the international flights resume.”