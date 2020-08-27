Economy & Politics
Updated: Buhari sacks Dokubo as coordinator amnesty program, appoints new administrator
The President approved the disengagement of Professor Dokubo from office.
President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as the interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme with effect from August 21, 2020.
This followed the disengagement of Professor Charles Quarker Dokubo as the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.
The disclosure was made through a series of tweet posts by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, through his official Twitter handle on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
In his statement, Garba Shehu said, ‘’President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator, Amnesty Programme, with effect from August 21, 2020. This followed the President’s approval of the disengagement of Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo from Office as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.’’
The president, while directing Prof. Dokubo to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the programme, he also appreciated him for the services he has rendered to Nigeria and wished him well in his future endeavours.
The Amnesty programme office has been bedevilled with a lot of controversies in recent times, which borders on corruption and financial mismanagement.
Prof. Dokubo, a former Director of Research and Studies at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, was appointed by President Buhari in March 2018, following the sack of the then coordinator of the programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh, over allegations of financial mismanagement and other official misconducts under his leadership.
Professor Dokubo was suspended by the President in February 2020, on the recommendation of the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), over allegations and petitions about some activities in the programme.
Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.
Appointments
President Buhari appoints 9 Chief Executives for government agencies
The appointment of heads of nine federal agencies was today approved by President Buhari.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of nine (9) Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.
According to a tweet from the Presidency on Wednesday, all of the appointments take effect from Sept. 1, 2020.
PRESS RELEASE
President @MBuhari has approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers for nine (9) of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture @FMICNigeria
Mr Francis Ndubuisi Nwosu was appointed the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Mr. Ebeten William Ivara, Director General, National Gallery of Arts; Mr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, and Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, General Manager/CEO, National Theatre.
Mr. Buki Ponle was appointed Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria while Mr. Nura Sani Kangiwa was named the Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.
Others appointed include Mr. Ado Mohammed Yahuza, Executive Secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Prof. Aba Isa Tijjani, Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Mrs Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, Director General, Centre For Black And African Arts and Civilization.
The Backstory
Over the last four months, the President has approved several appointments including; AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd) who was appointed as the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Sunday Thomas, Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
The President, in May, also reconstituted the board of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) after five years and moved the agency to the Ministry of Finance, with the minister being the board chairperson.
Dr. Nnaemeka Ewelukwa was also appointed as the Managing Director/CEO of NBET; Alwan Hassan as the acting Managing Director for the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), and retired IGP Suleiman Abba, as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF).

Explainer: What does GDP actually mean, and how does it affect you?
GDP is not a measure of the overall standard of living or well-being of a country.
There are several technical jargons and acronyms peculiar to many professions. In economics, one of the most common acronyms used is GDP, which stands for Gross Domestic Product.
It is often cited in business news across newspapers, radio, television news, and in reports by governments, central banks, and the business community.
It is widely used to measure the health of national and global economies. According to Tim Callen, the Divisional Chief in overseeing IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department,“When GDP is growing, especially if inflation is not a problem, workers and businesses are generally better off than when it is not.”
Back story: Recall that Nairametrics had reported, on Monday, that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by 6.10% (year-on-year) in Q2 2020, thereby ending the 3-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession.
According to the numbers contained in the GDP report, the performance recorded in Q2 2020 represents a drop of 8.22% points when compared to Q2 2019 (2.12%), and 7.97% points decline when compared to Q1 2020 (1.87%).
Apparently, the significant drop reflects the negative impacts of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil price on the Nigerian economy.
What is GDP?
GDP is the monetary value of final goods and services (i.e those that are bought by the final user), produced in a country in a given period of time; per quarter or year. It counts all the output generated within the borders of a country, and is composed of goods and services produced for sale in the market. It is important to note that it also includes some non-market production like defence or education services provided by the government.
Its twin, Gross National Product (GNP), counts all the output of the residents of a country. For instance, if a German-owned company has a factory in Nigeria, the output of this factory would be included in Nigeria’s GDP, but in Germany’s GNP.
However, not all productive activity is included in GDP. Some of such activities are unpaid work (work performed at home or by volunteers) and black-market. They can’t form part of GDP because they are difficult to quantify or value accurately. For instance, a food vendor that cooks for a customer would contribute to GDP but won’t if he cooks at home for the family.
Also, wear and tear of Capital stock like machines, buildings, which are used in producing the output are not inclusive in GDP. If this depletion of the capital stock, called depreciation, is subtracted from GDP, we get the net domestic product.
How GDP is calculated
- Production approach: This adds the value-added, which is the total sales – the value of intermediate inputs into the production process) at each stage of production. What is an intermediate input? Flour would be an intermediate input and bread the final product, or an architect’s services would be an intermediate input and the building the final product.
- The expenditure approach adds up the value of purchases made by final users. For example, “The consumption of food, televisions, and medical services by households; the investments in machinery by companies; and the purchases of goods and services by the government and foreigners,” Callen added.
