FEATURED
Breaking: FG announces resumption of international flight operations from August 29
The minister said that protocols and procedures will be announced in due course.
The Federal Government has announced the resumption of International Flight operations from August 29, 2020.
This was disclosed through a tweet post by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on his official twitter handle on Monday, August.
The Minister said that the flight operations will start with the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja airports as was done with domestic flight resumptions. He said that protocols and procedures will be announced in due course.
Hadi Sirika, in his tweet post, stated, ‘’Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.’’
Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.🙏🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🙏🏽
— Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) August 17, 2020
Details later…
FEATURED
Nigerians reveal why they pick their favourite banking stocks
Experts give their opinions on their favourite banking stocks and why they chose them.
It’s no longer news that Nigerian banks play a leading role in Nigeria’s financial system. However, the banking sector, which has over the years been the most liquid sector in the Nigerian stock market, has experienced significant price swings lately.
Also, based on recently released financial statements by the Nigerian banks, a high number of listed banking stocks in the Nigerian stock market have the potentials to reward investors with solid returns, as they remain fundamentally good and are expected to withstand the current unfavorable economic climate this year.
Nairametrics interviewed some financial experts, entrepreneurs, and corporate heads and asked for their opinions on their favourite banking stocks and why they chose them.
Their reasons for selecting these bank stocks were instructive and varied, from the usual tier-1 banking brands (GTbank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic Bank, Access Bank) to other emerging brands like Sterling Bank. See their responses below.
READ MORE: Jim Ovia: From a clerk to founder of Nigeria’s most profitable bank
Jerry Nnebue, Banking Analyst at CardinalStone Research
“Lower interest earnings (due to low yields and the slowdown in loan growth) and deterioration in asset quality are likely to pressure returns due to the pandemic. Prudential ratios could also be severely tested.
Nevertheless, we see opportunities in specific names due to depressed valuations and their ability to withstand the potential short-term pressures from the pandemic.
Notably, we favour GUARANTY, ZENITHBANK, and STANBIC on their stronger ROE potential and wider capital buffers over the regulatory minimum.
We are also optimistic about FBNH following the recapitalization of the commercial bank and the impact of years of loan book clean-up.”
READ ALSO: Exclusive: Best bank in Nigeria judging by the numbers
Silas Ozoya, Managing Partner/CEO SUBA Capital
“Investing in Nigerian banking stocks would mean me looking at their performance over the last 5 to 10 years. In terms of innovation, stability, growth, the dividends declared, and market capitalization.
When you measure with those, a few banks would come to mind.
GTBank, Access Bank, Zenith would be my top three picks, then Sterling Bank would follow. Those guys have been doing some amazing product innovation that deuces sales for them.
Then finally, First Bank, because of its long time stability. It would function like the hedge in the portfolio.”
READ ALSO: GTBank, Access Bank, others attract foreign investment worth $5.85 billion in Q1
Yele Bademosi, CEO, Bundle.africa
“GTB because they still have a very strong brand reputation amongst millennials and Gen Z and they’ve shown a history of innovation with products like **737**, Habari, and Quick Credit.
Access Bank, the merger between Diamond and Access creates one of the largest banks in Nigeria, whilst the jury might still be out on the success of the merger.
I wouldn’t bet against the leadership team to make this a success.
Sterling Bank is my top pick because I think they have the largest potential for growth, they have a unique structure and clear focus areas that are centered around technology and innovation that I think could pay serious dividends in the future.
Their vision is bold and it’s going to be the execution that makes or breaks them.”
READ: Key new forecasts for Nigerian banks as they navigate COVID-19 pandemic
Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka, Co-founder Quba Exchange|Forbes Accelerator Cohort ’20
“Sterling Bank (STERL).
First of all, the Nigerian stock market is mostly suitable for long term investing, and as such, my investment criteria are leadership and innovation.
In the area of leadership, I’m very confident in Abubakar Suleiman’s leadership for Sterling Bank given his track record and age.
STERL also ticks the box of innovation with the introduction of its online bank (One Bank) which positions them to withstand and likely outperform emerging competitions in the online banking space.”
Omeiza Makoju, ACCA energy analyst
“In the last 6 months, the banking sector has been hard hit by the COVID-19 scourge, the “staggered devaluation” of the Naira, stringent regulations from the CBN, and the drop in oil prices.
As a value investor, my favourite banking stocks in no particular order are GTBank, Zenith Bank, UBA, and Access Bank.
Download the Nairametrics News App
I choose these banks because they have strong fundamentals and metrics. They are all dividend-paying with yields above 10% and the P/B (MRQ) of Zenith, UBA, and Access Bank shows that they are currently undervalued.
At a time like this where the Naira/USD Exchange rate and the inflation rate is rising,
I have also chosen these stocks because they provide some form of inflation protection in the absence of USD instruments.”
Currencies
Exchange rate falls at the NAFEX window on a depressed forex market
Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window recorded a significant decline.
Nigeria’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window depreciated closing at N386 during intraday trading on Friday, August 14, 2020. In another development, the exchange rate at the parallel market continued with its stability for a fifth consecutive trading day on Friday as it closed at N475/$1.
Market Watch
Parallel Market: At the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira remained stable again for the fifth straight day against the dollar to close at N475/$1 on Friday, according to information from Abokifx, a prominent FX tracking website. This was the same rate that it exchanged on Thursday, August 13.
READ MORE: DASHBOARD: The most important economic numbers in Nigeria today
NAFEX: The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Friday, closing at N386/$1.
- This represents a 17 kobo drop when compared to the N385.83 rate close that was reported on the last trading day, Thursday, August 13.
