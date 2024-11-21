The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja on Thursday permitted a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to travel abroad with his sick mother for medical reasons.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court granted the ex-ministers motion in a ruling delivered on Thursday.

Nairametrics previously reported that Sirika was granted bail of N100 million on May 9, 2024, in a fraud-related case instituted against him and others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bail was also granted to his daughter, Fatima, and son-in-law, Jalal Hamma, in the same sum.

Facts of the Case

The defendants were arraigned before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court for fraudulent practices associated with the Nigeria Air project and others.

During their arraignment, the court’s registrar read out the prosecution’s amended charges against Sirika, his daughter Fatima, and his son-in-law Jalal Hamma. Al Buraq Investment Ltd, a company, was listed as a co-defendant.

One of the charges reads:

“That you, HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation between April 2022 and March 2023, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did use your position to confer unfair advantage upon TIANAERO NIGERIA LIMITED, whose alter ego, PROF. GABRIEL TILMANN, is your associate, by influencing the award of the consultancy contract for the Nigeria Air Start-up and the extension of the same for the sum of N1,326,731,470.97 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Twenty-Six Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty-One Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy Naira, Ninety-Seven Kobo Only), thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and punishable under the same section.”

The ex-minister was also accused of using his position to confer an unfair advantage upon Al Buraq Global Investment Ltd, a company allegedly linked to his daughter and son-in-law, by influencing the award of a contract for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport for N1,498,300,750.00.

The EFCC stated the development contravened Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The defendants denied the charges, paving the way for trial.

After the trial began, Sirika’s lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN), applied for leave, asking the court to allow his client to travel outside Nigeria with his aged, sick mother for adequate medical attention. The judge reserved his ruling on the motion for Thursday.

What the Judge Said

At the proceedings, EFCC counsel, James O. Shaba, withdrew his counter affidavit to the motion.

In his ruling on Thursday, the judge granted the request, relying on the submissions of the defendant regarding the medical needs of his mother.

The court also directed the ex-minister to return to Nigeria on or before January 21, 2025, to face his ongoing trial.

The court subsequently fixed January 23, 2025, for the continuation of the trial.

Backstory

The EFCC had reported the arrest of Abubakar Ahmad Sirika, the brother of Hadi Sirika, over alleged contract fraud in the aviation ministry.

Abubakar was apprehended by the anti-graft agency on Sunday, February 4, 2024 following an investigation into the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

During his tenure as minister, Hadi Sirika faced allegations of conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, contract inflation, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering, amounting to ₦8,069,176,864.

The EFCC disclosed that the funds in question related to four aviation contracts awarded by the former minister to Engirios Nigeria Limited, a company owned by his younger brother.

Nairametrics also reported that another Federal Capital Territory High Court in Garki, Abuja, had earlier barred Sirika from travelling out of the country without the court’s permission.

The EFCC is empowered by law to investigate and prosecute financial crimes.

It is important to note that every accused person remains innocent until proven guilty by a competent court.

Hadi Sirika served as Minister of Aviation from August 22, 2019, to May 29, 2023, under former President Muhammadu Buhari.