The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has agreed to strengthen its cooperation with the French government in asset tracking, cybercrime investigation, and security training in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday.

The agreement was reached in Abuja on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, when Lieutenant General Régis Colombet, Director of Security and Defence Cooperation at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, at the Commission’s headquarters.

Extensive Collaboration

During the meeting, Colombet highlighted France’s extensive collaboration across various security domains, particularly in establishing specialized academic and training centers.

He cited the Cyber School in Dakar, Senegal, where French government officials provide training on cyber investigations, ransomware threats, and criminal investigations related to asset tracking.

Additionally, he mentioned an academy in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, dedicated to counterterrorism training, alongside several other academic and security training programs in the region.

Colombet emphasized the EFCC’s critical role in cross-border financial investigations.

“In our cooperation, we prioritize developing academic centers and training hubs, particularly in cyber investigations and security threats. We offer training opportunities, including specialized courses in France, to enhance expertise in security and defense. Since crime knows no borders, international collaboration is essential, and the EFCC’s role in combating financial and cybercrimes is crucial to our collective security efforts,” he stated.

He further noted that the visit was a follow-up to a strategic meeting held in December 2024, aimed at strengthening partnerships and identifying ways to implement more effective cooperation between Nigeria and France.

According to him, France’s security collaboration with the EFCC also extends to cybersecurity, home affairs, civil defense, and broader security concerns.

More Insights

In response, Olukoyede welcomed the collaboration, noting the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and France in tackling crime.

He emphasized the necessity of working together to prevent and investigate cybercrimes, money laundering, and other transnational financial offenses, given the rising prevalence of financial crimes.

“Nigeria and France have a long history of collaboration in crime prevention and investigation. We have successfully worked together in asset tracing, and we are committed to strengthening that relationship further.

“Given the borderless nature of financial and cybercrimes, international cooperation is crucial in curbing these offenses,” he stated.

The EFCC chairman cited a recent breakthrough in dismantling an international criminal syndicate operating across Europe and Asia, which had plans to establish a foothold in Nigeria.

According to the EFCC’s statement, he disclosed that some of the syndicate’s victims were in France, emphasizing the importance of sustained collaboration with international partners to prevent such crimes from taking root.

“If we work together, we can significantly reduce the chances of these criminals finding safe havens anywhere in the world. Our primary responsibility is to ensure that these international syndicates do not succeed in perpetrating their crimes. This will help maintain global security, prevent civil unrest, and curb related offenses such as arms trafficking and terrorism, which are often linked to financial crimes,” he added.

Olukoyede assured the French delegation of the Commission’s commitment to strengthening its working relationship with the French embassy and its security attaché in Nigeria.

“We appreciate the opportunities for training and capacity building. Crime detection and investigation in Nigeria differ significantly from Europe. While European law enforcement agencies can access digital records at the push of a button, our investigations often require extensive fieldwork. By combining our practical expertise with France’s advanced technological tools, we can develop a more effective crime-fighting strategy,” he stated.

He also expressed appreciation for France’s capacity development initiatives, emphasizing the importance of technological advancements in modern crime-fighting efforts.