Paid Content
JCDecaux Grace Lake is committing to Lagos and expanding across the State
The LATIS project delivers a solution that gives citizens real-time information on traffic.
JCDecaux Grace Lake Partners, the biggest outdoor advertising company, has reiterated its commitment to Lagos by announcing an expansion of its innovative Lagos Traffic System (LATIS) with the addition of three new strategic routes across the State in October, 2020. The announcement of the company’s new investments comes as other companies scale down on operations and investments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is further proof of the Lagos Government’s commitment to ensuring the state’s viability as the number one destination for Foreign Direct Investment in Africa, and will further increase the over 200 jobs created by JCDecaux Grace Lake in the State.
The LATIS project delivers a solution that gives citizens real-time information on traffic, through digital traffic arches at key junctions across Lagos. The data collated from the LATIS system has proved extremely valuable to the Lagos government, which continues to show support for the JCDecaux Grace Lake business whilst ensuring that multinational organisations are able to thrive and bring in much needed FDI.
The Country Manager for JCDecaux Grace Lake, Mr. Dele Odugbemi, said: “The impact of COVID-19 on the global economy has been tremendous and we have seen the shattering of business across the world, in major and developing economies alike. Fortunately, with the support we have received from the Lagos State Government, we are thrilled to announce an expansion of our investments by increasing the number of routes on our LATIS network. As Lagos is an aspiring megacity, the data and traffic support provided by our LATIS network is extremely beneficial as it provides commuters with the information they need to make decisions regarding their travel times and schedules especially when traveling through notoriously congested routes.”
Paid Content
GTBank proposes 30kobo dividend to shareholders, releases 2020 Half Year audited results
….. Reports Profit before Tax of ₦109.7Billion
Guaranty Trust Bank plc has proposed an interim dividend of 30kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each for period ended June 30, 2020 to its shareholders, as it released its audited financial results for the half year end to the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges.
The half year result reflects GTBank’s leading position as one of the best managed financial institutions in Africa. The Bank’s loan book grew by 8.1% from ₦1.502trillion recorded as at December 2019 to ₦1.624trillion in June 2020 and customer deposits increased by 18.5% to ₦3.001trillion from ₦2.533trillion in December 2019. Profit before Tax closed at ₦109.7billion, representing a decrease of 5.2% over ₦115.8billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.
The Bank closed the half year ended June 2020 with Total Assets of ₦4.511trillion and Shareholders’ Funds of ₦720.9Billion. In terms of Asset quality, NPL ratio and Cost of Risk closed at 6.8% and 0.4% in June 2020 from 6.5% and 0.3% in December 2019 respectively. Overall, asset quality remains stable with adequate coverage of 118.1%, while Capital remains strong with CAR of 22.9%. On the backdrop of this result, Return on Equity (ROAE) and Return on Assets (ROAA) stood at 26.8% and 4.6% respectively. The Bank is proposing an interim dividend of 30kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each for period ended June 30, 2020.
Commenting on the financial results, the Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, Segun Agbaje, said; “These are undoubtedly tough and trying times for people, businesses and economies the world over. Our financial performance in the first half of the year reflects the quality of our past decisions which have broadened our earnings and strategically positioned us to thrive, thus far, through the current global health and economic crises. Underpinning this financial performance is our commitment to being there for our customers and the communities we serve, and over the past six months we have lent the full weight of our franchise to safeguarding lives and livelihoods of our staff and customers by leading from the front in the fight to curtail the Covid-19 outbreak and offering grace periods on loans to our small business customers.”
He further stated that “Going forward, our focus is not just to survive this pandemic, but to thrive beyond it. That is why we are going ahead with our plans to reimagine how we create value for all our stakeholders. We know that making financial services work for customers goes beyond banking, and in line with our long-term strategy, we will seek to create and drive innovative financial solutions that go beyond banking.”
GTBank has continued to report the best financial ratios for a Financial Institution in the industry with a Return on Equity (ROE) of 26.8% and cost to income ratio of 43.2%. Renowned for its forward-thinking approach to financial services and customer engagement, GTBank was recently ranked Africa’s Most Admired Finance Brand in the 10th-anniversary rankings of Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands, the pre-eminent survey and ranking of the Top 100 admired brands in Africa. The Bank was also awarded the Best Bank in Nigeria by Euromoney Magazine for a record-extending tenth time and the Euromoney Excellence in Leadership Africa Award for its swift reaction in responding to the Covid-19 crisis and for addressing the impact of the pandemic on its customers and communities.
Interview
If we don’t make you money, our fees are zero – Rise CEO
Rise is a product we’ve built that manages everyone’s money in dollars.
In an interview with the Chief Executive Officer, Rise Capital, Eke Eleanya Urum, he outlined the unique selling proposition of the company and how it stands out among its competitors. Excerpts:
If we don’t make you money, our fees are zero.
