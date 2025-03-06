President Bola Tinubu has approved the employment of 774 National Health Fellows under an initiative by the Federal Ministry of Health to drive sustained improvements in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

During the inauguration of the programme at the State House on Thursday, President Tinubu announced the employment of the fellows.

He commended the bold initiative and the rigorous selection process, emphasizing its significance.

“This programme is a transformative initiative that underscores my administration’s commitment to harnessing the immense potential of Nigeria’s greatest asset – its young people,” the President stated.

He further highlighted that with over 60% of Nigerians under 30, the country boasts one of the most energetic, resourceful, and dynamic youth populations globally, presenting unparalleled opportunities for innovation, economic prosperity, and social transformation.

The President stated that the National Health Fellows initiative is one of several platforms his administration has introduced to empower Nigerian youths, equipping them to excel and contribute to national development.

Fellows urged to embrace leadership roles

He urged the fellows, as pioneers of the health service programme, to fully embrace the opportunities and see themselves as future leaders of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“Your selection is more than just recruitment; it is a testament to our commitment to building a nation where every Nigerian, regardless of social status, gender, or creed, has equal opportunities.

“You are this country’s greatest asset, and we remain dedicated to fostering a future where Nigeria stands as a nation of pride for all,” the President affirmed.

Strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare sector

Tinubu emphasized the programme’s vision to cultivate a pipeline of health leaders to drive meaningful, sustained change and innovation within Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“Healthcare is a critical pillar of national development. No country can thrive if its people are unhealthy. An unsustainable health program poses risks, while sustainable development hinges on a robust healthcare system.

“You are the pillars of this vision, and I am proud to be here with you today,” he said.

Support from key government officials

Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, said the 774 fellows would play a crucial role in revolutionizing Nigeria’s health sector.

“The social movement to improve the health of Nigerians has begun, and we are already witnessing positive results,” he said.

Mr Wale Edun, Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Ayodele Olawande, Youth Minister and Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, offered the fellows additional encouragement with inspiring messages.

The employment of the fellows, selected from each local council, stemmed from the recommendation of Pate, who lauded their selection as the best among 360,000 applicants, underscoring the merit-based nature of the process.