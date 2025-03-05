Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has called for a unified economic front in the South-East region to drive investments and accelerate development.

He made this statement on Tuesday in a post on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing the need for the South-East to operate as a single economic bloc rather than as separate entities.

Mbah’s remarks came during a meeting with the Board and Management of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), led by its Chairman, Chief Chukwuemeka Wogu, at the Government House in Enugu.

The engagement was part of the commission’s stakeholders’ consultation tour.

“Our region, with a landmass of less than 30,000 km² and a population exceeding 27 million, should be seen as a common market rather than separate entities. A unified economic front will attract significant investments and fast-track development,” Mbah stated.

He urged the SEDC to prioritize creating a common market and advancing critical regional infrastructure to make the South-East a preferred investment destination. According to him, a harmonized approach to economic growth will not only unlock business opportunities but also drive industrial expansion across the region.

Strategic Infrastructure as a Development Enabler

Mbah highlighted the importance of integrated infrastructure in fostering economic growth, stressing that improved connectivity would facilitate trade and commerce within the region.

“A collective approach to development requires identifying key enablers that will ensure seamless movement across our cities and unlock new economic opportunities. Strategic infrastructure that enhances connectivity and facilitates large-scale investments is essential for the region’s competitiveness,” he noted.

He commended the SEDC’s plan for a multi-modal transportation system, including a rail network and superhighways, which he said would position the South-East as an economic powerhouse.

Alignment with Enugu’s Development Agenda

The governor also outlined his administration’s commitment to a sector-wide transformative agenda, which aligns with the objectives of the SEDC. He emphasized Enugu’s focus on key areas such as health, education, power generation, and infrastructural expansion.

“In Enugu State, we have embarked on a sector-wide transformative agenda, and I am pleased that the SEDC’s work plan aligns with our vision. From health to education, power generation, and infrastructural expansion, we remain committed to making Enugu a model of sustainable development,” Mbah stated.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu signed the South East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, alongside the North-West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill into law on July 24, 2024.

According to the presidency, these bills are designed to accelerate development across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

The South-East Development Commission was created to ensure the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses, and other infrastructure damaged in the region, as well as to tackle ecological problems and other related environmental or developmental challenges in South-East states.