- The income approach: This sums the incomes generated by production. According to the expert, this is the compensation paid to employees, rent paid to landowners, interest paid on capital, and profit paid to the company owners.
GDP in a country is usually calculated by national statistical agencies, which is the National Bureau of Statistics in the case of Nigeria. The agency compiles the information from a large number of sources.
In making the calculations, however, most countries follow established international standards. The international standard for measuring GDP is contained in the System of National Accounts, 1993, compiled by the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the United Nations, and the World Bank.
Real GDP
Since GDP gives information about the size of the economy and how an economy is performing, one thing people want to know about an economy is whether its total output of goods and services is growing or shrinking.
But because GDP is collected at current, or nominal prices, one cannot compare two periods without making adjustments for inflation.
To determine “real” GDP, its nominal value must be adjusted to take into account price changes to allow us to see whether the value of output has gone up “because more is being produced or simply because prices have increased. A statistical tool called the price deflator is used to adjust GDP from nominal to constant prices.”
The growth rate of real GDP is often used as an indicator of the general health of the economy. In broad terms, an increase in real GDP is interpreted as a sign that the economy is doing well.
Callen said, “When real GDP is growing strongly, employment is likely to be increasing as companies hire more workers for their factories and people have more money in their pockets. But real GDP growth does move in cycles over time.
“Economies are sometimes in periods of boom, and sometimes periods of slow growth or even recession (with the latter sometimes defined as two consecutive quarters in which output declines).
What GDP is not
It is also important to understand what GDP cannot tell us.
GDP is not a measure of the overall standard of living or well-being of a country. Why? Although changes in the output of goods and services per person (GDP per capita) are often used as a measure of whether the average citizen in a country is better or worse off, it does not capture things that may be deemed important to general well-being.
GDP is generally not a good measure of economic development. GDP’s preference for tangible goods also means it is insufficient at capturing the value of technology.
Generally, there are five indicators that GDP doesn’t take into account that could help measure national progress more accurately and these include: job quality (underemployment /unemployment), well-being, carbon emissions, inequality, and human health.

Nigeria to post bigger contraction in Q3, as PMI deeps further
Scarcity of dollar, depressed oil prices and limited fiscal support to contract economy further.
Nigeria’s Manufacturing sector is expected to witness further contraction by the end of third quarter and end of 2020, as the manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) contracted consistently in the last four months.
According to the latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria, manufacturing PMI stood at 48.5 index points, against 44.9 points recorded in July, 2020.
Back story: On Wednesday, Nairametrics reported that out of the 14 subsectors surveyed, 6 subsectors reported expansion (above 50% threshold) in the review month in the following order:
* Non-metallic mineral products
* Cement
* Plastics & rubber products
* Transportation Equipment
* Chemical & pharmaceutical products
* Textile, apparel, leather & footwear.
The remaining 8 subsectors reported contraction in the following order:
* Printing & related support activities
* Electrical equipment
* Petroleum & coal products
* Primary metal
* Furniture & related products
* Paper products
* Food, beverage & tobacco products
* Fabricated metal products
As the manufacturing index recorded a decline, production level, new orders, employment level, and raw material inventories all recorded further decline compared to their July 2020 figures.
PMI for non-manufacturing
Meanwhile, the composite PMI for the non-manufacturing sector stood at stood at 44.7 points in August 2020, indicating contraction in non-manufacturing activities for the fifth consecutive months.
Out of the 17 surveyed sub-sectors, only the utilities subsector reported same level, while the remaining 16 subsectors reported contracted in the following order:
* Repair,
* Maintenance/washing of motor vehicles;
* Real estate rental & leasing; professional,
* Scientific, & technical services;
* Management of companies;
* Electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply;
* Educational services;
* Health care & social assistance;
* Finance & insurance; construction;
* Arts, entertainment & recreation;
*Transportation & warehousing;
* Accommodation & food services;
* Water supply, sewage & waste management;
* Wholesale/retail trade; agriculture and Information & communication.
What this means
PMI is a survey that is conducted by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria to show the changes in the level of business activities in the current month compared with the preceding month.
For each of the indicators measured, this report shows the diffusion index of the responses, which is computed as the percentage of responded with positive change, plus half of the percentage of those reporting no change; except for supplier delivery time which is computed as the percentage of responses with negative change plus half of the percentage of those reporting no change.
The latest PMI figure below 50 for the fourth consecutive months implies that Nigeria may post a bigger than expected contraction in the third and fourth quarters of 2020.
Managing Partner, FA Consult, an audit firm and a chartered accountant, Peter Adebayo, said:
“The economy would witness further decline in the second half of the year, even till first quarter of 2021. I expect the scarcity of dollar, depressed oil prices and limited fiscal support to put pressure on the economy.”
In all, as key sectors continue to suffer contraction, unemployment may surge in the economy.