A witness presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that a former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, allegedly fraudulently paid the dollar equivalent of N200 million in cash for the purchase of a five-bedroom property in Wuse, Abuja.

The EFCC, through its witness, Mohammed Ashelk Jidda, gave this testimony on Wednesday before Justice James Omotosho.

Nairametrics reports that the ex-minister is facing a 12-count amended money laundering charge brought against him by the EFCC, amounting to N33 billion.

Mamman had pleaded not guilty to the charges upon his arraignment before the court.

EFCC’s Allegations

Nairametrics previously reported that the court granted Mamman N10 billion bail on July 12, 2024.

The bail was granted by Justice James Omotosho.

Nairametrics also reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari relieved Mamman of his position in 2021, paving the way for an independent and critical review of his performance.

Three years later, the EFCC arraigned him on Thursday, July 11, 2024, accusing him of conspiracy in office.

He is alleged to have conspired with other ministry officials and private companies to divert and convert N33,804,830,503.73 through various private companies in violation of relevant laws.

The EFCC’s legal team argued that Mamman’s actions amounted to a criminal breach of trust concerning funds released for the Mambilla and Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant projects by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Court Proceedings

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, Jidda, a businessman and the initial owner of the five-bedroom property located at No. 12A & B Lungi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, testified that Mamman allegedly visited his office on Gimbiya Street, Garki, Abuja, and paid him the dollar equivalent of N200 million in cash for the property.

He was led in evidence by the prosecution lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN.

“The minister came to my office with Mohammed Hussein and two other persons to pay me the money. We had discussed that they would bring naira, but they came with dollars. We counted the money and handed over the property. The document was signed between my company, Mohibat Investment Limited, and Mohammed Hussein as instructed by the minister.

“First, Bitrus told me that it was the minister who was buying the property. The minister was the one who instructed me to sign with Mohammed Hussein,” the witness said.

Jidda then identified and confirmed the extra-judicial statement he made to the EFCC, along with the deed of agreement for the property.

The documents were tendered before the court and admitted as evidence.

Justice Omotosho subsequently adjourned the matter until March 18 and 19, 2025, for further hearing.

Backstory

Mamman served as Nigeria’s Minister of Power from 2019 to 2021.

His tenure was cut short following allegations of financial misappropriation.

He was arrested and detained by the EFCC on May 10, 2021, shortly after his removal by former President Muhammadu Buhari.