- The opening indicative rate was N386.33 to a dollar on Friday. This represents a 29 kobo drop when compared to the N386.04 to a dollar that was recorded on Thursday.
- The N390 to a dollar is the highest rate during intraday trading before it later closed at N386/$1. It also sold for as low as N380/$1 during intraday trading.
READ MORE: Official: Imo State is unemployment capital of Nigeria
Forex is sold at several prices and at different times during the day.
Forex Turnover: Meanwhile, forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window recorded a significant decline on Friday, August 14, 2020, as it dropped by 48.2% a day on day.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover dropped from $41.48 million on Thursday, August 13, 2020, to $21.09 million on Friday, August 14, 2020.
- The drop in forex turnover for the day represents a week of continued depressed dollar liquidity. This is just as dollar supply has continued to remain very weak.
- The average daily forex sale for last week was about $24 million which represents a significant drop from the $50.6 million that was recorded the previous week. FX turnover which hit some record low figures in the week is still a far cry from the over $200 million turnover that was recorded in January.
- Total forex trading at the NAFEX window in the month of July was $937 million compared to $875 million in June.
- The exchange rate disparity between the official NAFEX rate and the black-market rate is still as wide as N89. Nigeria maintains multiple exchange rates comprising the CBN official rate, the BDC rates, SMIS, and the NAFEX (I&E window). The wide disparity between the 2 rates has created huge arbitrage opportunities for some highly connected individuals.
The central bank moved towards exchange rate unification two weeks ago after it devalues the official rate to N380/$1.
FEATURED
Nigerians experience evacuation horror in Ethiopian airline flight from US
Government officials were accused of racketeering in Ethiopian evacuation flight from Houston.
Passengers suffered over 6 hours delay after they boarded an Ethiopian airline flight departing Houston for Lagos, in the early hours of Sunday 15th of August, 2020.
The 12-hour flight ended up extending to a grueling 20 hours because passengers spent 8 hours aboard the plane and on the tarmac, while officials hustled to sell seats to stranded passengers on the waitlist.
The flight was an evacuation air travel organized by Nigerian Authorities for Nigerians stranded abroad and looking to return to home. Nairametrics received videos and messages from at least one distraught passenger aboard the flight.
In the video, we could see and hear upset passengers lashing out at airline authorities and babies crying because of the ‘heat’ in the plane. As the frustrations brewed, some passengers demanded to get off the plane insisting that they no longer wanted to fly again. Eventually, 5 passengers deboarded from the plane, and their seats were promptly sold.
READ MORE: Global air passenger slump to persist till 2023 – Moody’s
Suspicion of racketeering
The frustrations apparently began from about 10 am (local time in Houston) when passengers were expected to arrive at the airport due to requirements of health and security checks. However, as it has been the case for weeks, there were more passengers than the plane could accommodate. This created an opportunity for last-minute deals and alleged racketeering between government officials looking to sell seats to stranded passengers who hoped no shows will unlock seats for them.
A one-way ticket for this flight cost as much as $1,500 and could cost more for passengers who did not have confirmed seats on board. According to a passenger aboard the plane, seats that recorded no shows were resold for as high as $1, 750 out of which $1, 500 is remitted to the airline and $250 pocketed by racketeers.
According to people familiar with evacuation travels, Nigerian Embassy officials in conjunction with Ethiopian airlines operate two flights once every two weeks from Newark, New Jersey and Houston, Texas respectively. Nigerians looking to come back home book ahead and pay a one-way ticket price of $1,500 (N600k).
They are then expected to carry out a COVID-19 test 3 days to departure before being allowed to board the plane. Despite the high cost of traveling, passengers who have used this service have experienced travel frustration as the flights are frequently delayed by officials due to the arduous and often chaotic boarding process. It is within this chaos and under the guise to fill all available seats that opportunities open up for racketeering.
READ MORE: FAAN investigates alleged cash demands made by Abuja airport’s officials
The Ethiopian flight of August 16th was no different. Passengers were made to arrive at the airport by 10 am to allow for an early check-in. However, they waited till about 10 pm local Houston time before departure. A full 12 hours of horrendous wait. One of the passengers complained bitterly about the treatment from authorities handling flight operations and worried about the safety of passengers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Both the Nigerian embassy officials and Ethiopian airlines have been reckless in their handling of citizens and have further exposed citizens to COVID exposure on the flight. They kept postponing the expected time of departure. The flight that was meant to depart at 3 pm local time was still on the tarmac as at 8 pm local time in Houston.”
Evacuation is big business
Since the COVID-19 lockdown affected airspaces, evacuation flight out of the US and UK into Nigeria has become a big business for operators. However, most travel operators who we spoke to believe Nigerian authorities can make the evacuation travel experience a lot better while still making more money if it is handled better.
With thousands of Nigerians looking to come back home, more flights can be made available at a cheaper cost. Most Nigerians cannot afford the $1,500 fee, thereby resorting to route through Cotonou which goes for $750, half the price. However, this route also carries hidden costs and inconveniences, especially if you are traveling with several pieces of luggage.
Asides this, immigration authorities are allegedly “greased” as much as $600 to allow them into the country due to another slew of entry processes put in place by the government to limit the negative effects of COVID-19.
Download the Nairametrics News App
According to sources familiar with the situation, upon arrival from an evacuation flight, the international passports of passengers are seized. These passports will not be released until a mandatory test has been conducted by passengers within 24 hours of arrival. They must pass the mandatory two weeks without showing symptoms.
In the meantime, Nigeria’s airspace remains closed for commercial international travel in line with preventive measures to avoid COVID-19.