Rise is a product we’ve built that manages everyone’s money in dollars and invests it across all the best dollar investments around the world, hassle-free. With Rise, it’s like you have your own personal hedge fund that invests in dollars for you.
What informed your decision to go into this line of business?
A number of things really. The main driver is that more Nigerians need to earn in dollars and bring back forex into the country. The second is that a whole lot of us need to protect our money and investments from inflation and devaluation in order to really build wealth in the long term.
The final reason is that I believe we should be able to invest wherever the best growth opportunities in the world exist, not just where we physically live and so thanks to the Internet, and through Rise users can now invest and save in dollars, earn returns in dollars and put their money into the best opportunities globally, all from wherever they live right here in Nigeria.
My previous startup was the crypto exchange BuyCoins, and one of the things I discovered was that people are looking for access to more investment opportunities around the world. Those are all some reasons we built Rise.
What are the dollar-denominated investment opportunities available to Nigerians at the moment?
Currently, users get investments in a curated portfolio of US stocks, real estate assets, fixed income. Soon, we may introduce additional options like commodities or crypto. We’re working on it.
Why should Nigerians consider dollar-denominated investments?
The goal of any investment is to earn returns above inflation. well, that’s a lot easier to do in dollars. It’s also a great way to grow your wealth over time, as dollar investments will hold their value and gain more value even in situations where there’s devaluation. Lastly, we need to earn more and increase the dollars we bring back into the country. So it’s really a win-win.
How can Rise Capital make it easier for Nigerians to take advantage of said opportunities?
Well, we do all the heavy lifting. We research and curate the assets, manage them and all our users need to do is fund their accounts and track their returns. We have an investment club where we talk about investments and explain how they work, and we write a lot of articles that break down our process so it’s easy to understand. We’ve made it very simple and we continue to look for more ways to make it easier.
How easy is it to invest in these dollar-denominated investments?
Super easy. You can start funding from just $10 all the way up to whatever amount you want. You can automate your investments so that you can put away a fixed amount weekly, or monthly, and track your performance. And if you need someone to help, we’ll put you in touch with someone that can.
Some people believe it is expensive to invest in dollars because of the service cost to middlemen like yourself. What do you say to such people?
Our fees are quite low. 1.5% of funding, and that only comes out of the profits we made you. If we don’t make you money, our fees are zero. Now, compare that to leaving your money idle, where it’s losing 13% annually to inflation and decide which scenario is actually more expensive.
How much does it cost to invest in dollars using Rise Capital?
There’s our 1.5% fee, only charged when you’ve made profits. There are some fees charged by our payment processor if you use cards, but if you use our direct bank transfer option on the app, you only pay N35. Overall, we’ve made it incredibly cost-effective.
What makes Rise Capital different and unique from its competitors?
We are the only ones that give you the benefit of our expertise, our algorithms to find and manage the best investments for you. So you get world-class wealth management, without having to do the work by yourself. This allows you to focus on your work and personal interests which allows you to make more income, while Rise gives you a superior wealth management experience in dollars. And if you want a personalized experience, we can provide that.
Again, kindly tell Nigerians the advantages of investing in dollars and why they should invest through Rise?
Absolutely. So in general, the dollar holds its value better and grows more over time. And Rise not only gives you access to dollar investments, but we also curate, manage and deliver long term outperformance based on objective investment criteria.
So by using Rise, you’re enjoying better value, better performance and most importantly, the freedom to focus on doing your best work while watching your wealth grow. Just download the app and get started.
Paid Content
AIICO Announces Commencement of Rights Issue
AIICO Insurance has continuously demonstrated its resilience and capacity to stand the test of time.
AIICO Insurance Plc, a leading Insurer in Nigeria, is taking another giant leap forward in its recapitalization journey with the launch of its N3.5bn rights issue, which opens on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 and will run through to Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
As part of the rights issue, 4,357,770,954 ordinary shares of Fifty Kobo (N0.50) each at Eighty Kobo (N0.80) per share, are being offered on the basis of five (5) new ordinary shares for every thirteen (13) ordinary shares held as at the close of business on Monday, June 15, 2020. The Company’s shareholders now have the opportunity to increase their stakes and reposition themselves in a Company with excellent prospects. The Rights Circular is now available for download on the Company’s website at www.aiicoplc.com and the Registrar’s website at www.unitedsecuritieslimited.com.
“A greater future beacons for all our stakeholders, including shareholders and customers, as this exercise will unlock greater potentials for value creation both in the short and long term. It will see the Company emerge stronger and with greater capacity to underwrite more risks,” stated Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
AIICO Insurance has continuously demonstrated its resilience and capacity to stand the test of time, given over 5 (five) decades of doing business in Nigeria. This is one of the reasons why the Company has remained investors’ choice and stands to maintain its frontline position post-recapitalization.
AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria with a record of accomplishment of serving its clients that dates back over 50 years. Founded in 1963, AIICO provides life and health insurance, general insurance, investment management and pension management services as a means to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.
Segun Olalandu
Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications