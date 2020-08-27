Nigeria moves international flight resumptions date to September 5th 2020

Nigeria has postponed the resumption date for international flights to September 5th 2020. According to reports, the decision was taken as a result of the need to “fine-tune protocols and guidelines”.

Resumption of international flights has been shifted by one week to 5th of September to fine-tune protocols and guidelines — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) August 27, 2020

International Flights were meant to resume this Saturday, August 29th, 2020. However, travel operators who spoke to Nairametrics complained that guidelines such as scheduling of flights were yet to be published. In a COVID-19 briefing by Director-General of the NCAA, Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, he explained that they were still working on non-aviation logistics necessitating the extensions.

According to him, “We have other non-aviation logistics we are still working on, mostly the COVID-19 protocol tests and online platform….we need to get this ready.”

NCAA DG Musa Nuhu also confirmed that the new September 5 date was “sacrosanct”, meaning that he was sure international flight operations will resume on that date.

Upshots

The Minister of Aviation along with the DG of NCAA, FAAN MD, Captain Rabiu Yududu met with travel operators twice this week via Zoom where he explained the plans of the ministry to open international flights.

However, Nairametrics understands most operators expressed concerns over the possibility of resuming flight operations, explaining that they could not proceed to sell tickets when issues such as flight scheduling, logistics, and guidelines around COVID-19 had not been clarified.

They also complained about the fact that they were very few destinations for international flights from Nigeria as most airports particularly in Europe and in the US remain shut to commercial flight operations.